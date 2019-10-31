MLB Power Rankings: World Series champion Washington Nationals on top as we look back on the season

HOUSTON - The 2019 Major League Baseball season is now in the books. A 19-31 team turned things around to win the World Series. It was the worst 50-game start for an eventual champion in the sport. We saw the weirdest World Series in memory in terms of the road team sweeping all seven games.

The regular season home runs were excessive. Then they went away in the postseason, only to return for the Fall Classic in head-scratching fashion.

How about the Nationals' eighth inning in the Wild Card Game? How about their comeback in Game 5 of the NLDS clearing the way for Howie Kendrick's grand slam to help win it? How about the Astros getting in an 0-2 hole at home and coming back to kick the Nats in the teeth in front of a dejected Nationals Park, only to turn around and lose the lead in the middle innings in both Games 6 and 7?

How about the Nationals getting Adam Eaton and Juan Soto bombs to take the lead in Game 6? And then the craziness that was the Trea Turner play at first base (c'mon, even A.J. Hinch said it was a bad call). Anthony Rendon's homer, Dave Martinez's ejection. What a fun Game 6.

How about the cherry on top of the season that was? Game 7. Max Scherzer guts his way through five innings. Remember that last minute Zack Greinke trade? He deals through six but then allows an Anthony Rendon homer and then Will Harris gives up the two-run shot to Kendrick. Wow.

It was an an amazing way to end the season season and the decade. I look forward to 2020 and beyond.