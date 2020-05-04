MLB Power Rankings: Who has best all-time team? Easy pick for No. 1; Dodgers miss top 10

Yes, the rotation isn't as good as others, but the lineup has Reggie Jackson sixth, Yogi Berra seventh, Robinson Cano eighth and Derek Jeter ninth in front of Mantle, DiMaggio, Ruth and Gehrig. Good lord, that offense. Plus, they also have the greatest closer ever anchoring the bullpen. No need to overthink things.

We've got Trammell and Whitaker in the 8-9 spots in the lineup setting the table for Ty Cobb, Al Kaline, Hank Greenberg and Miguel Cabrera . A stellar rotation with an MVP closing things down? Hoo boy this team is loaded.

Bobby Bonds, Willie Mays, Barry Bonds, Willie McCovey, Mel Ott is my top five in the order. Christy Mathewson, Juan Marichal and Madison Bumgarner front the rotation. This team hits every era with top-shelf players (Jeff Kent and Buster Posey are sixth and seventh, respectively, in the batting order and both won MVP).

By far the best defensive team, with Yadier Molina behind the plate, Ozzie Smith at short and Jim Edmonds in center field. How about Lou Brock and Stan Musial setting the table for Albert Pujols and Rogers Hornsby? Bob Gibson fronts the excellent rotation. The lineup really falls off toward the back end, but the run prevention here is what spurs the high ranking.

They had far too many all-time greats to have the championship drought they did. The rotation is stupid good, with prime Pedro Martinez , Roger Clemens, Cy Young and Lefty Grove. Yikes.

The lineup is so loaded that Johnny Bench hits sixth, Eric Davis seventh and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin in the eight hole. The rotation isn't what it feels like it should be, given how decorated the franchise is, but the lineup is the NL's best.

Rickey setting the table for the Bash Brothers, Reggie and Double X? Outstanding pitching staff, too, with the likes of Lefty Grove, Vida Blue, Catfish Hunter and prime closer Dennis Eckersley.

Here's where my biggest cheat job came, by moving Chipper Jones to second base in order to accommodate both him and Eddie Mathews. It has since come to my attention that Hank Aaron had time at second and we know Chipper had time in the outfield, so we could reconfigure and it wouldn't feel like a cheat. The pitching staff is obviously incredible and I should have just moved Smoltz to the bullpen to get Glavine in the rotation with Maddux, Spahn and Niekro.

In looking at the lineup, you wouldn't believe they went 108 years without a title. Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Ernie Banks, Sammy Sosa, Anthony Rizzo , Andre Dawson, Ryne Sandberg! Quality rotation with a Hall of Fame closer, too. I'll submit the bench (Mark Grace, Javier Baez , Kris Bryant , Aramis Ramirez and Hack Wilson) is the most fun, too.

From Tris Speaker and Nap Lajoie to Larry Doby to Kenny Lofton and Jim Thome and Albert Belle to Corey Kluber and Andrew Miller, the Indians have had lots of excellent eras. I was able to put together a team with star players from all of them. I particularly love the top four in the lineup with Lofton, Doby, Thome and Belle. Bob Feller and Corey Kluber atop the rotation is pretty nice, too.

If we went to a 25-man roster, the Dodgers would've ranked higher. They have tons of depth with very good players who fell short of all-timer status. The lineup doesn't have quite the thunder in the middle with Pedro Guerrero fourth and a very short stint of Gary Sheffield fifth. Ron Cey was very good, but it feels like third base could've been better, too. You have to love the rotation, though.

The back third of the lineup leaves a lot to be desired, but it's overall a pretty strong ballclub. Grich, Ripken, Robinson and Murray is quite the top four in the lineup and I love Jim Palmer and Mike Mussina anchoring the rotation.

Seaver, Gooden and deGrom top the rotation and that's just filthy ridiculousness. Pretty solid lineup, too, with Keith Hernandez in the six hole.

It was fun integrating the Expos and Nationals , so we've got Tim Raines, Anthony Rendon , Vladimir Guerrero and Andre Dawson in the top four lineup spots with Pedro Martinez, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg as the top three in the rotation. Larry Walker and Bryce Harper are on the bench!

I absolutely love the pitching staff with Roy Oswalt, Nolan Ryan, Justin Verlander and Mike Scott in front of Billy Wagner as closer. The lineup is excellent, too, though mileage may vary for some fans with me including Jose Altuve , Alex Bregman , George Springer and Carlos Correa .

The top of the order is ridiculous with Ichiro, A-Rod, Junior and Edgar. King Felix and The Big Unit front the rotation. As noted in the intro, given the age of the franchise and overall lack of success, this team was way better than it should have been.

Very well-rounded ballclub with some all-time great players. I love Minnie Minoso at the top setting the table for the likes of Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko. Konerko and Magglio Ordonez in the 4-5 holes, however, doesn't quite stack up to other teams as old as the ChiSox.

Carew, Mauer and Killebrew is an excellent start to the lineup, but there's legitimate fall off. Strong top three in the rotation before another fall.

One of the best offenses in the batting order's top five with Honus Wagner, Barry Bonds, Roberto Clemente, Ralph Kiner and Willie Stargell, but it falls off and the rotation is not very good.

The Phillies have been around forever, but they were large areas in franchise history where they were awful and there were very few players worth considering. The result was a very good team that wasn't deep.

As noted, given the relative youth of the franchise, the lineup is pretty stellar. Weak spot at catcher, though, and a lot of the success players on this team had was short lived with the actual Blue Jays. We have to dock them a few spots for that.

Charlie Hough and Kenny Rogers at the back of the rotation with Neftali Feliz closing knocks them down a few pegs. The lineup is loaded with power, but they have PED guys all through the middle of the lineup and that moves them down some.

Post-prime Rod Carew in front of Mike Trout , Vladimir Guerrero and Tim Salmon was really fun to start the lineup. The rotation kind of puts them behind a lot of the teams above. After Nolan Ryan, it's Chuck Finley, Jered Weaver and John Lackey.

Other than Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman, the franchise suffers from the same issues we mention with the Marlins and Blue Jays. Most of the big names only had success in San Diego for a short period of time. Mark Loretta and Khalil Greene is the worst double-play combo in this exercise while the rotation ends with Andy Benes and Andy Ashby. This is about the spot where I'd stop saying the teams are "loaded" or "stacked," even if they were still very fun.

Fun lineup, especially the top four spots with power-speed combo guys Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun in front of the thunder from Prince Fielder and Gorman Thomas. The rotation isn't good at all, though.

Very good pitching staff, but the lineup was very top-heavy. Past George Brett, the franchise has been void of all-time great position players for the most part.

The offense leaves a lot to be desired and the closer is best known for coughing up World Series games in Yankee Stadium, but that rotation is ridiculous (Randy Johnson, Brandon Webb, Curt Schilling, Zack Greinke ).

Young franchise that doesn't often keep players more than a few years. The lineup looks loaded when just looking at name recognition, but, as previously noted, they didn't keep these guys for long.

Not much of a rotation with Jhoulys Chacin as the third starter. There's thunder in the lineup, but how much was thin-air aided (Carlos Gonzalez , Troy Tulowitzki)? I did love putting Larry Walker in the leadoff spot, though, I must say.