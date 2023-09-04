Earlier this season, I started tracking the AL Central race -- in mockery -- due to hoping that we'd see a division winner finish with a sub-.500 record. It's still possible, of course, but let's give some credit to the Minnesota Twins. Since the All-Star break, the Twins have gone 26-20. This means the math says they've been playing like a 92-win team, then, and that's perfectly respectable for a division winner.

In looking around the rest of the AL, there might actually be an opening for the Twins -- yes, the franchise with the record playoff losing streak -- to sneak attack their way to a pennant, too.

And in thinking about that, I couldn't help but wander back in my mind to third grade. Well, for me. I'm sure we have a wide spectrum here in these parts when it comes to where we were in 1987, but that's where I was.

The Twins were winning the World Series. This was despite finishing the regular season with just 85 wins. They had a negative run differential. They went to the ALCS to square off against a 98-win Tigers team that had a +161 run differential and dispatched of them in five games with the only loss being a one-run game where the Tigers scored two to take the lead in the eighth.

In the World Series, the Twins took down the 95-win Cardinals in seven games. They were down 3-2 in the series and trailed 5-2 in the middle of the fifth inning in Game 6.

It was a team where the stars aligned perfectly for an improbable run to the World Series title.

That's what would have to happen this season, but there is, as I said above, an opening.

The Orioles and Rays have been powerhouses most of the season in the powerful AL East, but it's hard to feel like either playoff rotation will be imposing at this point. The Blue Jays can't be counted on, if they even make the the playoffs. The Rangers seem to be in the midst of falling apart. The Mariners are very strong, but haven't been a model of consistency this season. The Astros are the "Final Boss" in the AL at this point, given that they've won the last three (and four of the last five) non-2020 AL pennants. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see them get things together and go on a tear, but they feel vulnerable.

Obviously, the Twins are highly flawed as well. They do have the makings of a stellar playoff pitching staff with Sonny Gray, Pablo López and a bevy of power arms in the bullpen. They have more offensive talent than they've shown most of the season, too (what if Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton get scorching hot in October?).

It would've sounded very funny back in the middle of July and I still consider it a longshot -- it's more likely they just get bounced in the Wild Card Series -- but the Twins absolutely have the goods to pull off a heist similar to 1987. It's just a matter of everything coming together at the right time, again.