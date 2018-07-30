MLB Power Rankings: Trade deadline season full of unlikely buyers and sellers
The Red Sox, Yankees and Astros remain on top, but what about the rest?
It's July 30, so those of us die-hards perusing the internet know it's trade deadline season. In any given season, we'll see some surprise contenders -- and, as a result, "buyers" -- along with disappointing teams who might as well be sellers despite having entered the season with expectations of contending. Let's take a look at some of the more surprising types heading toward August.
Pleasant surprises
Mariners: They have a losing record in July and don't really have much to offer in the way of big-time prospects, but we know general manager Jerry Dipoto is going to do whatever he can to add. He's already added multiple pieces and there's time for more. The team with the longest playoff drought in the majors can't afford to sit around and hope this roster is good enough to break the streak.
Athletics: People were talking about the A's being sellers in the middle of June. It wasn't a mistake. They were 34-36 through June 15 and had the look of a traditional seller. A switch was flipped, though, and the A's have gone 27-10 since, which is the best record in the majors over that span. They could certainly use starting pitching help and they have the prospect currency to pull off a deal, should they so choose.
Pirates: Through July 7, the Pirates were 40-48 and an obvious sell candidate. Hell, they traded Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole in the offseason, so it didn't seem like they expected to contend. And yet, they caught fire and now sit three games over .500 and four games back of the second NL wild card. They could use pitching and I also love how Brian Dozier could fit here, though there haven't really been many reports connecting those dots.
The Braves and Phillies probably deserve a tip of the cap here, too.
Unpleasant surprises
Nationals: Get this: Since June 6, the Nationals have only won two series and those came against the Marlins and Orioles. This team is broken. General manager Mike Rizzo is in a precarious position, but if he decided to pull the trigger on deals for impending free agents like Gio Gonzalez, Bryce Harper and a few relievers, he could rebuild on the fly the way the Yankees did at the 2016 deadline.
Giants: Another team that might not sell, but they are six back of the second wild card with four teams in the way. They are 9-14 this month and they were finally near full strength. They could sell Cutch along with Derek Holland and probably Will Smith and then give it another go with a similar core next season.
Twins: Last season's second AL wild card came into 2018 with high expectations and have failed to get the job done thanks to some injuries and bad underperforming in some key areas. They've already dealt Eduardo Escobar and Dozier is a free agent at season's end. I'd strongly think about dealing Kyle Gibson in the middle of the best year of his career -- at age 30, mind you -- as well.
I guess we could shoot a stink eye in the direction of the Mets and a crook eye toward the Angels, if for no other reason than to make Kramer proud.
On that Seinfeldian note, let's rank 'em!
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Red Sox
|That's a helluva debut, Nate!
|--
|74-33
|2
|Yankees
|That's a helluva debut, J.A. (pronounced "Jay)!
|1
|67-37
|3
|Astros
|Jose Altuve to the DL? I need to be consoled over here.
|1
|67-40
|4
|Athletics
|Just when it looked like they were unbeatable, regardless of circumstance, they go and get swept in Coors Field.
|2
|61-46
|5
|Cubs
|The rotation is a serious problem right now. Given the track records of the guys struggling, this should get solved eventually.
|1
|61-44
|6
|Mariners
|It's a bit depressing as a fan that King Felix might finally make the playoffs but likely won't even be good enough to warrant getting a start.
|1
|62-43
|7
|Dodgers
|Hold on, did we just get a vintage Clayton Kershaw performance?
|1
|59-47
|8
|Rockies
|This is now your hottest team in baseball. They are 19-5 since losing on June 27.
|2
|57-47
|9
|Brewers
|Nice week from the Crew, but I'm just not seeing the Travis Shaw at second base thing, especially since Mike Moustakas isn't even that good.
|3
|61-47
|10
|Diamondbacks
|I love the Eduardo Escobar deal. Home run by the front office that landed J.D. Martinez last year.
