MLB Power Rankings: Trade deadline season full of unlikely buyers and sellers

It's July 30, so those of us die-hards perusing the internet know it's trade deadline season. In any given season, we'll see some surprise contenders -- and, as a result, "buyers" -- along with disappointing teams who might as well be sellers despite having entered the season with expectations of contending. Let's take a look at some of the more surprising types heading toward August.

Pleasant surprises

Mariners: They have a losing record in July and don't really have much to offer in the way of big-time prospects, but we know general manager Jerry Dipoto is going to do whatever he can to add. He's already added multiple pieces and there's time for more. The team with the longest playoff drought in the majors can't afford to sit around and hope this roster is good enough to break the streak.

Athletics: People were talking about the A's being sellers in the middle of June. It wasn't a mistake. They were 34-36 through June 15 and had the look of a traditional seller. A switch was flipped, though, and the A's have gone 27-10 since, which is the best record in the majors over that span. They could certainly use starting pitching help and they have the prospect currency to pull off a deal, should they so choose.

Pirates: Through July 7, the Pirates were 40-48 and an obvious sell candidate. Hell, they traded Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole in the offseason, so it didn't seem like they expected to contend. And yet, they caught fire and now sit three games over .500 and four games back of the second NL wild card. They could use pitching and I also love how Brian Dozier could fit here, though there haven't really been many reports connecting those dots.

The Braves and Phillies probably deserve a tip of the cap here, too.

Unpleasant surprises

Nationals: Get this: Since June 6, the Nationals have only won two series and those came against the Marlins and Orioles. This team is broken. General manager Mike Rizzo is in a precarious position, but if he decided to pull the trigger on deals for impending free agents like Gio Gonzalez, Bryce Harper and a few relievers, he could rebuild on the fly the way the Yankees did at the 2016 deadline.

Giants: Another team that might not sell, but they are six back of the second wild card with four teams in the way. They are 9-14 this month and they were finally near full strength. They could sell Cutch along with Derek Holland and probably Will Smith and then give it another go with a similar core next season.

Twins: Last season's second AL wild card came into 2018 with high expectations and have failed to get the job done thanks to some injuries and bad underperforming in some key areas. They've already dealt Eduardo Escobar and Dozier is a free agent at season's end. I'd strongly think about dealing Kyle Gibson in the middle of the best year of his career -- at age 30, mind you -- as well.

I guess we could shoot a stink eye in the direction of the Mets and a crook eye toward the Angels, if for no other reason than to make Kramer proud.

On that Seinfeldian note, let's rank 'em!