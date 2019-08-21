MLB Prospect Watch: Biggest surprises from the minor-league season, including Rays teen phenom Wander Franco

With the minor-league season less than two weeks from ending, we're going to use these final two Prospect Watch columns of 2019 to highlight the five top prospects who surprised us and the five top prospects who disappointed us most this year. This week, we're looking at the surprises -- or, in other words, the prospects who exceeded expectations.

Franco is held as the sport's top prospect, and it's due in part to his impressive performances relative to his age and competition level. As an 18-year-old he's hit .321/.394/.489 while splitting the season between High- and Class-A -- two leagues where the average player is at least three years older. One rival talent evaluator suggested Franco might already be able to hold his own in the majors -- it was an off-the-cuff comment that shouldn't be taken too seriously, but it does speak to the respect Franco engenders among those familiar with his game.

Unlike Franco, Lux is likely to get his opportunity against big-league pitching in the coming weeks. The No. 20 pick in the 2016 draft, he's hit .352/.423/.617 against upper-minors pitching this season -- that includes an average over .400 in Triple-A. Lux isn't as young as Franco, but he won't turn 22 until November. Impressive. A few years ago, Corey Seager seemed like the Dodgers shortstop of the present and the future -- Lux seems primed to change that.

Huff has and will continue to run some ugly strikeout-to-walk ratios. Still, he's improved his stock by showcasing above-average power and quality receiving skills. It doesn't take a heck of a lot more than that to project a player to have a lengthy career as a backup. We'll see if Huff's hit tool holds up as he progresses -- if so, he's going to be a starter, and potentially a good one.

You could insert a different Mariners prospect, outfielder Jarred Kelenic, here instead if you'd like. We're giving the nod to Gilbert in part because he's received less press, and in part because he's been dominant against low-level hitting, allowing him to reach Double-A in his first professional season. Gilbert has at least mid-rotation potential.

Balazovic was the No. 153 pick in the 2016 draft, but didn't jump up prospect lists until this season. His combination of performance, polish, and potential -- his frame suggests he could add more velocity -- make him a mid-rotation prospect worth keeping tabs on heading into next season.

Now, onto the Watch.