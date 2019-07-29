MLB Power Rankings: The trade deadline could bring a bunch of surprises from fringe postseason teams

As of Monday morning, we're just two days away from the July 31 MLB trade deadline. With it being a hard deadline -- no more August waiver trades -- I fully expect an onslaught of activity before the deadline. We got a taste of it on Sunday when the Mets -- not the Yankees -- traded for Marcus Stroman. It's just that there hasn't been much clarity on teams being in contention or not to this point. We might see some teams function as something that would have been a surprise heading into the season or even just a month ago. Let's highlight some and how their fortunes have turned.

Surprise seller: Rangers

The Rangers were either in a playoff position or close to it pretty much throughout the first half, even pulling to within 4 1/2 games of the Astros in late June. They then lost six of seven and after three straight wins proceeded to lose eight in a row. Surely they are going to deal Hunter Pence and some veteran relievers while it's possible to get a nice haul for Mike Minor (who is signed through next season). Just one month ago this wouldn't have been a discussion.

Surprise buyer: Giants

At one point, we could have had a reasonable argument whether the Giants were as bad as the Marlins in contention for the worst team in the National League. They were a fixture here in the bottom quadrant of the rankings. The Giants went to the last day of June 12 games under .500 and only those lowly Marlins were worse among NL teams. It had been well-known dating back to the spring that Madison Bumgarner, Will Smith and maybe even Tony Watson were obviously going to be dealt.

Instead, the Giants have gone 19-5 since then, jumping right to within a stone's throw of the wild card. Word is they might even buy. Baseball, man.

Possible surprise buyer: Indians

The Indians looked broken for much of the first few months of the season and we were hearing the names of Trevor Bauer and Brad Hand bandied about in trade rumors. We know ownership would have loved an excuse to shed payroll after crying poor all offseason.

Instead, the players are forcing their hands. They've won 18 of their last 23 and are breathing down the Twins' necks in the Central. It now looks like whatever team doesn't win the division is going to lock down a wild-card spot with relative ease, too, since the bottom three teams in the Central stink. If ownership allows them to buy, I like Pence as a fit here.

Possible surprise non-seller: Diamondbacks

After letting A.J. Pollock walk and trading Paul Goldschmidt in the offseason, it sure seemed like the Diamondbacks would be sellers, possibly even flipping highly-priced and highly-performing ace Zack Greinke, but also names like Robbie Ray, David Peralta, Jarrod Dyson and Adam Jones would be shopped. They still might do all of this, but they are hanging around wild-card contention and it might be a tough sell to fans.

Possible Surprise buyer: Angels

I think this would be a mistake, but the Angels are on the periphery of contention and a report late last week suggested the Angels might buy.

Possible surprise seller: Mets

The new front office technically tried to win in the offseason with the big-splash trade bringing them Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, but it was a half-measure and they didn't go all out. Apparently now they are buying despite not really being a contender. Shrug.

