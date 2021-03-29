Ever hear anyone use the phrase "most unique?" I'm certain you have. I've seen it far too many times to assume anyone reading, well, almost anything, has never seen it used. Unfortunately, I'm going to start off this 2021 Major League Baseball season -- which begins Thursday -- with a bit of pedantry because it would be easy to get sucked into some sort of sappy intro about how we're coming off the "most unique season in MLB history."

You see, unique means one of a kind. Here, I'll find an actual, dictionary definition.

A ha! Merriam-Webster's top entry under unique:

being the only one

Yes. Every single season is unique. You can't be the "most only one." You just can't.

Sorry, I'll stop now.

I am open to taking word suggestions for what we've seen with the 2020 season and now looking at a modified 2021, however. It's definitely the most something, right? For non-Dodgers fans, we'll accept stuff like "dumb," "irrelevant" and "fake," obviously.

There's little need to relive all the circumstances behind everything in 2020. We did witness a fun but unique incredibly bizarre, 60-game baseball season. Then we got our most crowded playoffs ever that still ended up with the top two teams squaring off and the best winning the title -- after years of playoff disappointment.

Now through all kinds of uncertainty, an oddball offseason of sorts and ever-changing rules and regulations, we're ready to go with a full regular season. We still won't see packed houses from the get-go, but it's as close to normal as we've been since the game where the now-retired Howie Kendrick homered off a foul pole in Texas to bring D.C. its first World Series title since prohibition and the Coolidge administration.

I'm pretty damn excited to see things work their way back toward what used to be normal, even if it's headed in the direction of a new normal. The Dodgers enter the year as the best team in baseball and defending champs. We've got a marathon regular season and then a bit of a sprint in October to see if they can remain at the top. We don't yet know what this 2021 season will hold, specifically, but I'm gonna bet it will be fun and, of course, unique.

Let's rank 'em, people, and while doing so realize the next time we're here there will be actual, real baseball games recorded in the standings. Get excited.