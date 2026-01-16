The start of a new year can mean only one thing around these parts: it's time to analyze and rank an unhealthy amount of minor-league prospects. Such is the tradition here at CBS Sports, but while we're upholding that tradition, be aware that we're making some changes to our approach by ranking the top 20 prospects per division, however that breaks down by team. Our belief is that those tweaks will make the coverage better by making it easier for fans to compare how their future players stack up against their top rivals.

These rankings are formed through firsthand observational and statistical analysis; conversations with scouts, analysts, and player development specialists; and an understanding of historical trends. Add in some biases toward and against certain player types and, on occasion, a tiebreaking coin flip, and you have a general idea about how we put these lists together.

Below, you'll find the American League West list. While the Rangers have the division's top prospect (infielder Sebastian Walcott), this is a group dominated by the Mariners. Indeed, Seattle has three of our top five prospects in the division, as well as nine of the top 12. That group includes three players who could impact this year's squad: infielder Colt Emerson, left-hander Kade Anderson, and switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje.

Conversely, the Astros are the AL West club with the weakest farm, with just two players making the cut. (And one of those may just be a reliever at the big-league level.) Years of win-now trades and non-premium draft picks have left Houston without a great crop of youngsters. Their recent deal for right-hander Michael Burrow also cost them two of their top three prospects (outfielder Jacob Melton and right-hander Anderson Brito). The Astros have shown a penchant for unearthing big-league contributors by other means. They'll have to continue to do so.

Now, let's get down to business.

1. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers

The quick hook : Big-time strength remains after successful Double-A vetting

: Big-time strength remains after successful Double-A vetting MLB ETA: Late summer 2026

Walcott continues to be one of the sport's most exciting young players thanks to his top-end strength and his track record of performing well against older competition. He won't celebrate his 20th birthday until closer to Opening Day, meaning that he spent last season as a 19-year-old in Double-A. His youth didn't prevent him from hitting .255/.355/.386 with improved strikeout and walk rates. Walcott even recorded a 115 mph exit velocity in spring against an MLB-caliber pitcher. If there are negatives to be found here, they're in the forms of his ground-ball rate (he hit nearly half his batted balls to the dirt) and his 24 errors at shortstop. Still, Walcott is an impressive prospect who, with a little more refinement, could make an impact at the big-league level for years to come beginning this summer.

2. Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners

The quick hook : Plus lefty bat who may stick at shortstop

: Plus lefty bat who may stick at shortstop MLB ETA: Late summer 2026

Emerson is a well-rounded prospect who only celebrated his 20th birthday in July. That's notable since he hit for an .842 OPS across three levels last season, including a six-game cameo in Triple-A that saw him tally 11 hard-hit balls. Emerson deploys a handsy lefty swing and he's exhibited a good feel for making contact and minding the zone alike. He also looks playable at shortstop, even though evaluators have long pegged him as someone who may have to move to second or third base. J.P. Crawford remains under contract through the 2026 season, so it's possible the Mariners will usher Emerson into the majors at a different position. Either way, he should hit.

The quick hook : Young, switch-hitting infielder with pop

: Young, switch-hitting infielder with pop MLB ETA: Summer 2027

The key part of the Mason Miller return, De Vries is a switch-hitting teenage shortstop who has already reached and enjoyed (in a limited sample) success at the Double-A level. He hit .255/.355/.451 with 15 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 118 total games -- marks that grow more impressive when you consider he didn't celebrate his 19th birthday until after the season. De Vries' age-relative performance suggests he should enjoy a career as a big-league regular at an infield position. There are underlying reasons to believe that too, like how he's reliably kept his strikeout rate in check at each stop and how he's already adept at pulling the ball in the air. On the negative side, he's a much better hitter from the left side than the right, and there's a fair chance he moves off shortstop.

4. Kade Anderson, LHP, Mariners

The quick hook : Polished southpaw who will move quickly

: Polished southpaw who will move quickly MLB ETA: Late summer 2026

Anderson appeared to be in the running for the No. 1 pick until late in the draft cycle. He slipped to No. 3 after the Angels opted for Tyler Bremner, which looks like a stroke of luck for the Mariners. Anderson has four above-average offerings and he survived a thorough SEC vetting. There's every reason to expect him to zip through the minors, perhaps even debuting late this season. Long term, Anderson should grow into a No. 2 or 3 starter under the Mariners' guidance.

5. Ryan Sloan, RHP, Mariners

The quick hook : Has everything you want in a starting pitcher

: Has everything you want in a starting pitcher MLB ETA: Late summer 2027

The Mariners are one of the best teams at pitching development. Sloan, who required $3 million to forgo his commitment to Wake Forest, gives them plenty to work with. He checks all the boxes for an above-average starting pitching prospect, beginning with a modern low release point. (Although he's listed at 6-foot-5, he really hinges on his back leg to create a flatter plane to the plate.) Sloan won't turn 20 until late January, but he's already shown an appreciable feel for two quality secondaries (slider and changeup) and the strike zone alike. Provided he stays healthy, and you never can be sure with young pitchers, he's going to become a fixture on these lists until his MLB debut.

