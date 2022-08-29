Five-and-a-half weeks of the 2022 Major League Baseball season remain. Fortunately, there's plenty of jockeying to be done for the 12 playoff spots. There are 15 teams remaining that look like playoff contenders, and we can stretch things to include two more if we wanted to squint the way George Costanza does when he's spotting dimes.

Who would win it all, though? Let's break things down into World Series tiers, from the obvious to the teams hoping for a pot of gold.

The Terminator

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on pace to win 113 games. They have the fourth-best run differential at this point in the season ever, and it's the highest in the integration era (hat-tip Sarah Langs).

The Other Powerhouses

Even if a clear step below the Dodgers, we don't really need to do much explaining to justify a Mets, Astros or Braves World Series prediction.

Underestimate at your peril

Cardinals - The Cards are a step below the "powerhouse" group above in terms of record and run differential. If they were sitting in the opposite dugout of a powerhouse in a playoff series right now, however, it would be a hard-fought series without a true favorite. They have a pair of MVP candidates (Hall of Fame types, actually) atop a well-rounded roster of position players. Thanks to the trade deadline acquisitions, the rotation has rounded into shape and the bullpen is anchored by a beast of a fireman in Ryan Helsley. The Cardinals are not one of the top four bets to win the title, but they are the strongest bet beyond those four.

Rays - If I tried to go and lay this out on paper, it wouldn't really work. The Rays are dangerous because they are the Rays. This is one of those "if you know, you know" things. It isn't unreasonable to believe Shane McClanahan, Corey Kluber and Drew Rasmussen form a lethal top three in the playoff rotation while the Rays' bullpen shuts everyone down and Playoff Randy Arozarena carries the offense.

Yankees - I initially had no idea where to put the Bronx Bombers. I thought about putting them in a category on their own with a shrug emoji or maybe "The Sleeping Giant." Even with the five-game winning streak last week, it's hard to have confidence in the team we've witnessed them become for the last seven weeks. After all, they looked totally inept with two straight losses to the hapless A's after said winning streak. They were also historically good before these last seven weeks and it's mostly the same personnel. That's why it would be folly to gloss over them. There's still plenty of time to get everything in order, so they are a fit here. You can't underestimate them (of course, now I'm picturing them as Michael Scott saying, "yeah, well maybe next time you will estimate me").

The 'Just Get Hot' Zone

Teams can overcome flaws and serious consistency issues to win the title. We've seen it before. You could argue last season's Braves, the 2019 Nationals or go back to the 2014 Giants. The principle is to just get as many players as possible playing well at the right time and ride the wave to postseason success, even against more talented and accomplished opponents.

Each of these teams, if you look at them with rose-colored glasses, presents a compelling case.

Phillies - A pair of aces (if Zack Wheeler can return healthy) atop a good-to-great playoff rotation along with a powerful lineup capable of being scary. That's enticing. There's big upside here and this is probably my favorite pick of the group.

Blue Jays - If the offense found consistency and they got the best versions of Jose Berrios and Ross Stripling as their 3-4 starters behind the two aces, there's absolutely World Series champion talent here. They were my preseason prediction to win it all and while that's lost a ton of steam, the possibility remains.

Mariners - In Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray, they have a pair of playoff aces. The best versions of two from George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Marco Gonzales give them a solid playoff rotation in front of a lock-down, late-inning bullpen. The offense has the pieces to be powerful enough in stretches.

Padres - They feature a pair of MVP-caliber position players and an offense that could be loaded when everyone is going. Could they get the best versions of Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger in the rotation? Can they get vintage Josh Hader? The pieces are here for a run.

Guardians - I never count Terry Francona out. The Guardians' good gap power and team speed could play well in October. They also have some ace-caliber arms and a lockdown closer. It could happen.

The Miracle Zone

One of the things that was great about the 2021 playoffs is that heading in, there was legitimate talk that any of the 10 teams could realistically win it. Sure enough, the team with the lowest win total took the crown. The field is expanding by two teams this season, but there's also a fall off in contenders down to a tier where I just can't see certain teams staying hot for an entire month the way the 2021 Braves did.

And though I'm opening myself up to possibly being owned on the internet, should one of these teams prove my wrong, I'm setting a zero percent chance any of these teams win the 2022 World Series.

Brewers, Twins, White Sox, Giants, Red Sox and Orioles.

Now, since I could be wrong, we'll acknowledge the possibility that one of these teams does the things noted in the "Just Get Hot" Zone. It would just take a series of miracles. For some of them -- cough, RED SOX AND GIANTS, cough -- it would have to start right away.