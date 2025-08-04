The recent report of a locker room confrontation between Phillies star Bryce Harper and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred -- which Manfred himself said was overblown -- caused another uprising of the salary cap fetishists. Then again, they never really take a break; they just get louder in waves. Any excuse to keep fighting what they believe is the good fight in the one major North American sport that hasn't seen a repeat champion in well over 20 years.

A funny thing is unfolding this season, though.

The best team in baseball is the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee is literally the smallest market in baseball for the time being. The Brewers have a bottom-third payroll.

Now, do I believe this proves that the league definitely does not need a salary cap? Absolutely not, just the same way that the Dodgers facing the Yankees in the World Series last year doesn't prove that we do need one. I just think it's pretty hilarious to watch people kick and scream about how a dynasty in a small market in baseball is impossible -- a dynasty we haven't seen in any market in decades -- and that the Dodgers are so good the rules need to be rewritten, all against the backdrop of the smallest-market team in baseball making yet another playoff run.

Speaking of which, if the Brewers do make the playoffs (and at this point it would be beyond shocking if they didn't), it will mark their seventh postseason appearance in the last eight seasons. In the same division, the mega-market Cubs haven't made the playoffs in a full season since 2018.

Again, this doesn't "prove" anything, but it's very interesting to note and is a good illustration of just how well the Brewers are run (we could get into how much Cubs ownership should be embarrassed at another time). The Brewers took down the Cubs two out of three games this past week in a head-to-head battle for the NL Central and the best record in baseball. The Brewers then went to D.C. and laid the hurt on the hapless Nationals.

The Brewers have now won 46 of their last 65 games, a full-season pace of 115 wins. They've been playing like one of the best teams in baseball history since May 17. They are now on pace to win 98 games. That would be a franchise record, breaking the mark set in 2011 and 2018 at 96 wins.

Remember, the Brewers remain one of five teams to have never won the World Series along with the Mariners (the only pennant-less team), Rays, Rockies and Padres. If they do win it all this season, it won't prove anything at all with regard to baseball's salary structure, but it would be a pretty cool story.