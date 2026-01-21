The start of a new year can mean only one thing around these parts: it's time to analyze and rank an unhealthy amount of minor-league prospects. Such is the tradition here at CBS Sports, but while we're upholding that tradition, be aware that we're making some changes to our approach by ranking the top 20 prospects per division, however that breaks down by team. Our belief is that those tweaks will make the coverage better by making it easier for fans to compare how their future players stack up against their top rivals.

These rankings are formed through firsthand observational and statistical analysis; conversations with scouts, analysts, and player development specialists; and an understanding of historical trends. Add in some biases toward and against certain player types and, on occasion, a tiebreaking coin flip, and you have a general idea about how we put these lists together.

Below, you'll find the National League Central list. The Pirates lead the way, employing three of the top five prospects. No other team has more than two of the top 10 prospects in the division. Pittsburgh's group includes shortstop Konnor Griffin and right-hander Bubba Chandler, both of whom could make an impact this season for the Buccos.

Inversely, the Cubs may have the weakest system in the division, especially after trading Owen Caissie to the Marlins for Edward Cabrera. Though Chicago lands two players in the top 20, only one ranks within the top 10. On the bright side, the included Cubs -- designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros and right-hander Jaxon Wiggins -- could play roles in the 2026 season, giving the big-league team a boost in the process.

Let's dive in for a deeper look at the NL Central's farm systems.

1. Jesús Made, SS, Brewers

The quick hook : The future face of Brewers baseball

: The future face of Brewers baseball MLB ETA: Summer 2027

It's hard to find many better prospects than Made. He won't celebrate his 19th birthday until next May, yet he's already had enough success in the lower minors to earn a late-season promotion to Double-A. Why not? He's a switch-hitting shortstop who has demonstrated his ability to connect often and with authority, and he clearly has the physical attributes to remain at shortstop for the long haul. The dream outcome here is for him to become a plus hitter and a plus defender at short. That is and will always be a star in the world of baseball. Expect Made to spend much of the upcoming season at Double-A, with a chance to position himself for big-league arrival the following year.

The quick hook : Electric prospect with superstar upside

: Electric prospect with superstar upside MLB ETA: Summer 2026

The rap on Griffin during his amateur days was that he had every tool but the hit tool, the most important of the bunch. It was encouraging, then, to see him ease concerns about his swing-and-miss during his first pro season. He connected on more than 75% of his attempts while showing off the power (he cleared the 114 mph threshold) and speed (he stole 65 bases) combination that gave him a high ceiling. Griffin even kept his strikeout rate under 24% during a 21-game stint in Double-A, suggesting that he wasn't just feasting on younger pitchers or those with less raw talent. Knowing when to adjust priors is one of the trickiest parts of evaluating players. Given everything about Griffin's year, it would be silly to ignore how much higher his chances of reaching his star ceiling are now than they were 365 days ago.

The quick hook : Quality lefty bat who'll stay on the dirt

: Quality lefty bat who'll stay on the dirt MLB ETA: Spring 2026

Trepidation about Wetherholt's frame (he's listed at 5-foot-10) and his history of soft-tissue injuries (he missed half his platform season with a hamstring issue) resulted in him slipping to the Cardinals at No. 7 in the 2024 Draft. At least a few teams already have reason to regret that decision. Wetherholt split last season between the upper-minor levels, hitting .306/.421/.510 with 17 home runs, 23 stolen bases, and nearly as many walks as strikeouts. He's going to be an above-average hitter at the big-league level, one who contributes in each triple-slash facet. There's little doubt about that. What remains in question is where he plays defensively. The safe projection is second base, but the Cardinals have continued to give him looks at shortstop and third base to expand his optionality. He's one of the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year Awards.

4. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates

The quick hook : Yet another exciting Pirates right-hander

: Yet another exciting Pirates right-hander MLB ETA: Already debuted

Chandler, who was on debut watch from Opening Day onward, didn't break into the majors until late August. He made seven appearances, split between the rotation and the bullpen, and amassed a 4.02 ERA despite a 7.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Chandler has a handful of quality pitches, beginning with an upper-90s rising fastball and a hard changeup that led the way with a 34.6% whiff rate overall. He also throws two breaking balls that bleed together in velocity and shape. He did well to locate them within the zone more than 50% of the time, but neither missed even a league-average amount of bats. Chandler should begin the season in the big-league rotation with a chance to eventually form an impressive bunch alongside Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller.

5. Edward Florentino, OF, Pirates

The quick hook : One to watch

: One to watch MLB ETA: Summer 2028

Put a star next to Florentino's name. He's a 6-foot-4, left-handed swinger who hit .262/.380/.503 in the Florida State League last season as an 18-year-old. Florentino's underlying data looks good too. He connected on more than 81% of his swings, including nearly 90% within the zone, and he was able to reach a 109 mph exit velocity despite having plenty of frame to tack on muscle over the coming years. The biggest knock on Florentino might be his approach and whether he's truly disciplined or just passive. That's nitpicking a bit, however, given everything else that he has working in his favor. If Florentino continues to develop as planned, he's a future plus bat.

