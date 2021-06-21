As we approach the end of June -- time really is flying again, isn't it? -- let's take stock of the six divisional races. Obviously things can change, teams can get hot, teams can completely melt down, but we've likely seen enough to have a good idea of divisional contenders and non-contenders.

AL East: Should be fun

I jinxed the Rays by greatly praising them last week. They hit a rut and lost their ace in the process. I'm sorry, Rays fans. Still, they very likely have staying power and will figure in this race come late September. Can the Red Sox hang around? It's been almost three months, so there's a good chance. The Yankees might be waking up. The Blue Jays are pretty far back and would need help, but they have the talent to get hot and make things interesting. It's pretty difficult to handicap this thing moving forward, but it doesn't seem like anyone will run away with it.

AL Central: Two-team race? Or one?

The White Sox have been in first since May 7 and aren't going anywhere. They are in a bit of a funk right now, having lost four straight, but those were all on the road to the Astros. The schedule softens back up in the coming weeks and they'll be fine. Can Cleveland find enough offense to hang around? This is the division with the biggest chance to be a runaway, in my mind. It's either a two-team race or the White Sox cruise.

AL West: Furious two-teamer down to the wire

Hopefully the Angels can hang around in the wild card picture, but the division isn't happening for them. The A's and Astros are two upper-tier teams and I trust both to push each other. Hopefully it's close into late September, because they face each other six times in the final 10 days of the season, with the last three games being A's at Astros. Get excited!

NL East: All Mets? Four-team race? Five?!

The Mets have the biggest lead in the league, but are they really going to run away and hide from the field here? I don't think they will. The Braves have badly underachieved but have plenty of talent. The Phillies are so hot and cold that if they hang around until September, one last hot streak could be enough to win it. The Nationals are on fire right now and can't be counted out. The Marlins have a positive run differential and have shown flashes of being contenders. The odds of all five teams being in contention heading to the last month of the season are pretty bad, but we can dream, right?

NL Central: Best potential for chaos

The Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals and even the Reds at different points in the season have looked like the best team in the Central. They've all had stretches where they looked helpless and just plain bad, too. We've seen the Cubs go from last place to first in less than a month. They went from fourth to first in two weeks. The Cardinals went from first to fourth in two weeks. The Reds went from seven back to two back in just over two weeks. The Brewers went from first to third to first in less than four weeks. On the whole, this shouldn't be all that surprising. Each of the four teams has quality talent and some serious holes on the roster. Expect all this movement to continue and that's all kinds of fun.

NL West: Three playoff teams?

A few weeks ago in this very space I discussed how the Giants, Dodgers and Padres might well end up the three best teams in the NL. The Padres have hit a rough patch, but the possibility remains. A three-team race for first here would be amazing theater, but it loses its luster a bit if the consolation prizes are two wild card spots.

Still, it looks like we're in for some pretty great races. Few, if any, will be runaways.