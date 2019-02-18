MLB projections: Predicting the impact of Bryce Harper to the Phillies and Manny Machado to the Padres
Both big-name free agents could be closing in on deals
For as ridiculous as it is that Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remained unsigned, it appears we're nearing a resolution on both fronts. On Sunday, Harper was reported to be gaining momentum toward a contract, with the Philadelphia Phillies identified as the favorites. A few hours later, word surfaced that the San Diego Padres were pursuing Machado with a big offer.
We're about as tired of Harper and Machado's continued unemployment as anyone, so we figured we'd do something different this time by looking at SportsLine's projections in the event that the Phillies and Padres are able to close the deals. Additionally, we wanted to provide a look at how the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers might fare after losing Harper and Machado to division rivals. Stephen Oh was graceful enough to run all the numbers for us -- you can repay him by checking out SportsLine's daily coverage here.
First up, the Phillies:
Split
Wins
Playoff%
With Harper
82.6
27.9
Without Harper
80
18.4
Net
2.6
9.5
A modest gain, albeit not the one Phillies fans would like to see following an active winter that saw the club add Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto, David Robertson, and Jean Segura. Undoubtedly Phillies fans would consider an 83-win season a bust.
How about the Nationals?
Split
Wins
Playoff%
Without Harper
92.3
75.8
With Harper
94.4
83.9
Net
-2.1
-8.1
The Nats have been busy this winter, too. It might seem strange that they'd fare so well without Harper, but keep in mind they have Victor Robles, a five-tool outfield prospect who scouts believe could become a better overall player than Juan Soto.
Moving on to the Machado part of the equation, here's a look at the Padres' forecast:
Split
Wins
Playoff%
With Machado
69
0.9
Without Machado
67.1
0.7
Net
1.9
0.2
Not so hot, but the Padres are probably going to be a year off from seriously competing within the National League West no matter what.
In part because the Dodgers continue to project as a juggernaut:
Split
Wins
Playoff%
Without Machado
99.1
95
With Machado
100.5
97.1
Net
-1.4
-2.1
We'll have plenty of time to see how accurate these projections turn out to be -- first, though, we need Harper and Machado to receive offers that merit them putting pen to paper.
