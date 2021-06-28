Back on May 21, the Dodgers and Giants were set to square off for the first time in 2021. The Giants shockingly had a one-game lead in the NL West over the Padres with the Dodgers two games back.

The Dodgers would sweep the Giants in San Francisco.

Like many others, I thought this was the beginning of the end for the 2021 Giants.

Instead, we forgot to tell them that "on paper" was how things were supposed to go this year. The collection of players who were supposed to be either third or fourth place (aside: how funny is it now to think about people picking the Diamondbacks ahead of the Giants?) this season have instead completely trampled all over the script. Willie Mays Hayes' "not bad for a has-been and a couple never-will-bes, eh?" line has never felt so real. This entire roster was supposed to be has-beens and never-will-bes.

Since that sweep at the hands of their biggest rivals, the Giants have barely lost. They took three of four from the Dodgers in L.A. the following weekend. They took three of four from the surging (at the time) Cubs. The Angels were playing good baseball until the Giants swept them. Then the Giants took down the A's in the battle of the Bay.

I found it funny that a few fans of a different team yelled at me for having the Giants at No. 1 last week and pointed out that "other sites" had a different team at the top. First off, my rankings are the Official Power Rankings, so the impostors don't count. Secondly, why am I the only one out here willing to admit I was wrong about a team?

The Giants have the best record in baseball, their run differential isn't out of whack, they are good at both home and on the road, they've played more road games than home games, they have beaten lots of good teams and on and on we could go. There is absolutely nothing about them that appears fraudulent.

Oh, except for "I didn't think they would be good."

That's it. They are 77 games into the season and there's nothing else about this Giants team that screams a backslide is coming.

Sure, there's a possibility that they could crumble. That possibility remains for every single team. I'm just pointing out that you have to have an awfully big ego to look at a team 77 games into a season and ignore everything they've shown in order to stick to your guns because you don't feel like they should be this good. Sometimes we get things wrong. Being able to be accountable and adaptive are good traits.

Enjoy life at the top, San Francisco.