MLB Power Rankings: World Series champion Washington Nationals on top as we look back on the season
The runners-up take the second spot, while one semifinalist earns the No. 3 ranking
HOUSTON - The 2019 Major League Baseball season is now in the books. A 19-31 team turned things around to win the World Series. It was the worst 50-game start for an eventual champion in the sport. We saw the weirdest World Series in memory in terms of the road team sweeping all seven games.
The regular season home runs were excessive. Then they went away in the postseason, only to return for the Fall Classic in head-scratching fashion.
How about the Nationals' eighth inning in the Wild Card Game? How about their comeback in Game 5 of the NLDS clearing the way for Howie Kendrick's grand slam to help win it? How about the Astros getting in an 0-2 hole at home and coming back to kick the Nats in the teeth in front of a dejected Nationals Park, only to turn around and lose the lead in the middle innings in both Games 6 and 7?
How about the Nationals getting Adam Eaton and Juan Soto bombs to take the lead in Game 6? And then the craziness that was the Trea Turner play at first base (c'mon, even A.J. Hinch said it was a bad call). Anthony Rendon's homer, Dave Martinez's ejection. What a fun Game 6.
How about the cherry on top of the season that was? Game 7. Max Scherzer guts his way through five innings. Remember that last minute Zack Greinke trade? He deals through six but then allows an Anthony Rendon homer and then Will Harris gives up the two-run shot to Kendrick. Wow.
It was an an amazing way to end the season season and the decade. I look forward to 2020 and beyond.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Nationals
|What a run. Kudos to putting the nonsense "can't win in the playoffs" narrative to bed.
|7
|93-69
|2
|Astros
|You can't lose four games in a series at home. You just can't. The Astros know this. It's gonna be a long offseason now.
|1
|107-55
|3
|Yankees
|I'm going to miss CC Sabathia, but I look forward to voting for him for the Hall of Fame.
|--
|103-59
|4
|Dodgers
|Another 106 wins and a division title. Another disappointing season. They've raised the bar this high.
|2
|106-56
|5
|Rays
|They should add to this group, but I fear they're gonna be constrained by ownership and do something like trade Charlie Morton.
|1
|96-66
|6
|Twins
|They need to find a way to play someone other than the Yankees in the playoffs, right?
|2
|101-61
|7
|Athletics
|Liam Hendriks should have won the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year award.
|2
|97-65
|8
|Cardinals
|The end of an era? Michael Wacha and Adam Wainwright are free agents.
|1
|91-71
|9
|Braves
|Man, that Game 5 first inning. What a way to close out what was a great season.
|2
|97-65
|10
|Brewers
|What a soul-crushing way to end a season. The season was a success, though.
|--
|89-73
|11
|Indians
|Sorry, Cleveland. I fear you've cheered for Francisco Lindor for the last time.
|--
|93-69
|12
|Mets
|Is this finally the offseason they trade Noah Syndergaard?
|--
|86-76
|13
|Cubs
|After being one of the most quiet teams last offseason, expect fireworks this time around (Kris Bryant trade?).
|--
|84-78
|14
|Red Sox
|Similar sentiment to the Cubs. Might Mookie Betts be on the move?
|--
|84-78
|15
|Diamondbacks
|Eduardo Escobar's stat-stuffing season was pretty fun.
|--
|85-77
|16
|Phillies
|To the people pointing to Bryce Harper's departure somehow being responsible for the Nationals' success, please compare the teammates Harper has to the Nationals players. It's not even close.
|--
|81-81
|17
|Giants
|It's gonna be really weird to see that dugout without Bruce Bochy next year.
|--
|77-85
|18
|Rangers
|About time for another aggressive offseason from Jon Daniels?
|--
|78-84
|19
|Reds
|The Reds are close to being a contender. They need offensive improvement from lots of spots in house.
|--
|75-87
|20
|Angels
|Really looking forward to hopefully a full season of two-way Shohei Ohtani.
|--
|72-90
|21
|White Sox
|I'm excited to hear how much they low-ball Gerrit Cole.
|--
|72-89
|22
|Rockies
|I like to hold myself accountable, so here's a negative: I predicted Daniel Murphy would win the batting title with the Rockies.
|--
|71-91
|23
|Pirates
|The owner firing everyone is funny because he's the biggest problem (though it should be noted, the Gerrit Cole and Chris Archer trades in less than a year were both disasters and fireable offenses).
|--
|69-93
|24
|Padres
|Will they make it three straight offseasons landing a nine-figure deal? They could really use Gerrit Cole.
|--
|70-92
|25
|Mariners
|I think Kyle Seager will be on the move. If they'll trade him in division (and I don't know why Jerry Dipoto wouldn't), the Rangers and Angels both make some bit of sense.
|--
|68-94
|26
|Blue Jays
|Can they pitch? They have a really fun and good offensive nucleus around which to build.
|--
|67-95
|27
|Royals
|Imagine seeing the Cardinals since they fired Mike Matheny and thinking, "Yeah, that's my guy."
|--
|59-103
|28
|Marlins
|When they don't pick up Starlin Castro's option -- and they won't -- the Marlins will have one salaried player in Wei-Yin Chen. Everyone else is either in arbitration or pre-arb.
|--
|57-105
|29
|Orioles
|Adley Rutschman might get to Double-A late next season.
|--
|54-108
|30
|Tigers
|That wasn't even the worst team in franchise history. Yuck.
|--
|47-114
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 MLB World Series, pennant odds
Here are the latest 2020 World Series and pennant odds for all 30 MLB teams
-
Martinez says Nats 'cured his heart'
It was a heartfelt message from the Nationals manager following the title
-
Twitter trolls Bryce Harper after WS
The Nationals unlikely October run ended in a title
-
Veteran Nats finally get first ring
Many Washington players had only known postseason heartbreak before 2019
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The Nationals took down the Astros in seven games
-
Astros vs. Nats: World Series schedule
The 2019 Fall Classic will wrap up this week
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night