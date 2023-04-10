As I hinted last week in these power rankings, welcome to the most difficult week to rank the teams. Now, with most teams having played either eight or nine games, we don't have such a tiny sample that we need to stick with the preseason rankings, but it's still only around 5% of the season.

I like to say around this time that we can react without overreacting. I will be ranking based mostly on what we've seen to this point, but this will not read like a standings page. The sample of games is just too small. If we tried to earnestly follow just the head-to-head matchups we've seen, we'd go cross-eyed in a veritable heartbeat.

Watch.

The Phillies took two of three from the Reds. The Reds took two of three from the Pirates. The Pirates swept the Red Sox. The Red Sox took two of three from the Orioles. The Orioles took two of three from the Rangers. The Rangers swept the Phillies.

Yuck.

Also, the Yankees took two of three from the Giants. The Giants took two of three from the White Sox. The Giants were also swept by the Royals, who lost three of four to the Blue Jays, who lost two of three to the Cardinals, who were swept by the Braves, who lost three of four to the Padres.

Oh, and the White Sox split four games with the World Series champion Astros, who lost two of three to the Tigers.

Are the Tigers the best team listed above? Hardly. We should never try the transitive property game in sports but baseball is the worst place possible for it.

Of course, I suppose we could complete the circle and note that the Tigers were swept by the Rays.

The Rays actually are the No. 1 team right now and it's not particularly close.

This doesn't mean I think they will be the best team in baseball when the dust settles after 162 or that they'll win the World Series. This simply means they've played the best baseball so far in 2023 and that counts for something. They've earned it.

Now, I'm not going to gloss over the incredibly easy schedule they've been blessed with to start the year. The Nationals, A's and Tigers might well be the three worst teams in baseball this year. They were among the handful-plus teams not really trying to win this season and it shows. Even when they don't play the Rays, those three teams are a combined 7-12 (.368, which is a 162-game pace of a 102-loss team).

Then again, teams play the schedule in front of them and the best teams take care of business against the bad teams. A merely good team would be something like 6-3 with that schedule right now. The Rays are 9-0 and have bludgeoned their opponents to a bloody pulp with an absurd +57 run differential. Only 10 teams had a better run differential than that all season in 2022. This is legitimately one of the best starts in baseball history given the record and margin of victory.

And if we're gonna focus on that schedule, didn't I just say the Astros dropped two of three to the Tigers? That happened in Houston!

There's only one right answer at the top right now and it's the Tampa Bay Rays.