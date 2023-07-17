We're just over two weeks from August and while a lot can happen after the calendar turns, it seems certain that this season is going to bring us an extreme on both sides when it comes to divisional races. The Yankees and Red Sox are currently for last place in the AL East at 50-44. They are on pace to win 86 games and tie for last place! That would be something.

You know what else would be something? If a division winner finished below .500.

The Twins are in first place in the AL Central, two games over .500 at 48-46, but they are hardly inspiring. They haven't been more than two games over .500 since June 1 when they were 30-27.

It is no longer a small sample, either. We've seen an awful lot of baseball from these teams in the AL Central and AL East and this is what these divisions are. The AL East is a lion while the Central is a lamb. We're likely going to see one of the worst division winners ever along with one of the best last-place teams ever.

Let's take a look.

The worst division winner

The 2007 Cubs and 2017 Twins were both division winners who finished 85-77. Many might've forgotten since they have switched leagues since, but once upon a time the Astros were in the NL Central. They won it with 84 wins in 1997. The 2008 Dodgers also won their division with 84 wins. The 2006 Cardinals were 83-78 and went on to win the World Series, surely providing hope for the AL Central contenders this year.

But.

The worst division winner ever by record was the 2005 Padres. They won the NL West with an 82-80 record.

Will the Twins (or Guardians, maybe?) eclipse this or make dubious history?

The best last-place team

The Red Sox have at least been in this discussion before. The 2015 Red Sox were 78-84 and finished in fifth place in the AL East. Their Pythagorean W-L record was 81-81, so they were more mediocre than how a "last-place team" normally looks.

They were actually one of the best last-place teams in MLB history. No team has ever had a winning record and finished in last. Keep in mind there used to be no divisions and only standings by league. The divisions started in 1969 and they were six or seven teams through 1993. As such, the chances of finishing in last place with a mediocre record were pretty bad up until the strike season in 1994.

Still, the 1991 Angels were 81-81 and somehow finished seventh (last) in the AL West. Given the competition, that's a pretty stellar team as far as last-place teams go.

The other team that hit .500 and still finished in last place was the 2005 Nationals. It was their first season after changing from the Montreal Expos and they came in fifth of five NL East teams despite only being nine games out of first when the season ended. Yes, the Braves won that division with 90 wins and the Nats finished last with 81.

Maybe this year's AL East will be bunched up in similar fashion with the Yankees and Red Sox battling for fourth place while remaining decently over .500.

It is just one of the many things to watch as we approach the dog days of August.