The quick hook : Changeup artist who should move quickly

: Changeup artist who should move quickly MLB ETA: Summer 2026

Bremner entered the spring viewed as a legitimate contender to be the first pitcher drafted on the strength of his high-grade changeup and above-average control, yet him making good on that promise still registered as a surprise given his uneven season. He struggled with his fastball throughout much of the year, only rediscovering it late in the process -- and, along the way, convincing the Angels he was worthy of the No. 2 pick. As is the case with every Angels first-round pick under Perry Minasian's watch, Bremner should move quickly and might make his big-league debut before Flag Day.

7. Jurrangelo Cijntje, SHP, Mariners

The quick hook : It's time to end the switch-pitching experiment

: It's time to end the switch-pitching experiment MLB ETA: Late summer 2026

Cijntje, best known for being a switch-pitcher who can clear 90 mph with either arm, was Seattle's first-round pick in 2024. He reached Double-A in his first full professional season despite some underwhelming numbers that make it clear his future is exclusively as a right-hander. Indeed, he surrendered a .618 OPS and recorded a nearly 20% strikeout-minus-walk rate throwing righty, as opposed to 1.117 OPS and more walks than strikeouts as a lefty. Cijntje will be just dandy when and if he gives up on the novelty act: he has a sneaky good right-handed fastball as well as a swing-and-miss breaker that ought to result in a middle-of-the-rotation future.

8. Jamie Arnold, LHP, Athletics

The quick hook : Smaller southpaw with good stuff

: Smaller southpaw with good stuff MLB ETA: Spring 2027

Arnold had a chance to solidify himself as a top-five pick in last summer's draft, but he fell outside of the top 10 after seeing most of his key performance indicators slip in his junior season. Nonetheless, he has a chance to be a value get for the Athletics. Arnold delivers two low-to-mid-90s fastballs, a slider, and a relatively new split-changeup from a sidearm slot, the kind that provides him a flat plane to the top of the zone. He also has a history of throwing strikes despite a delivery that includes elbow creep. Arnold, who didn't pitch after being drafted, should move quickly through the minors.

The quick hook : Massive three-true-outcomes lefty

: Massive three-true-outcomes lefty MLB ETA: Late summer 2027

Montes has massive raw strength from the left side, but the amount of swing and miss in his game may undercut his entire profile. He split last season between High- and Double-A, with his time at the higher level culminating in a 30.5% strikeout rate. To his credit, he walked and slugged enough to still produce at an above-average clip. Montes is either going to have to make adjustments that allow him to connect more often or he's going to have to sustain a strikeout rate that threatens to lead the majors.

10. Gage Jump, LHP, Athletics

The quick hook : Another small A's southpaw

: Another small A's southpaw MLB ETA: Summer 2026

Injury prevented Jump from pitching much in college. (Indeed, he threw more innings last season than he did in his entire collegiate career.) The A's drafted him with a top-75 pick anyway and their faith is in the process of being rewarded. Jump has a quality fastball and two solid breaking balls that benefit from a deceptively quick, plunging arm stroke. He should slot into the A's rotation as soon as this summer.

11. Michael Arroyo, 2B/OF, Mariners

The quick hook : Plate discipline and power, but where will he play?

: Plate discipline and power, but where will he play? MLB ETA: Spring 2027

Arroyo is a short, sturdily built right-handed hitter capable of piling up his share of walks and extra-base knocks. He's taken a free base at least 12% of the time in each of his three seasons outside of the complex and he's done it while showing power to all fields. (Of his 17 home runs last season, 10 were launched between center and right field.) The biggest knock on Arroyo is that he's not a graceful infield defender. He's expected to see outfield action in winter ball and, if nothing else, that ought to improve his optionality. The Mariners have a ton of other talented young infielders, so don't be surprised if Arroyo's name also surfaces in trade rumors.

12. Jonny Farmelo, OF, Mariners

The quick hook : Toolsy outfielder with limited reps

: Toolsy outfielder with limited reps MLB ETA: Spring 2028

Farmelo's greatest weakness continues to be his availability. He's appeared in just 75 regular-season games since being drafted in 2023, with a torn ACL wiping out most of his 2024 campaign and a fractured rib doing the same in 2025. He made up for some lost time with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .234/.406/.442 against players who were two years his senior on average. Farmelo continues to display a tantalizing power-speed combination, albeit with a significant amount of swing and miss. He needs a few healthy seasons if he's going to reach his lofty ceiling.

