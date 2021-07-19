The National League West has three titans. The National League Central was mediocre but has seen the Brewers emerge as the power. They are playing at a .589 clip, which is a full-season pace of 95 wins. Over the NL East -- do we need to pin the "NL Least" moniker on it? -- the Mets are leading, but they are only on pace to win 86 games.

Will the Mets regret letting the other teams hang around?

The Phillies are definitely hanging around. In fact, they are starting to really push the Mets. They've gone 10-4 so far in July and the bullpen has even been good. They are only two games out and figure to be as aggressive as they can -- the farm system isn't very good, so it'll be tough -- in stocking up in front of the trade deadline. They only have six games left against the Mets, but that might be all they need.

The Braves were the favorite to win the division heading in and had aspirations of winning the World Series. Yet they have had so much go wrong this year. They've still never been over .500, not even for one game. Their superstar, Ronald Acuña, Jr., is now done for the season and the pitching continues to be unreliable. Slugger Marcell Ozuna is likely done for the year due to injury and a domestic violence arrest. So much has gone wrong for the Braves, and yet they are still talented and only four games out. And get this, the next week-and-a-half or so could make the season. The Braves have a four-game series with the Phillies later this week and what follows is a five-game series against the Mets. They could do some serious damage -- or ruin their season, of course.

The Nationals are 3-11 in July, yet they are only six games back. They probably need healthy Kyle Schwarber and Stephen Strasburg to make a run, but they are within striking distance. They have 11 games against the Phillies, nine against the Braves and 11 against the Mets left on the schedule, so there's plenty of time for them to strike.

Even the Marlins are closer to first place than every other last place team in baseball. It's not even close. They are 9 1/2 games out and the next-closest last place teams would be the Pirates and Royals at 19 games out in the respective Centrals.

Can the Mets keep things together? It might come down to how they fare at the trade deadline. They could add some beef to the lineup, Francisco Lindor is going to be out for a while with an oblique issue and there are injury concerns all over the rotation. Plus, do they really want to leave Edwin Diaz in the ninth? He's only blown three saves this year, but he's had some colossal meltdowns in a Mets uniform.

It might not be the best race in terms of being well-played baseball, but it's sure going to be entertaining to watch how this thing shakes itself out.