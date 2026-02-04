Earlier this week, CBS Sports published our annual list of the top 100 prospects in baseball. Today, we're spinning off that idea by answering an obvious question: which youngsters do we envision improving their stock most during the season?

Below, you'll find five of our favorite candidates. To be considered for this piece, the player in question must not have made their respective division's top 20 list. This is not, in other words, a collection of prospects who are already highly regarded and just need the benefit of added exposure. The five players we're highlighting have questions to answer about their games -- questions we feel they have a reasonable chance of answering in a positive manner.

Do note the players are presented in alphabetical order.

Cunningham sported a 2.14 ERA through his first seven outings of 2025 before requiring several weeks on the shelf with an undisclosed injury. He returned for a single appearance in June before going back on the IL, this time for two more months. Cunningham made a series of brief starts late in the year and then had a woeful stint in the Arizona Fall League. It stands to reason that the layoff was a factor in his performance. Whatever the case, he's a physical right-hander with a riding fastball that cuts more than expected and an unusual high-spin changeup. If Cunningham can stay healthy, he could be in for a breakout season -- a full one, this time.

Ewing batted .315/.401/.429 last season across three levels, and he did it while 1) stealing 70 bases and 2) receiving double-digit starts at each outfield spot and at second base. Predictably, his game is built around singles, walks, and secondary value. Ewing's maximum exit velocity in the publicly available data was around 109 mph, putting him on the low-end for quantifiable strength. His ground ball rate also spiked after he was promoted to Double-A. Was that a small sample effect or a sign that his power will play down against better pitching? If Ewing provides the right answer, he'll go a long way in easing any concerns about his offense -- and, in turn, lift his national perception.

Hill is a gangly lefty who compiled a 3.19 ERA and a 2.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 19 professional starts. Despite his 6-foot-5 frame, he takes a short stride that results in a steeper angle on his pitches than the average bear. Hill has a quality changeup and he's shown a feel for spinning the ball. He does need to throw more strikes and he looks like a candidate to throw his sweeping slider harder. Hill chucked it in the low 80s last season despite having the kind of arm strength required to sit around 96 mph with his heater. Gains on those fronts will send his stock soaring.

Sinnard is a power forward-sized right-hander who followed up a strong regular season across A-ball affiliates by punching out 20 batters in 15 Arizona Fall League innings. He's exhibited surprising control for a big pitcher and he's done it while adding weapons to his arsenal, including a low-spin splitter that tore up AFL competition. Sinnard also benefits from an outlier launch point: his nearly 83-inch release height would've ranked second among MLB pitchers, behind only Justin Verlander. A strong showing in Double-A will gain him more believers.

Stanifer has one of the most compact deliveries in the game. He uses that operation to fire mid-90s sinkers, a gyro breaking ball that induced whiffs on nearly 60% of the swings taken against it during his time in the Florida State League, and a changeup with ample separation. The catch with Stanifer is his command. The sinker is the pitch that finds the zone most often in MLB, but Stanifer struggled to reliably locate his. In turn, he walked more than a batter every other inning. His arsenal is good enough to land him a big-league role of some kind or another in the next 18 months.