13. Nelson Rada, OF, Angels

The quick hook : Young center fielder with throwback profile

: Young center fielder with throwback profile MLB ETA: Summer 2026

Rada played most of last season at 19, but that didn't prevent him from hitting .292/.398/.360 with 54 stolen bases across Double- and Triple-A. That production at this age at those levels is an encouraging sign. Yet it's hard to rank Rada too high because of his offensive profile. He doesn't hit the ball hard and he almost never hits it in the air. You might look at Jacob Wilson or Luis Arraez as positive comparisons. It's hard to buy in on either, though, because Rada's contact skills are merely good, not great. The name that comes to mind instead is Ben Revere, who, in fairness, had a few solid seasons. The Angels being the Angels, Rada should get a crack at the majors before his 21st birthday.

The quick hook : Projectable left-side infielder

: Projectable left-side infielder MLB ETA: Summer 2029

Fien, the 12th pick in last summer's draft, was viewed as one of the top prep bats in the class. He already possesses a promising amount of strength and plate discipline and he should benefit from adding more muscle to his 6-foot-3 frame over the coming years. The question with Fien is whether or not that added weight will cause him to move off shortstop, thereby putting more onus on the development of his bat.

15. Xavier Neyens, SS/3B, Astros

The quick hook : Can power and eye overcome whiffs?

: Can power and eye overcome whiffs? MLB ETA: Late summer 2029

Neyens, the 21st pick in last summer's draft, represented Houston's highest selection since 2017. He's a physical left-handed hitter with strength and plate discipline. Scouts had reservations about him, however, because of the amount of swing and miss in his game and some so-so showcase circuit showings. Neyens did not play after signing, but he's likely to end up at third base, putting more pressure on his ability to connect versus pro pitching.

16. Ryan Johnson, RHP, Angels

The quick hook : Funky, east-to-west righty

: Funky, east-to-west righty MLB ETA: Already debuted

Johnson became the rare player to skip the minors entirely, making the big-league roster out of camp last year without having previously thrown a pro pitch. He appeared 14 forgettable times before the Angels farmed him out for the remainder of the season. Don't sour on Johnson because of that failed launch. Neither his story nor his style fit tradition, but he has the chance to become a quality big-league pitcher thanks to a horizontal-based arsenal that features a very good sweeper. Look for Johnson to reemerge during the 2026 season. This time, he should stick.

17. George Klassen, RHP, Angels

The quick hook : Big stuff, uncertain future role

: Big stuff, uncertain future role MLB ETA: Summer 2026

Klassen throws three above-average offerings, including an upper-90s heater and an at-times elite gyro slider. His future role remains unclear, however, because of his below-average command. He did take another step forward in that area -- not enough to be an obvious starter now, mind you, but he walked fewer than four batters per nine innings for the first time in his professional or collegiate career. Klassen's arm drags as part of his delivery, suggesting his location will never be precise. With his caliber of arsenal, he just needs to be close enough to make it work.

18. Felnin Celesten, SS, Mariners

Celesten is a toolsy, switch-hitting shortstop who signed for nearly $5 million as an amateur free agent in 2023. He scorched complex league competition in 2024, seemingly plotting his course to the top of prospect lists. Alas, he wasn't nearly as productive in his first exposure to A-ball in 2025. He hit just .273/.345/.375 with an elevated strikeout rate (23.5%) and suppressed power metrics owed to a tendency to either hit the ball into the ground or sky it directly up. Celesten will likely spend most of his age-20 season at High-A, where he'll attempt to regain lost shine.

19. Caden Scarborough, RHP, Rangers

The quick hook : Strapping right-hander with a low release point

: Strapping right-hander with a low release point MLB ETA: Summer 2028

Scarborough is a 6-foot-5 right-hander who split last season between Single- and High-A, amassing a 2.45 ERA and a 5.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 appearances. Despite his size, he features a low release point thanks to his sidearm slot and his ability to get far down the mound. The downside is that his delivery features several potential command red flags, including elbow creep and recoil. That didn't prevent him from throwing strikes in 2025, as he averaged just over two walks per nine innings. Scarborough will need to pad out his arsenal (he relies heavily on a low-to-mid-90s heater and breaking ball) but he has the makings of a mid-rotation starter if he continues to develop.

The quick hook : Uptempo righty with above-average stuff, spotty command

: Uptempo righty with above-average stuff, spotty command MLB ETA: Already debuted

Blubaugh made his big-league debut last April, but it wasn't until late August into early September that he found a consistent spot on the big-league roster as a multi-inning reliever. What's interesting is that he also found more success (and showed more improved fastball control) than anticipated. In 19 innings, he punched out 20 and surrendered no runs on 14 combined hits and walks. Blubaugh won't keep up that pace, but he can touch into the upper 90s with his heater and both his sweeper and changeup grade as above-average pitches. If he had a little more stuff or a little better command he'd probably be a shoo-in for a rotation spot. Those gains seem unlikely now that he's nearing his 26th birthday, but he gets the nod here because he should impact the Astros staff throughout the year in some form of another.