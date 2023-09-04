Earlier this season, I started tracking the AL Central race -- in mockery -- due to hoping that we'd see a division winner finish with a sub-.500 record. It's still possible, of course, but let's give some credit to the Minnesota Twins. Since the All-Star break, the Twins have gone 26-20. This means the math says they've been playing like a 92-win team, then, and that's perfectly respectable for a division winner.
In looking around the rest of the AL, there might actually be an opening for the Twins -- yes, the franchise with the record playoff losing streak -- to sneak attack their way to a pennant, too.
And in thinking about that, I couldn't help but wander back in my mind to third grade. Well, for me. I'm sure we have a wide spectrum here in these parts when it comes to where we were in 1987, but that's where I was.
The Twins were winning the World Series. This was despite finishing the regular season with just 85 wins. They had a negative run differential. They went to the ALCS to square off against a 98-win Tigers team that had a +161 run differential and dispatched of them in five games with the only loss being a one-run game where the Tigers scored two to take the lead in the eighth.
In the World Series, the Twins took down the 95-win Cardinals in seven games. They were down 3-2 in the series and trailed 5-2 in the middle of the fifth inning in Game 6.
It was a team where the stars aligned perfectly for an improbable run to the World Series title.
That's what would have to happen this season, but there is, as I said above, an opening.
The Orioles and Rays have been powerhouses most of the season in the powerful AL East, but it's hard to feel like either playoff rotation will be imposing at this point. The Blue Jays can't be counted on, if they even make the the playoffs. The Rangers seem to be in the midst of falling apart. The Mariners are very strong, but haven't been a model of consistency this season. The Astros are the "Final Boss" in the AL at this point, given that they've won the last three (and four of the last five) non-2020 AL pennants. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see them get things together and go on a tear, but they feel vulnerable.
Obviously, the Twins are highly flawed as well. They do have the makings of a stellar playoff pitching staff with Sonny Gray, Pablo López and a bevy of power arms in the bullpen. They have more offensive talent than they've shown most of the season, too (what if Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton get scorching hot in October?).
It would've sounded very funny back in the middle of July and I still consider it a longshot -- it's more likely they just get bounced in the Wild Card Series -- but the Twins absolutely have the goods to pull off a heist similar to 1987. It's just a matter of everything coming together at the right time, again.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Braves
|Even with the loss on Sunday, that was quite a statement series. Both by the Braves as a whole and by Mr. Acuña.
|--
|90-46
|2
Dodgers
|Walker Buehler threw two perfect innings in a rehab start Sunday. Playoff X-factor on the way? Hmm ...
|--
|84-52
|3
Orioles
|That's 85 wins and counting. Do you know what their preseason gambling total (aka "over/under") was? 78!
|--
|85-51
|4
Rays
|Do with this what you want: The Rays have just one series left against a sub-.500 team (Sept. 19-21 against the Angels) the rest of the regular season.
|--
|83-54
|5
Mariners
|In and of itself, a 3-3 week against the A's and Mets from a contender would be considered a disappointment. The Mariners had been so hot, though, that they were bound to cool off slightly. It's not like they lost all six or anything. They're fine. In fact, they still have the best record in the majors since the end of June at 39-17.
|--
|77-59
|6
Astros
|I said above the Astros seem vulnerable.
|--
|77-61
|7
Brewers
|Mark Canha had six homers and 29 RBI in his 89 games for the Mets this season. In his 28 for the Brewers, so far, he has three homers and 17 RBI. The good ol' change of scenery, huh?
|--
|76-60
|8
Phillies
|Up in the introduction, when I say things like, "what if Carlos Correa gets hot," look no further than the heater Trea Turner is on right now. Just because something hasn't happened yet this season from an established star doesn't mean it won't. Turner has been arguably the best NL player in the past month after being dreadful for four months before that.
|--
|75-61
|9
Cubs
|Cody Bellinger has 55 RBI since the All-Star break. No other player even has 45.
|--
|73-64
|10
Blue Jays
|Modestly good week, going 4-2 against the Nationals and Rockies. They've got the A's and Royals this coming week and it seems like it's time to get serious and drop the "modest" part. They are still 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.
|--
|75-62
|11
Twins
|You know who else has a ton of upside and looks to be realizing it at the big-league level? The 2017 number one overall draft pick, Royce Lewis.
