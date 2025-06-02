Much of the weekend revolved around the World Series rematch with the Yankees visiting the Dodgers. We didn't get a walk-off grand slam or anything, but there was entertaining baseball and a Dodgers series win.

Friday was actually the first time all season the Dodgers were underdogs at home, as they were facing a red-hot Yankees team with Max Fried on the mound. The Yankees had won 16 of 20 heading in and were 10-1 on the year with Fried on the mound. He hadn't allowed more than two runs in a start all season. The Dodgers got him for six runs en route to a come-from-behind victory.

Then came the Saturday slaughter with the Dodgers winning 18-2. This was a Yankees team with the best run differential in baseball that had been toying with much of the rest of its competition.

The Bronx Bombers, of course, didn't go quietly, putting up a victory of their own on Sunday, 7-3. They are clearly one of the best teams in baseball, even if they looked slightly inferior in this series.

Most interesting to me here is that these Dodgers go in waves, almost to the point you could get away with calling them inconsistent. They started 8-0 but then lost six of their next nine games. Then they won four in a row before losing four of five and then winning seven in a row. Between that seven-game winning streak (through May 3) and this past week, the Dodgers went 9-11, but they went into Cleveland and took two of three from a Guardians team that was previously 14-8 at home. And then they won the Yankees series.

There's really no takeaway here other than ebbs and flows happen during the course of 162 and the Dodgers are a very good team. I'm sure someone could try and make the point that it's possible they hit one of their cold spells in the playoffs and get knocked out early, but that could happen to any team and it's even happened to the Dodgers a few times.

As noted, the Yankees were bludgeoning their opposition before this series. They still have the second-best record in the American League (another Power Rankings shout-out to how awesome the Tigers have been!) and look fully capable of making the World Series a rematch for the first time since 1978. Funny enough, those 1977-78 Fall Classics pitted the Dodgers and Yankees against one another.

I'm not betting on it -- there are a bunch of teams capable of making a run this season and funky stuff can happen in this playoff format -- but it's definitely on the table.