6. Luis Peña, INF, Brewers

The quick hook : Thrilling power-speed combination from a young infielder

: Thrilling power-speed combination from a young infielder MLB ETA: Summer 2029

Peña would probably get more attention if he were in a different system than Jesús Made. Instead, he's often viewed as the other promising young infielder on Milwaukee's farm. That's too bad. Peña, at just 18, split last year across three levels, including nearly 100 games outside of the complex league, hitting .270/.335/.422 with nine home runs and 44 stolen bases. Be aware that there's more raw juice here than that home run total suggests. He does need to work to elevate the ball more often and he did see his contact rate crater when he was promoted to High-A. (The second part could've just been a small-sample issue.) The other question about Peña is his position. The Brewers played him at all three of the skilled infield positions, so even they don't seem certain about it yet.

7. Liam Doyle, LHP, Cardinals

The quick hook : Top-five draft pick with an explosive fastball

: Top-five draft pick with an explosive fastball MLB ETA: Spring 2027

Tops among the eye-popping numbers Doyle put up in his platform season at Tennessee: a 42.6% strikeout rate that speaks, in large part, to the quality of his fastball. He can chuck his heater into the upper 90s and he imparts more than 17 inches of induced vertical break from a 5-foot-6 release height. That combination of velocity, movement, and deception allowed him to bully collegiate hitters without much need for the rest of his arsenal. Doyle has a splitter that shows promise as a chase pitch and a pair of breaking balls, though he may need to make some alterations before he finds his peak form.

8. Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pirates

The quick hook : Top prep arm in last year's class

: Top prep arm in last year's class MLB ETA: Summer 2029

It's not a secret: history hasn't been kind to prep right-handers selected in the early stages of the draft. So much can (and often does) go wrong with young pitchers. There are some exceptions, most recently Hunter Greene, but the macro analysis suggests you're better off selecting another player type when you can help it. The Pirates still took the plunge with Hernandez, a physical right-hander with a live arm and a stellar changeup, with the No. 6 pick. He'll begin to attempt to validate that decision this spring. Hold on tight.

The quick hook : Infielder with dynamic upside, hit tool questions

: Infielder with dynamic upside, hit tool questions MLB ETA: Summer 2029

Hall benefited as much from helium as anyone else in the 2025 amateur class, ascending all the way up preference lists to No. 9 on draft night. The Reds were no doubt enamored by his power-speed upside and his extreme youth (he didn't celebrate his 18th birthday until a week after being selected). In the lead up to the draft, evaluators with other teams expressed concerns about Hall's hit tool. For an example of what this profile could look like if things break right for Hall and the Reds, press "control" and "F" and type in "Konnor Griffin."

10. Moisés Ballesteros, DH/C, Cubs

The quick hook : Capable lefty bat who probably won't catch much in the majors

: Capable lefty bat who probably won't catch much in the majors MLB ETA: Already debuted

Ballesteros has long been described as a bat-first catcher. That may no longer be the case. He appeared in more than 20 big-league games last year, including a few in the playoffs, and he caught a total of just six innings. The Cubs instead deployed Ballesteros almost exclusively at DH, where he hit .298/.394/.474 with five extra-base knocks and nearly as many walks as strikeouts. Ballesteros isn't going to maintain that pace, but he projects as an average or better hitter who should enjoy an MLB career even if he is free to place his mitt collection in storage.

11. Sal Stewart, 1B/3B, Reds

The quick hook : Above-average righty stick

: Above-average righty stick MLB ETA: Already debuted

Stewart projects as just a right handed-hitting first baseman, limiting his prospect ceiling given how teams generally view that profile. Still, he's a reasonably safe bet to be an above-average hitter in the majors. Credit that to his apparent feel for contact and impact alike. He connected on around 75% of the swings he took between Triple-A and the majors; more than 51% of them had an exit velocity north of 95 mph. It's to be seen how the Reds sort out their first-base playing time, but Stewart ought to receive ample chances to take the gig for his own throughout the 2026 season. He should succeed.

12. Logan Henderson, RHP, Brewers

The quick hook : A testament to modern day pitching analysis

: A testament to modern day pitching analysis MLB ETA: Already debuted

Henderson wasn't the Brewers' most famous rookie right-hander last season, but he put together an impressive five-start sample that saw him post a 1.78 ERA and a 4.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's a good example of the differences between how teams view pitchers now versus how they viewed them 25 years ago. It's not a stretch to write that he would've been sentenced to a life in relief because of his stature (he's listed at 6-foot-1) and his arsenal (he's essentially a fastball-changeup pitcher). Henderson figures to continue to get starts in the present day, however, thanks to a low-90s fastball that plays up because of a flatter-than-average approach angle and a high-spin changeup.

13. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Reds

The quick hook : Polished right-hander who just needs health

: Polished right-hander who just needs health MLB ETA: Already debuted

Lowder debuted in 2024, starting six times and performing like someone who would be a big part of the 2025 rotation. Unfortunately, last season proved to be a lost year. He missed time and/or had rehab assignments shelved because of shoulder, forearm, and oblique injuries. In turn, he pitched just five times during the regular season, all in the minors. Provided Lowder is hearty and hale this spring, he should break camp with the Reds. He doesn't have the flashiest arsenal -- he'll need to either hide or locate his fastballs -- but he knows how to pitch and his slider and changeup give him a chance.

