In perusing the standings, it occurred to me that we have no chance of accurately judging strength of schedule this season. Not only would the sample size be far to small to make any sweeping judgments -- not to mention the large differences in games played when it comes to the COVID-19 shutdowns -- but the teams aren't playing outside their regions.

In the East, it sure looks like the Yankees are the best team, despite being again plagued by injuries to their stars. Speaking of, the Braves have that issue. The Rays are good.

In the Central, it seems like the Twins and Cubs are the titans, though they've each faltered at one point. The Twins were swept by the Royals and the Cubs -- after a 13-3 start -- just lost three straight to the Brewers in which they had a lead. Plus, the Cardinals have only played eight times. Who knows. Cleveland could have something to say. Maybe the Brewers righted the ship. When will we see from the Reds again? The White Sox have lots of bright spots.

In the West, it's the A's and Dodgers with several teams who you could see getting hot and pushing them.

And yet, to reiterate, we have no way to compare how the Yankees have looked with the Dodgers. How have the Twins look compared to the A's? How do the Cubs look compared to the Braves? We can definitely use the eye test and also can go off how good we thought teams were going to be heading into the year, but the Orioles, Tigers and Marlins might have shown us we shouldn't do that in such small samples.

It's a weird season, but man, it's been a fun one to this point. Let's hope it continues and finishes, then the playoffs are likely to be the most unpredictable we've ever had, thanks to the 16 teams making it, the short series and also that we'd be intermingling the regions for the first time all season.

