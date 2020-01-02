MLB Prospect Watch: One rising prospect from each franchise entering 2020

Venezuelan outfielder Wilderd Patino split the season between two rookie leagues, hitting .319/.378/.447 and swiping 14 bags on 18 tries. He just turned 18 in July and Lord knows he's a long ways off developmentally, but he can really run and he has a strong frame that hints at power potential. There are a wide range of potential outcomes here, beginning with "guy you never think about again" and ending with "starting-caliber center fielder."



Jasseel De La Cruz topped 100 innings for the first time in 2019, delivering 133 frames across three levels. That included 17 appearances in Double-A, where he finished with a sub-2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. De La Cruz has good arm strength, but profiles more as a reliever due to the nuance aspects of pitching -- changeup, consistency. His delivery includes a long arm circle and an extreme head whack, both of which impact his command. Still, recording nearly twice as many innings as his previous career-high is a good sign.



In 11 starts at High-A, Michael Baumann posted a higher strikeout percentage than the aforementioned DL Hall. Baumann is down here instead of up there because he has a more limited upside. Though he's well-built and equipped with a steep release point and a good fastball, he's always lacked a standout secondary pitch. Baumann, to his credit, took a step in the right direction in 2019 by introducing a cutter that shows potential. He'll probably still end up in the bullpen, but his chances of avoiding that fate are healthier now than they were a year ago.



A fifth-round pick in 2018, Thad Ward's stock has steadily improved by solidifying himself as a legit starting prospect following a collegiate career at UCF where he pitched mostly in relief. Ward split this season between Single- and High-A, posting a 2.14 ERA and a 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 126 innings. (His walk rate did balloon in an uncomfortable way after his promotion.) His stuff is more average than anything, but he has a puncher's chance of developing into a back-end starter, which gives him better odds than seemed likely on draft day.



The 338rd pick in the 2018 draft, Riley Thompson is a well-built right-hander who improved his stock with a quality first full professional season. He fanned nearly a batter per inning while holding the opposition to a .237 average against in A-ball. Thompson has a pair of quality pitches in his fastball and power breaking ball. He also has a history of injury woes that could derailed his career, or at least cause him to end up in the bullpen, within any given year.



Jonathan Stiever went from being a fifth-round pick via Indiana University to having his teammates call him "Verlander" in honor of his similarities with the Astros ace in just over a year's time. At least one team asked for Stiever around the trade deadline -- ostensibly hoping the White Sox were asleep at the wheel -- and it's easy to see why. He's an athletic right-hander with the requisite size and control to start. His arsenal includes a fastball that can bump into the upper-90s and features good carry, and a high-quality curveball that plays well off it. The White Sox pushed Siever to High-A for his final 12 starts and he responded with a 2.15 ERA and a 5.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He figures to spend his time in Double-A this year, but it may not be too long until he joins Kopech and Dylan Cease in Chicago's rotation. (Note: Steele Walker, who was traded to the Rangers this offseason, was originally listed as our riser in the White Sox system.)

Originally signed for $5 million after defecting from Cuba, Jose Israel Garcia has the makings of a good defensive shortstop -- complete with a strong arm and all the fixings. That buys him a wide berth at the plate, though he may not need it. He walked more in High-A than he had the previous season, and his 6-foot-2 frame suggests he could add some pop as he matures. There's a fair chance he's going to be in the Reds' top five in a year's time.



Part of the Yan Gomes return, the book on Daniel Johnson was that he always had more tools than output. That changed in 2019, as he performed well across Double- and Triple-A, positioning himself to debut next spring. Johnson can run and throw, and has more raw power than his listed height (5-foot-10) suggests. He's struggled with left-handers in the past, so there's a chance he's just a platoon outfielder. But, perhaps, a solid one.



Though the Rockies nabbed Mitchell Kilkenny in the 2018 draft, he didn't make his professional debut until this June. The reason? A post-draft physical revealed he needed Tommy John surgery, which led to him signing a below-slot deal. Kilkenny is here in part because he's back on the mound, and could move quickly through the system as a three-pitch righty with control.



