The Los Angeles Dodgers are the two-time defending World Series champions and outspend every other team in baseball when it comes to player salaries. They have the best player in the world, three MVPs in their everyday lineup and a pitching staff full of arms capable of being in the Cy Young conversation.

They are not a lock to win the World Series, however, and, boy, I sure wish a good number of baseball world people would dial down the rhetoric a bit.

I did this song and dance last year, too. I suppose you could say I lost since the Dodgers won the World Series. They were definitely, absolutely not the juggernaut they were proclaimed to be, though.

Nor are they this time around.

The rotation is stellar and if everything hits right, will be the main reason the Dodgers are favored in October again. But did everyone forget what a big problem that bullpen was last year? Bullpens by nature are volatile anyway.

As for the lineup, there are plenty of question marks.

Shohei Ohtani isn't a question mark at the plate. He's also going to be a full-timer (or close to that) in the rotation for the first time with the Dodgers. There's much more an injury risk here than with any other DH.

Mookie Betts is coming off the worst year of his career at the plate. He hit .258/.326/.406 (104 OPS+). In the playoffs, he hit .229/.333/.314. At age 33, he isn't overly old, but he certainly isn't young.

Speaking of which, Freddie Freeman is heading to his age-36 season.

Kyle Tucker just went through an injury-marred 2024 season before his 2025 season sort of fell apart due to the worst slump of his career. It may or may not have been connected to a finger injury, but then he hurt his calf late in the season.

Will Smith was amazing last season at the plate. Was it an outlier? In his previous four seasons, he hit .257/.348/.456 (120 OPS+) before going to .296/.404/.497 (152) last year at age 30. He might just be good instead of amazing this season.

Max Muncy turns 36 this year and hasn't played more than 100 games in the regular season since 2023.

Teoscar Hernández is now 33 and took a huge step back between 2024 and 2025.

It's a damn good lineup. Scary? If everyone is healthy and going right, yeah, it sure could be in spurts. A juggernaut? I don't know about that. It certainly isn't good enough to say this is unfair to every other team. They'll have plenty of downturns, such as when they scored six runs combined in Games 4-6 of the World Series.

We could nitpick every team like this, but the Dodgers are the ones drawing all the fan freakouts, so I'm just hoping to spread the word as best I can that we can still play this season. It'll be fun to watch it play out, and there will be surprises. I promise. Even if the Dodgers have the best chance to win the World Series -- they do, I'm not disputing that one iota -- the chances are still greater that a different team wins it all.