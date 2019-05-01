MLB Prospect Watch: Nick Senzel, Wander Franco on short list for baseball's top prospect after Vlad Jr.'s promotion

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. making his big-league debut last weekend, it's about time to reorder prospect lists. After all, Guerrero entered the season ranked at or near the top of most lists alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eloy Jimenez. Each is in the majors, so who, then, is the best prospect who is currently in the minors? We polled the industry and received a number of compelling candidates. Let's take a look at a handful with the best cases.

The safe pick: Nick Senzel (CF, Reds)

Senzel would likely already be in the majors were it not for injury. Instead, he made his season debut last week, having missed the start of the year due to a sprained ankle. Factor in how he was limited to 44 games last season, and how he's changed primary positions multiple times along the way, and his promotion to the majors feels like it has been a long time coming (and may indeed come in the next few days, per reports). Every tool of his grades as above-average or better, and he should contend for a batting title someday thanks to his mature approach and feel for the barrel.

The speculative pick: Wander Franco (SS, Rays)

Franco won't turn 19 until next March and has fewer than 25 career appearances at A-ball or higher. Those are about the only things keeping him from the top spot. He's dominated as a professional, entering the week with a .961 OPS and more walks than strikeouts. The upside here is a switch-hitting All-Star caliber shortstop who can bat in the middle of the order. Expect to hear Franco's name a lot in conjunction with the No. 1 spot over the coming years.

The somewhat speculative, somewhat safe pick: Royce Lewis (SS, Twins)

Lewis, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, kinda sorta splits the uprights between Senzel and Franco. He'll turn 20 in June and has an All-Star ceiling thanks to his near-elite speed and potential to become a well-above-average hitting shortstop. If there's a catch, it's that he's scuffled in High-A, entering the week with a .538 OPS on the season. It's probably too early to worry, and once he gets going he'll again be a popular pick as the top prospect in baseball.

The darkhorse pick: Brendan Rodgers (SS, Rockies)

It feels like Rodgers has been around forever, having turned professional after he selected with the third pick in 2015. He won't turn 23 until August, however, and he's all but certain to reach the majors this season -- due in part to a hot start that saw him enter the week with a .326/.398/.605 slash line and nearly as many extra-base hits (13) as strikeouts (16). With Garrett Hampson struggling, it wouldn't be surprising to see Rodgers usurp him as the Rockies' everyday second baseman before long. Whenever Rodgers reaches the Show, he has a chance to an above-average contributor on offense and defense.

Others who merit consideration included Jo Adell (outfielder, Angels); Taylor Trammell (outfielder, Reds); Forrest Whitley (pitcher, Astros); MacKenzie Gore (pitcher, Padres); and so on.

Basically, for the first time in a while, baseball doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1 prospect.

