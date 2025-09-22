Every spring, I glance at the final week of the Major League Baseball schedule with the hope that we'll get to wrap up the season with a handful of head-to-head matchups that will determine playoff spots or even, hopefully, a division title. This year, there was hope with series like Orioles-Yankees, Tigers-Red Sox, Rays-Blue Jays, Diamondbacks-Padres, Reds-Brewers, Dodgers-Mariners, Rangers-Guardians and Cardinals-Cubs.

It's possible none of those games matter. Maybe one or two will. At least two teams stick out, though, and we can also examine a penultimate series to find a gem of a head-to-head.

Hello, American League Central.

From Tuesday through Thursday, the Tigers visit the Guardians in Cleveland. There may be five days left in the regular season, but this has all the juice of a playoff series with the Tigers clinging to a one-game lead. This was the biggest blowout divisional race through most of the first half of the season and now it's the most hotly contested.

How did we get here? Well, it's been a combination of great from the Guardians and bad from the Tigers.

The Tigers had a 14-game lead on July 8. They had an 11 ½-game lead on Aug. 23. They had a 10-game lead on Sept. 3. It was 6 ½ just one week ago!

Though there were obviously a few bad stretches early and some good stretches late, it seems like July 8 was the dividing line here for the Tigers. They were 59-34 at the time. The Twins, believe it or not, were in second place and you'll have to scroll a long time to find them in these rankings now. The Guardians were in fourth place and 15 ½ games out. The Tigers have gone 26-37 since. The Guardians? They've gone 42-24.

The term "collapse" gets overused in situations like these, but it's perfectly fair here. Starting 59-34 and then going 26-37 after that is absolutely a collapse. Plus, they've lost six in a row and nine of 10. The word "collapse" also doesn't do the situation full justice because the Guardians have stormed back and made this a race on their own merits. The Tigers built up such a huge lead that they had the luxury of coasting to a division title unless one of the teams behind them went bonkers. The Guardians went bonkers. They deserve so much credit for this run and if they do pull it off, they might just parlay that into a deep October run (perhaps even that elusive World Series title?).

Now, the Tigers can also still make 2025 a special season. They have the three games in Cleveland before finishing with three in Boston. It's a really tough week. Let's say they go 4-2 or 5-1 and win the AL Central. They'd have a chance at a bye to the ALDS then and there's no dominant American League team. The Tigers could well end up in the World Series. Once you get there, it's always anyone's game.

It has to start with a big final week, though.

And the downside is, gulp, missing the playoffs altogether. That would truly be the shock of the season and one of the most historic collapses in MLB history. It's possible. It's plausible. Some might even argue it's likely, given how the Tigers have played lately and the tough remaining schedule. The vibes around the ballclub right now are downright wretched.

It all comes down to this week, Tigers. You can stave off becoming a punch line and give yourselves a chance to salvage this thing. What's it going to be?