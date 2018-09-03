MLB Power Rankings: The road to the World Series becoming clear for every major contender

We still have a touch less than a month in the regular season, but one can't help but start peering toward October. It's close enough, I'm excited, so let's have a look. Here's how the path to a World Series championship could look for a handful of top-notch teams:

A healthy Chris Sale and the dominant versions of David Price and Rick Porcello give the Red Sox a ridiculous rotation to match their insane lineup that already leads the AL in runs, average, OBP, slugging and more. The Mookie Betts/J.D. Martinez combo does things that place them in New England lore alongside David Ortiz, Larry Bird and Tom Brady.

We just saw it, right? Justin Verlander plays ace, but now Gerrit Cole is along for the ride. Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa and company light the fire, but now the sparkplug is MVP candidate Alex Bregman.

The rotation keeps pitching like it is now, with Game 1 starter Cole Hamels (who would've thought?) leading the way. Brandon Morrow returns healthy and in shut-down mode while the offense is spurred by Daniel Murphy (who would've thought?), Bryzzo and house-hold name -- come late October -- Javier Baez.

Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and Aroldis Chapman get healthy and right just in time for the postseason, just as Gary Sanchez starts to hit like it's 2016 and Andrew McCutchen thinks it's 2014. Luis Severino pitches like it's the first half of 2018 and CC Sabathia looks like it's the second half of 2008.

Vintage Kershaw, Vintage Jansen, Vintage Turner, you know the drill. But there's a twist! It's Julio Urias, serving as a game-changing, multi-inning relief laser.

Good starting pitching from the unlikely sources, Blake Treinen being the freaking Terminator in the late innings and bombs. Lots of bombs. Let's say Khris Davis sets some records, in fact.

High fun factor here with the offense, notably Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies along with the steady presence of Freddie Freeman in his first-ever deep playoff run. Lots of people learn how to spell Foltynewicz and then the Jonny Venters story gets the national run it deserves.

Trevor Bauer and Andrew Miller are healthy and on top of their games, Corey Kluber is the top version of the Klubot, Jose Ramirez is Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor is Francisco Lindor and a shot in the arm comes from Vintage Josh Donaldson, pummeling pitches like it's 2015.

Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain form one of the best 1-2 punches in postseason memory, more people start calling Jesus Aguilar "Babe" and the bullpen straight dominates.

Who would've thought a Miles Mikolas/Jack Flaherty combo would dominate? Get acquainted with Harrison Bader and Marcell Ozuna, casual fans. Oh, and Matt Carpenter. Salsa. You know it.

This is fun, right? Feel free to keep going on your own, but I gotta rank ...