MLB Power Rankings: Sizing up the American League playoff contenders

The actual Major League Baseball players can't start thinking ahead to the playoffs yet. I mean, OK, so the Los Angeles Dodgers probably can and it won't much matter, but everyone else still has roughly 5 1/2 weeks of games remaining. Most of the majors still has a legitimate shot at making the postseason.

The AL wild card race in particular is going to be tons of fun down the stretch and there's no telling who actually comes away with those two spots. The NL wild card chase still has a chance to be interesting. The NL Central figures to be a race as well.

In glancing around the standings, though, there are several races that are a foregone conclusion and I can't help but let my mind wander a bit toward the American League playoffs. I'm allowed. I'm not a player. You readers remind me often of this fact (that I'm not a player, I should clarify -- you often also tell me I'm not allowed to have an opinion but that's only because we're such good friends and you're ribbing me).

When I do think about the potential AL playoffs, I'm giddy, because there's almost nothing that would surprise me. Let's take a look at what figures to be the three division winners and the possibilities.

Boston Red Sox - We've seen the offense hit dry spells through the season and isn't it possible the Red Sox enter the playoffs with Chris Sale being the only reliable starting pitcher?

Of course, what if David Price returns to form and throws like he's capable in the playoffs (finally) while Rick Porcello starts pitching while it's 2016. The offense also has shown big upside at times.

Cleveland Indians - Danny Salazar and 2016 All-World postseason reliever Andrew Miller were placed on the disabled list Tuesday. The offense has also seen several of its bigger-name players go through slumps this season. Cody Allen has struggled at times as closer this season, too. Now imagine if Miller can't come back to form by October.

Of course, we saw what was possible with this group last season and they didn't even have a healthy Carlos Carrasco or Michael Brantley (or Jay Bruce , if we want to focus on Brantley also being hurt right now) -- not to mention Edwin Encarnacion is an upgrade over Mike Napoli .

Houston Astros - What if Carlos Correa isn't able to fully get back, this year, to what he was pre-injury? What if Lance McCullers is cooked for the season? The rotation behind Dallas Keuchel with the likes of Brad Peacock , Collin McHugh and Charlie Morton could be passable, but what if the latter three are going through a rough stretch?

But what if they aren't? And what if Correa returns playing like the MVP candidate he was pre-injury while the rest of the Astros' offense parties like it's April and May of 2017? The easiest thing I did in these rankings for about six weeks was "1. Astros" to start things off.

It seems to me that any one of these teams could win the World Series or be bounced in a sweep in the ALDS.

Of course, the Red Sox and Indians still have a shot to blow their divisional leads. We also have to consider that one of the wild-card hopefuls could be insanely hot. Good luck predicting which two have the best shot at nailing down those spots, but between the New York Yankees , Minnesota Twins , Los Angeles Angels , Seattle Mariners , Kansas City Royals , Texas Rangers , Baltimore Orioles , Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays , arguments could be made either way.

There are question marks all over the board in the AL. It's unreal how much variance in possible outcomes there is, perhaps more than we've seen in the short time frame that has been the two-wild-card era in either league.

Go ahead and make an argument for any team you want listed above to make the World Series. Right now, no one should be 100 percent telling you that you're wrong. If someone does, he or she hasn't been paying attention to the Junior Circuit much this season.