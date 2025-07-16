Sometimes you just need a little break.

The Detroit Tigers limped into the All-Star break, losing four straight games for the first time this season. Still, they were well-represented at the All-Star Game and rightfully so, as they brought the best record in baseball into the break. This is the first time they've had the top record at the break since 2006. They remain on pace for their best record since that magical season that was 1984.

The Los Angeles Dodgers just went through their longest losing streak since 2017, but they closed the break with two wins and sit in first by 5 ½ games with the best record in the National League.

The Toronto Blue Jays were the hottest team in baseball and had a 3 ½-game lead in the AL East, only to end the first half with losses in three of their last four games -- and those came against the A's and White Sox. Still, they remain in first place and you can't ask much more than that, especially considering they were once eight games out.

I correctly put the Houston Astros first in the official Power Rankings last week, but they rewarded me by losing five of six, all at home, heading into the break.

The Phillies also lost four of six to finish the first half. The Cubs had lost three of four, but closed with two wins. The Yankees answered their six-game losing streak with a five-game winning streak, only to drop their last two games.

If you're counting, that's every first-place team and one second-place team that all struggled, to some extent, late in the first half.

Again, sometimes you just need a little break. So many good teams limped into the All-Star break, but they'll all come back fresh and relaxed on Friday.