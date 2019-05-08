MLB Prospect Watch: MacKenzie Gore, Casey Mize, Forrest Whitley among game's best pitching prospects

In last week's edition of the Watch, we covered the candidates for the No. 1 prospect title now that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in the majors. By chance, none of the best candidates were pitchers. Rather than leave the arms out in the cold, we decided to dedicate this week's version to highlighting the three pitchers who have a case for being known as the best in the minors.

Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers

We've already dedicated an entire Prospect Watch this season to the Tigers and their collection of young arms. Mize, the No. 1 pick in last June's draft by way of Auburn, is the best of the bunch. He has a well-rounded arsenal, including a low-to-mid-90s fastball and diving splitter that figures to serve as his out pitch. He's also dominating the minors thus far -- he threw a no-hitter in his first start at the Double-A level -- and could theoretically debut this season. For various reasons, including those related to service-time and workload-management, Mize probably won't debut until next season. Still, he's looked the part of a No. 1 pick from a SEC program.

MacKenzie Gore, LHP, San Diego Padres

The summer prior to last, Gore was the No. 3 pick in the draft. Unlike Mize, Gore is a former prep southpaw whose delivery features an extreme leg kick. He has everything one wants in a frontline pitching prospect: good frame, strike-throwing ability, and the potential for three above-average or plus offerings, including his trademark curveball. Presumably the Padres will continue to take a conservative approach with Gore, who has yet to throw more than 60 innings in a season. Once he reaches the majors -- likely in late 2020 or 2021 -- he has the chance to be a special pitcher.

Forrest Whitley, RHP, Houston Astros

Entering the season, Whitley probably would have received this tag without much competition. He's had a rough year, however, dealing with an injury and suspension that have collectively limited him to less than 50 regular-season innings since the start of 2018. He's also been less-than-dominant so far in Triple-A. Nevertheless, Whitley projects to be a front-end starter thanks to an absurdly deep arsenal (he has five pitches and each of them is at least average), a huge frame (he's listed at 6-foot-7), and a repeatable delivery. Add it all up, and the Astros should have a ready-made replacement for Gerrit Cole should he leave in free agency.

No matter which of the three you prefer, they each have the potential to develop into All-Star-caliber starters.

Now, onto the rest of the Watch.