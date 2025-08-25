Remember when the Detroit Tigers were the best team in baseball for a good portion of the first half of the season? At several points, they were on pace for one of the best records in franchise history.

Remember when these same Tigers fell apart for a brief stretch? Wrapped around the All-Star break, the Tigers lost 12 of 13. When they won four in a row right after that, it seemed like they were fixing themselves, but then they went 5-6 in their next 11 games. In total, between July 8 and August 9, the Tigers went 10-18. That's a rough month and there certainly had to be concern that this was a course correction -- that is, the Tigers in the first half were playing way over their heads and now just didn't look like a very good team.

They sure seem fixed now. Since that Aug. 9 loss, the Tigers have gone 11-3. They beat up on bad teams -- which is exactly what elite teams are supposed to do -- before sweeping the first-place Astros and taking a series over the wild card-contending Royals.

Riley Greene has hit for power, of course, while Tarik Skubal looked like his best self last time out. Where the Tigers thrive, however, is when the supporting cast is humming. Jahmai Jones and Andy Ibañez have been great. Spencer Torkelson is swinging a hot bat and Dillon Dingler continues to have one of more the under-the-radar great seasons in baseball.

Jack Flaherty was terrible on Sunday again, and that's certainly a concern, but Charlie Morton has thrown the ball really well since joining the Tigers and Skubal, well, he's still the best pitcher in baseball.

The Tigers again look like the class of the American League, sitting with the best record. They trail only the Brewers in all of baseball, but having the best record in MLB is again a possibility for the Detroit Tigers.

This is yet another reminder of the travails of the Major League Baseball season. A team can look amazing for months, look like they'll never string together three straight wins the rest of the season and then get awesome again. I would say we as fans shouldn't get so caught up in hating life on a day-to-day basis, but what would be the fun in that? The Tigers fans who were heartbroken just a month ago are so much more excited since they went through that atrocious period.