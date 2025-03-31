How much stock can you put in one full weekend of baseball? Look, you should all know the answer: not a whole lot.

If you want, we could look back at last season.

The Mets started 0-3 and ended up two wins shy of the World Series. The Astros started 0-4 and won the AL West. Again. The Royals were 1-2 in a season they'd end up improving by 30 games year-over-year and making the ALDS. The Phillies started 1-2 and wound up winning 95 games and the NL East. The Pirates were 4-0 and they'd finish in last place in the NL Central. The defending champion Rangers started 2-1 but ended the season 78-84. The Reds started 2-1 and ended up 77-85.

Lest someone come along and say something foolish like, "hey, so bad starts helped and the good starts were just fool's good," there were some starts last year that lined up.

The Yankees were 4-0 and went to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Tigers were 3-0 and made a surprise playoff run. The Guardians were 3-1 and won the AL Central. The Brewers were 3-0 and won the NL Central. The Marlins were 0-4 and the Rockies were 1-3 and those were the two worst NL teams. The White Sox started 0-3 en route to the worst season in modern MLB history.

Quite simply, there is no correlation. We could do this every single season. It's all over the map.

All of this is a roundabout way to say that, no, we aren't going to overreact to a tiny sample of games.

We will, however, react a little bit. Otherwise what fun would this be? The key is to have small, rational reactions -- especially if they line up with what we already thought. Like what? I'm glad you asked ...

Yes, I'm already questioning if I overreacted in dropping the Yankees down to 10 last week. The offense really does seem like it could be a force all season. Again, though, we're talking about three games.

By the same token, I'm still not ready to doubt the Brewers. The Yankees are good. Bad series against good teams happen.

I loved the Rangers coming into the season and they won three of four against the Red Sox, who I pegged to win the AL East. This doesn't deter me from liking the Red Sox. It's a tough assignment to go into Texas for a four-game series. And two of the Rangers' wins were by one run. The flip side of this is I also get to gloat about the Rangers being great.

The Diamondbacks and Cubs are both expected to be playoff teams by many and they had a 2-2 series split with both teams having pretty high highs along with moments of frustration. That's how it goes. They stood strong against each other.

I was down on the Twins heading into the year. I have them finishing fourth in the AL Central despite the fact that most computer projection systems had them as the favorite. They got swept by the Cardinals. Yep, I knew it. Does that mean I was wrong about the Cardinals? Nah, it was only three games.

The Mets had rotation concerns heading into the year and I thought they were a bit overhyped. They went 1-2 in Houston and that seems just about right. Of course, the offense was the problem and I'm pretty sure Francisco Lindor going 0 for 11 doesn't mean anything, big picture. Remember, he started 2024 by going 1 for 31 and then finished as the National League MVP runner-up. No need for mass hysteria.

Finally, yeah, the Dodgers look awesome. And they are awesome. We knew this. We just need to keep in mind how small a sample five games is. Had they started 1-4 I'd be sitting here saying they are still gonna make the playoffs with ease.