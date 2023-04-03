The Major League Baseball regular season lasts six months and we've seen all of four days of it. This is now my 12th season doing the Official Power Rankings and the toughest rankings are always early in the season. I'd say the toughest in terms of ranking the teams comes next week because this week I'm not really going to be moving teams much.

The difficult part of the task this week is to avoid condescension. Why would I lecture readers about how stupid it would be to draw wide-sweeping conclusions on 3-4 game samples when all fans who aren't buffoons already know this? Right?

I refuse to insult your intelligence by explaining just how folly it would be to proclaim the Rockies just as good a team as the Padres based upon one series. I won't sit here and try to convince you that the Astros are still a better team -- by a decent margin -- than the White Sox, because you're all smart enough to know this on your own. The Dodgers are still better than the Diamondbacks and we all know that, too. And you don't really need me to tell you the Rangers aren't the best team in baseball, nor are the Phillies even close to the worst. You know all these things.

Right? RIGHT?

Of course, it's also worth pointing out that we're all human and there's no fun in sitting through games totally void of emotion. I'm no different. I've never made it secret that I'm a die-hard Cubs fan. With a 1-0 lead Saturday I started dreaming of a sweep and getting excited. Then when a defensive replacement let a game-changing blooper drop in front of him instead of laying out for a diving catch, I was livid. Then Sunday I was all down in the dumps for a second. So it goes.

And you know what, I wouldn't have it any other way. That's what being a fan is all about and the lows make those highs so much better.

All of that remains true. It's just that when I come here, I've got to shift into logical analyst mode and in doing so, I need to point out that three games of 162 is less than 2% of the season. It's 1.85%, to be exact. We can't honestly change strongly held opinions based upon 1.85% of anything. As such, there won't be any deep analysis in the team comments. We just haven't seen enough baseball for that yet.

I've said in the past that we can react without overreacting. What that means in the rankings is that if teams were ranked closely and one outperformed the other, I will move them. I will not, however, do anything like put the Rockies ahead of the Astros. If you find yourself urging me to do so, my response will draw from the great Jack Nicholson: Sell crazy someplace else, we're all stocked up here.