|2
|71-66
|12
Rangers
|I guess a 3-3 week is technically an improvement, but they still seem broken. They even tried to blow Sunday's win before the walk-off victory. There just isn't reason for confidence right now.
|2
|76-60
|13
Red Sox
|Among playoff contenders, the Red Sox have the hardest remaining schedule in terms of combined winning percentage.
|2
|71-66
|14
Diamondbacks
|The D-Backs had been one of baseball's worst teams from early July through Aug. 11, then they turned around and looked like one of the best teams, winning 12 of their next 15. Now they've lost five of six. Maybe three at home vs. the Rockies starting on Monday gets them back to winning.
|2
|70-67
|15
Giants
|Taking two of three from the Reds was the Giants' first series win since Aug. 1-3 and, boy, could it end up being huge in the race for the final NL wild-card spot. It's a four-way tie right now with the Giants and Reds both in there.
|1
|70-67
|16
Reds
|They feel like they are on fumes sometimes, but they were able to steal those two games late against the Cubs to split and now have one of the easiest remaining schedules in baseball. Among NL teams, only the Padres have it easier.
|1
|71-68
|17
Marlins
|After a slumber of nearly two months, the Marlins have won four straight. Are they back? We'll find out soon enough. Their next four series come against the Dodgers, Phillies, Brewers and Braves.
|--
|70-67
|18
Guardians
|They sold in front of the trade deadline when they were one game out of first place and then bought several players off waivers a month later when they were five games out. Weird?
|--
|66-71
|19
Yankees
|Not many players homered off a Hall of Famer in their first career at-bat. Nice work, Jasson Domínguez!
|3
|68-69
|20
Padres
|The easiest remaining schedule in the NL belongs to the Padres. Juan Soto has homered in three straight games. The race for the third NL wild-card spot features nothing but uninspiring teams. I'm done believing in this team, but if any Padres fans believe in miracles, there's an argument to be made.
|--
|65-73
|21
Tigers
|One last glimpse of vintage Miggy? Miguel Cabrera's last five games: 8 for 22 (.364) with a double, home run and six RBI. He passed George Brett for 18th place all-time in hits and is only eight away from Adrian Beltre.
|2
|63-74
|22
Mets
|There have been six player seasons in Mets history with 40-plus home runs: Carlos Beltran's 41 in 2006, Todd Hundley's 41 in 1996, Mike Piazza's 40 in 1999 and three of Pete Alonso's five seasons. He hit numbers 40 and 41 on Sunday. He has the record with 53 (2019) and also hit 40 last season. The two seasons where Alonso didn't get to 40 were 2020 and when he hit 37 in 2021. Basically, only five years into this career, it's fair to say Alonso is the best home run hitter the Mets have ever had.
|2
|63-74
|23
Pirates
|The loss Sunday snapped a five-game winning streak for the Bucs. How many people noticed it?
|2
|63-74
|24
Angels
|Rock bottom: Trying to get under the luxury tax threshold and failing just before getting swept by the A's.
|5
|64-73
|25
Nationals
|After winning this past Tuesday, the Nationals were actually 7.5 games out of a playoff spot. They were still never serious playoff contenders, but it was close to becoming a discussion point. They've lost five straight since, though, so forget that.
|4
|62-76
|26
Cardinals
|The Cardinals were only three games back of the Pirates for fourth place but then lost two of three. Can they avoid last place? The Cardinals haven't finished in last since 1990.
|--
|59-78
|27
White Sox
|The White Sox lost 100 games in 2018, but they haven't lost more than that since dropping 106 in 1970 and that was the franchise record. They are on pace to lose 99 right now, but have gotten significantly worse in the second half.
|--
|53-84
|28
Rockies
|Kris Bryant is likely to come back this season, but he's running out of time while waiting on his broken finger to heal. He's played in 107 so far in the first two years of his seven-year, $182 million deal. He's been worth -0.2 WAR.
|--
|50-86
|29
Athletics
|Rookie second baseman Zack Gelof appears to be a keeper. He's played at an All-Star level in his 44 games in the Show thus far.
|1
|42-95
|30
Royals
|Congrats, Royals. We've all talked a lot about the A's being historically bad throughout the entire season and now with a month to go, the Royals have a worse record.
|1
|42-96