|3
|59-48
|11
|Indians
|Jose Ramirez is on pace for 47 homers and 36 steals. Francisco Lindor is on pace for 42 homers and 23 stolen bases. Only two teams in history have ever had two players with at least 40 homers and 20 steals: The 1998-99 Mariners with Ken Griffey Jr. and A-Rod. Amazingly, only 29 times in history has any player ever pulled it off.
|4
|57-47
|12
|Phillies
|Win two of three over the Dodgers then drop three of four to the Reds? Sure, why not? Ebbs and flows, man.
|3
|58-47
|13
|Braves
|The funk continues, as the Braves are just 12-18 since June 19. They are still right in the thick of things in the NL East, though, so I'd prefer the front office to be a bit more aggressive here before the deadline.
|2
|55-47
|14
|Pirates
|We've been teased by him for years, but the potential in Gregory Polanco is there. To see him hitting .316/.360/.684 with four doubles, two triples and seven homers in his last 20 games is pretty exciting.
|--
|55-52
|15
|Angels
|Remember the 40-20 stat from the Indians above? Yeah, Mike Trout's on pace to do that, too. Shocker, I know.
|1
|54-53
|16
|Cardinals
|Through May 15, Matt Carpenter was hitting .140/.286/.272. Now he's a legitimate MVP candidate.
|2
|53-52
|17
|Nationals
|Broken. Just broken.
|--
|52-53
|18
|Giants
|Take note of the stellar year Will Smith is putting together: 1.41 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 43 K, five unintentional walks in 32 innings.
|3
|53-54
|19
|Rays
|C.J. Cron entered the season with 59 career homers in 1,366 at-bats (one HR every 23.2 at-bats). This season he's got 22 in 362 (one HR every 16.5 at-bats).
|--
|53-53
|20
|Reds
|Ho hum, just another good week (5-2) against contending teams. This is one of the best "bad" teams ever.
|1
|48-58
|21
|Twins
|It's a bold move to declare you're going to win the division when trailing by seven games in late July. But Fernando Rodney is a bold guy.
|1
|48-56
|22
|Blue Jays
|They might just have something in Lourdes Gurriel, though the plate discipline could use some work.
|2
|48-56
|23
|Marlins
|Their preseason over/under was 64.5 wins, the lowest in the majors. They're on pace to win 70 and have a better record than seven teams. I'd say it's a success to this point.
|--
|46-61
|24
|Mets
|The way everything went down with Yoenis Cespedes only happens on the Mets, right? The organization is broken. MLB needs to examine the Wilpons as owners.
|--
|44-59
|25
|Rangers
|A 4-16 July and then sweeping the Astros in Houston? Baseball, man. Ebbs and flows.
|--
|45-62
|26
|Tigers
|Fun anomaly: The Tigers have alternated wins and losses for the last 11 games: LWLWLWLWLWL
|1
|45-62
|27
|Padres
|Remember when they crept to within four games of .500? Yeah, they are 8-28 since then.
|1
|42-66
|28
|White Sox
|Carlos Rodon's last four starts: 1.88 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 27 K, 28 2/3 IP. He's 25 years old and might just be putting it together.
|--
|37-68
|29
|Orioles
|I'm all geared up to start talking about how the Orioles are historically bad and they've now won four of five. Not cool, birds. Not cool at all.
|1
|32-74
|30
|Royals
|General manager Dayton Moore doesn't want to deal Whit Merrifield and talked about him like some 23 year old. Merrifield is 29. He'll be well past his prime the next time the Royals contend.
|1
|32-73
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Jays trying to trade Osuna
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
-
5 players who could be traded in August
July 31 is not necessarily the deadline to trade these players
-
Newcomb, Turner apologize for tweets
Newcomb and Turner are the latest MLB players to have offense tweets from their past surfa...
-
Roundup: Newcomb flirts with no-hitter
Plus, the Rockies sweep the A's, the Nats are bad again and Wheeler deals
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
Trade rumor mill: Brach to Braves
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball