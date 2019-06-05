MLB Prospect Watch: What history tells us about Adley Rutschman and expectations for the No. 1 draft pick
The Orioles should get a decent player for their troubles
Now that the Baltimore Orioles have made their pick, drafting Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman first overall, it's time to address an important issue: the expectations placed upon Rutschman -- and the differences between No. 1 picks in baseball versus other sports. For a full results of the first two days of the draft, click here.
In basketball, football, and hockey, the No. 1 pick is almost always expected to step into the team's starting lineup and contribute from the first day onward. That isn't the case in baseball. Rutschman is almost certain to hang around the minors until late 2020 or 2021 no matter what. Such is the reality of baseball and its full minor-league system.
When Rutschman does hit the majors, the expectations placed upon him will probably be unfair. To be clear, he has a chance to develop into an All-Star caliber backstop -- a franchise catcher type. But historically, the No. 1 pick is far from a given to turn in a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.
If you use 50 Wins Above Replacement as the baseline, only four No. 1 picks have exceed that threshold: Alex Rodriguez, Chipper Jones, Ken Griffey Jr., and Joe Mauer. The rest of the top 10 most productive No. 1 picks includes Adrian Gonzalez, Darryl Strawberry, David Price, Harold Baines, Justin Upton, and B.J. Surhoff -- good players (with some great seasons) the whole way through, just not the generational talent types fans desire from a No. 1 pick. To take it a step further, the 46 No. 1 picks who reached the majors averaged about 23 WAR.
So, keep that in mind with Rutschman -- and with other No. 1 picks in the past and future: the expectation should be "good player" rather than "transcendent talent."
For a look at which prospects you should be targeting in fantasy baseball, check out our colleague Scott White's take.
Now, onto the Watch.
|In case you wanted perspective on how hitter-friendly the PCL is, Arizona's Triple-A team is hitting .271/.348/.499 as a group.
|Former second-round pick Kyle Muller has the body and the stuff to be a mid-rotation arm. Right now he needs to throw more strikes.
|It's only a matter of time before the Orioles get a look at Ryan Mountcastle in the majors. He's shifted to first base, but he can really hit.
|Durbin Feltman was supposed to be a quick-moving relief prospect. He's issued 15 free passes in 19 innings in Double-A, however, and that's proved to be a speed bump.
|Adbert Alzolay in his last three starts at Triple-A: 17 innings, six hits, two runs, two walks, 23 strikeouts. He's just about ready for primetime.
|Blake Rutherford, part of the return on Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle, is having a miserable go at Double-A.
|Tyler Stephenson continues to look like the Reds' catcher of the future. He's holding his own in Double-A and has a chance for four average or better tools.
|There aren't many things going right with Cleveland right now, but at least Nolan Jones keeps hitting. He entered Sunday with a .452 on-base percentage.
|Tyler Nevin is supposed to be a bat-first corner infield prospect. Yet right now he has more strikeouts than hits in Double-A.
|Tarik Skubal has a great name and the chance to stick in a rotation thanks to a deep arsenal. Not bad for a ninth-round pick.
|Tyler Ivey is yet another Astros arm to watch out for -- he's struck out 37 batters in 25 innings and has an above-average fastball-curveball combination.
|MJ Melendez is having a rough year at High-A. Keep an eye on him all the same, as his power potential and mitt give him a chance to be starting backstop someday.
|Luis Madero has found success as a starter in Double-A, posting a 2.90 ERA in his first six appearances there. He has a good fastball-slider combination and could wind up in the bullpen if his changeup doesn't develop further.
|Keibert Ruiz is the Dodgers' catcher of the future. He hasn't shown much power yet, but it's a good sign he's otherwise holding his own against Double-A pitching as a 20-year-old.
|Victor Victor Mesa update: He has a .523 OPS in High-A.
|After Keston Hiura, it's probably safe to say Brice Turang is Milwaukee's best prospect. He's a shortstop with the chance for four above-average to plus tools.
|A first-round pick last year, Trevor Larnach is probably ready for a promotion -- he's hitting .305/.379/.468 in HIgh-A.
|Anthony Kay looks the part of a mid-rotation starter. He should reach the majors next year at latest.
|Trevor Stephan was expected to reach the majors this season. He continues to battle his command, however, meaning he might not come up until next year.
|Lazaro Armenteros has one of the best names in organized baseball. He has a chance at becoming a starting left fielder in due time.
|Alec Bohm has continued to rake, even after his promotion to High-A. He'll presumably move up to Double-A over the next few weeks.
|Will Craig just keeps hitting. At some point he deserves a look -- with Pittsburgh or someone else.
|Luis Patino is probably the best Padres arm who isn't well-known. He has the chance to be a No. 2 starter if all goes well.
|Heliot Ramos was once rumored to be part of trade talks for Giancarlo Stanton. The Giants would love to have Stanton now, but Ramos looks the part of a quality outfield prospect.
|Justin Dunn, acquired as part of the Robinson Cano trade, has 54 strikeouts in 43 innings in Double-A.
|Edmundo Sosa's approach is going to limit his ceiling. He's walked just four times in 46 Triple-A games.
|Former first-round pick Josh Lowe his two homers in a game this week. He can run, field, and throw so the question is how much he'll hit.
|Julio Pablo Martinez is starting to show some life.
|Whatever chance Kevin Smith had of reaching the majors this season is about gone. He's had a miserable season in Double-A.
|Wil Crowe continues to look like a mid-rotation starter who could arrive in D.C. next year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield trade options for the Phillies
The Phillies should have a number of options available to them if Adam Haseley falters
-
MLB Draft 2019: Results, analysis
A look at instant analysis provided for each first-rounder and complete results through Day...
-
Nationals vs. White Sox odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nationals vs. White Sox matchup...
-
Things to know from the day in MLB
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Marlins offense breaks out vs. Brewers
That total includes 11 runs in one inning
-
MLB Draft: Day 2 takeaways
Additionally, the day in the draft featured a lot of players with big-league bloodlines