We were tempted to give this spot to Tarik Skubal, too. But, in the interest of covering 10 prospects, we're instead giving the nod to switch-hitting shortstop Wenceel Perez. Perez can really run and won't celebrate his 20th birthday until the end of October -- meaning his statistics from 2019, while uninspiring, aren't too important. He's unlikely to ever hit for much power, so he'll need to continue to refine his approach at the plate to maximize his upside.



Right-hander Cristian Javier originally reached High-A in 2017. It took him until 2019 to get to Double-A, but the wait was worth it as he threw 74 innings of 2.07 ERA ball while fanning nearly 14 batters per nine. Javier's arsenal isn't quite as dominant as those numbers suggest, however, he does a spread of average or better offerings. The catch is that his delivery prevents him from throwing consistent strikes, and he's probably just a reliever in the end -- albeit a reliever who could pitch in the majors as soon as 2020.



The Royals made five of the first 60 selections in the 2018 draft. They used all five of those picks on collegiate pitchers, including Stanford lefty Kris Bubic. Bubic has a delivery that was clearly inspired by Clayton Kershaw, as well as a good changeup and a workhorse's build. He continued to make mincemeat out of the lower-minor hitters this season, striking out 110 batters in 101 innings at High-A while holding them to a .212 average. The rest of Bubic's arsenal isn't as impressive as his cambio, so it's possible he comes up short in his bid to become the next Jason Vargas, Randy Wolf, or [insert your favorite left-handed changeup artist here].



Jose Soriano, 21, spent most of this season in A-ball, where he fanned 26 percent of the batters he faced and showed off an easy delivery and promising three-pitch mix. Unfortunately, he continues to struggle with command. Time is on his side to smooth out the wrinkles, but if they prove unconquerable then he could make for a snazzy reliever.



Teenage infielder Miguel Vargas split the season between Single- and High-A, hitting .308/.380/.440 with seven home runs. Vargas is already listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and could end up having to move away from third base -- perhaps even across the diamond to first. Such a shift down the defensive spectrum would require him to better leverage his strength. He's young and clearly can hit a lick, so there's reason for hope.



Maybe it's cheating to include a former top-10 pick here, but Braxton Garrett had a resurgent season after missing all of 2018 due to Tommy John surgery. He struck out more than 10 batters per nine across 20 starts in High-A, thereby earning himself a late-season promotion to Double-A -- a more aggressive assignment than it seems, given he had just 15 pro innings entering the year. Garrett looks a little like Jon Lester, both physically and mechanically, and will try to ride his three pitches (including a strong curveball) to at least a mid-rotation future.



The state of catching is such that any youngster who shows some promise is worth keeping tabs on. To wit, Mario Feliciano rebounded from a tough 2018 to hit .270/.323/.473 across two levels as a 20-year-old. The approach is worrisome -- he tallied nearly five strikeouts per walk -- and he needs to continue to refine his defense, but his age, power potential, and above-average arm give him a chance to be at least a backup. That's enough sometimes. To paraphrase the song: he ain't a Cadillac, and he ain't a Rolls, but there ain't nothing wrong with the radio.



You could make the case Jhoan Duran belongs in the top five. He's here instead because of concerns about his viability as a starter. Duran has big-time arm strength and a big-time fastball. He also had a breakout 2019, during which he fanned more than 27 percent of the batters he faced. His delivery isn't pleasant to watch, but to his credit he has always thrown a fair amount of strikes. Another year like last, and he'll probably be in the top five for real.



Francisco Alvarez won't turn 18 until mid-November, but improved his stock by hitting .282/.377/.443 with five home runs in the Appalachian League. Alvarez has to work on the nuance aspects of catching -- to be expected given his age -- yet he has an above-average arm and has plenty of time to potentially mature into at least a backup-caliber catcher.



A third-round pick in 2018, Ryder Green hits the ball hard when he makes contact and has shown a willingness to draw walks. He'll need to continue to do both, as he's expected to end up in a corner-outfield spot and he's prone to striking out.



Entering the season, Daulton Jefferies had thrown just 20 professional innings in two-plus years since being drafted 37th overall. The A's, predictably, took it slow with him as he returned from Tommy John surgery. For the most part, Jefferies was limited to three-inning outings throughout the year, resulting in 79 innings across two levels. He figures to have a longer leash in 2020. Provided Jefferies can stay healthy -- and hey, who knows -- he could debut in the Show as a back-end starter before the year is out.



