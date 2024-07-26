One of professional sports' greatest rivalries is set to be renewed on Friday when the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in the first game of a three-game weekend series. Both teams are in the thick of the AL East and American League Wild Card races, and have players throughout their lineups that are capable of erupting for massive fantasy performances. For the Yankees, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have been among the most productive fantasy players in MLB this season, and for Boston, Rafael Devers is one of the best pure hitters in baseball and Jarren Duran has a rare combination of speed and power.

On Wednesday, one of Kaylor's top MLB prop picks on PrizePicks was Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to go over 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI against the Diamondbacks. The result: Witt went 3-for-4 with one run scored, easily eclipsing the 1.5 mark.

Top MLB prop picks for Friday, July 26

For the Friday MLB slate, one of Kaylor's top MLB prop picks is Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. going Over 7.5 fantasy points against the Texas Rangers. Andrew Heaney is expected to start for Texas, and Guerrero has had plenty of success against the left-hander, going 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI, and walk in four plate appearances. Guerrero was named to his fourth All-Star team this season.

Guerrero has been on an absolute tear, hitting safely in his last seven games. Over that stretch, he has gone 12-for-26 with four home runs and eight RBI. He enters Friday batting .296 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI and an OPS of .853. See Kaylor's other MLB prop picks right here.