14. Jeferson Quero, C, Brewers

The quick hook : Catcher with a bad run of injury luck

: Catcher with a bad run of injury luck MLB ETA: Summer 2026

Quero has appeared in just 70 regular-season games over the last two years on account of various injuries. Had he been able to stay healthy, he would've already played in the majors. Quero has historically graded as an above-average framer with a strong arm, though both aspects slipped last season. At the plate, he has apparent bat-to-ball skills and some power to his pull side, even if he's too prone to expand his strike zone. Quero only turned 23 last October, meaning that the injuries haven't derailed his chances of developing into a legitimate starting catcher. He just needs more reps.

15. Rainiel Rodriguez, C, Cardinals

The quick hook : Promising young backstop with pop

: Promising young backstop with pop MLB ETA: Spring 2029

The Cardinals just keep producing interesting catchers. Rodriguez, 19 as of early January, performed well in his first taste of life outside of the complex league. In 60 A-ball games, he batted .249/.373/.498 with 13 home runs. He even hit a ball harder than 111 mph, which is notable given his youth (though perhaps shouldn't be a surprise given he's already quite physical). That Rodriguez was able to hit for such power while maintaining healthy rates of walking and contact bodes well for his future. He seems more likely than not to stick behind the plate too. Young catchers have a devastatingly high attrition rate, but all of Rodriguez's indicators are pointing in the direction of him having staying power.

16. Alfredo Duno, C, Reds

The quick hook : Powerful catcher with hidden swing-and-miss concerns

: Powerful catcher with hidden swing-and-miss concerns MLB ETA: Spring 2028

If this were 10 or 15 years ago, Duno would already be considered an elite prospect. As a 19-year-old who is likely to stick behind the plate, he hit .287/.430/.518 with 18 home runs and more walks than strikeouts against competition that was roughly two years his senior. Duno isn't on that level, at least not yet, because his strikeout rate obscures a below-average hit-tool projection. He whiffed on 31%, a figure that exceeded the league-average mark by several percentage points. Duno's youth, strength (nearly 48% of his batted balls cleared 95 mph), and positional value give him plenty of wiggle room. He just needs to make some gains with his bat-to-ball skills to join the crest.

17. Jaxon Wiggins, RHP, Cubs

The quick hook : Big righty with limited track record

: Big righty with limited track record MLB ETA: Summer 2026

Wiggins split last season across three levels, finishing the year with a three-start stretch in Triple-A that ought to clear him to debut sometime in 2026. "Ought to" because his availability is no sure thing. He made one start during a two-month stretch last summer and he's thrown fewer than 150 innings since being drafted in 2023. Wiggins is on here anyway because he's a 6-foot-6 right-hander with a monster upper-90s fastball that, on its own, should ensure he has a big-league future. His health may well determine the capacity.

18. Bishop Letson, RHP, Brewers

The quick hook : Quality arsenal plus modern release point equals interesting starting prospect

: Quality arsenal plus modern release point equals interesting starting prospect MLB ETA: Summer 2027

Letson possesses a strong chance of becoming the first MLB player born in Floyds Knobs, Ind. (pop. of fewer than 12,000 people). He's a 6-foot-4 right-hander who gets so far down the mound as part of his delivery that he has a lower release point than the league-average mark. You probably know where this is going from here, but yes, he has a rising fastball that plays up because of his release, and yes, he has a swing-and-miss breaking ball he uses to terrorize righties. Letson reached Double-A late last season and he could theoretically leap to the majors before the end of the 2026 campaign.

19. Quinn Mathews, LHP, Cardinals

The quick hook : Lefty in need of a mulligan

: Lefty in need of a mulligan MLB ETA: Summer 2026

Around this time last year, Mathews appeared on the cusp of his big-league debut. He then suffered through a miserable season that saw him bleed more than a mile per hour of velocity and walk nearly seven batters per nine innings. That's not what you want. Mathews has a broad arsenal, including a low-90s fastball and a changeup that generated 56% whiffs in 2025, that he releases from around a 5-foot-6 height. One way or the other, this should be the last time he makes a prospect list.

20. Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals

The quick hook : Resurgent outfielder coming off big year

: Resurgent outfielder coming off big year MLB ETA: Summer 2027

Baez, a former second-round pick, looked like a fatally flawed prospect: a righty swinger with big-time thump almost wholly undercut by swing-and-miss issues. What a relief it is, then, to note that he salvaged his prospect stock last year by greatly reducing his strikeout rate. After punching out more than 35% of the time in 2024, he cut that rate down to 20.6% -- all the while spending most of the year in Double-A. Those gains were backed up by an improvement in his contact rate, as he connected on 76% of his swings. (In the previous year, that figure was 65%.) Keep an eye on Baez. If these changes stick, he's going to continue to move his way up the list.