An 18th-round pick in the 2017 draft, Damon Jones made the most of his second full professional season by pitching across three levels. Jones is a tall lefty with a drop-and-drive delivery and a fastball-slider pairing that grades as at least average. The Phillies haven't experimented with him in the bullpen yet, but there's a chance he lands (and excels) there as soon as the 2020 season. Do note that he'll turn 26 next September.



While Tahnaj Thomas is yet to pitch above rookie ball, there's reason to believe he has a bright future ahead. Acquired from Cleveland as part of the Jordan Luplow trade (that's what it's called), Thomas is fast-armed, high-waisted, and employs a Mike Clevinger-like rocker step to begin his motion. He's shown promise in throwing strikes and spinning the ball, giving hope he can remain in the rotation long-term. To paraphrase Dwight Yoakam: he's a thousand miles from Pittsburgh. But, so far as Cleveland fans are concerned, maybe he'll break hearts, too.



There aren't a ton of great catching prospects these days, but 21-year-old Luis Campusano put himself on the map with an impressive season in High-A. He hit .325/.396/.509 with nearly as many walks as strikeouts. That'll play. Campusano also has a strong arm and is expected to remain behind the plate, provided he continues to improve on the position's more nuanced aspects. He has a chance to crack the top five with another good year.



Lefty Seth Corry led the South Atlantic League in strikeouts by 16 despite having 20-plus fewer frames than the No. 2 and 3 finishers. Why isn't he in the top five? Because Corry's delivery includes some tics -- a hard, rigid front side and a dangling glove -- that contributes to below-average command. To wit, Corry walked more than four batters per nine innings. He'll pitch next season at 21, so maybe he can use the next few years to smooth out his mechanics.



Remember the Mike Zunino-for-Mallex Smith trade? (If not, don't worry about it.) Jake Fraley was part of that deal, though, and might prove to be the most productive of the players swapped. Fraley balled out in Double-A and later appeared in 12 games in the majors, where he struck out twice as often (14 times) as he reached base (seven) before being shut down with thumb woes. Ah well. Fraley can do a little bit of everything, including grow a questionable beard, and may prove to be a viable starter against right-handed pitching.



All Randy Arozarena has done is hit in the minors -- he hit .344/.431/.571 with 15 homers and 17 steals (on 29 attempts) between Double- and Triple-A this season -- to the extent that it earned him a big-league promotion and spot on the postseason roster. Arozarena has a well-rounded skill set and ranked in the 96th percentile in sprint speed during his cameo, suggesting he should latch on as at least a reserve outfielder as soon as the 2020 season.



Tampa Bay's first-round pick in 2016, Josh Lowe had a resurgent season in Double-A -- both walking and hitting for more power than he had in his two previous full seasons. Lowe can run and can throw and has taken well to center field. The one big question facing him is whether his strikeout rate will balloon too much against big-league pitching. If Lowe can make consistent contact, there's still some star potential here. Presuming he holds his own in Triple-A, he could debut in the majors before the season is out.



Part of the return on Keone Kela, Sherten Apostel improved his stock by hitting .251/.339/.440 across Single- and High-A while being a couple years younger than his average opponent. His strikeout rate ballooned in High-A, and it'll be worth monitoring if he can suppress it again with increased exposure to advanced pitching. Offensively, he's likely to end up as a power-over-hit bat who walks at a healthy rate -- or, possibly, a three-true-outcomes type. Defensively, Apostel is already what one might call a Big Lad (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and there's a strong likelihood he's going to end up shifting across the diamond to first base before he turns 25.



Miguel Hiraldo won't turn 20 until next September, but he's already shown an advanced bat. Hiraldo hit .299/.346/.485 with seven homers and 11 steals in the Appalachian League. Numbers don't mean a heck of a whole lot at that level or his age. Fortunately, he looks the part, too -- even if he does step in the bucket often. The question with Hiraldo is where he'll wind up defensively. He's a natural shortstop yet second base seems like the expected destination. Provided he continues to do his thing in the batter's box, he'll be moving up lists in short order.

