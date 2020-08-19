Watch Now: Expectations For Casey Mize As He Makes MLB Debut ( 1:12 )

There will not be a minor-league season in 2020, yet there will be Prospect Watch -- albeit in an altered format. Rather than surveying the land for every team, we'll usually be highlighting youngsters playing in big-league games. This week, in response to so many top prospects getting the call to the Show over the past couple weeks -- be it Alec Bohm or Casey Mize or Dylan Carlson or Keibert Ruiz or Cristian Pache, etc. -- we're going to spin things forward by touching upon four players who could be making their own trips to the majors before long.

Below, you'll find the five highest-ranked prospects from our preseason top-50 list who 1) are not on 28-player rosters but 2) are expected to contribute before the season is completed. That second point is worth emphasizing in this additional sentence, because it explains why some well-regarded prospects, such as Wander Franco and Adley Rutschman, are absent.

With that in mind, let's get to the good stuff.

Gore's limited experience in the upper minors (he made five starts in Double-A last season) would be a dealbreaker in other organizations. The Padres, however, do not appear married to the traditional developmental approach. Right-hander Luis Patino, a current member of their bullpen, had pitched in just two Double-A games before making his debut. Outfielder Edward Olivares, meanwhile, had never appeared in a Triple-A contest. Gore, then, seems more likely than not to find himself starting games for the Padres before the year is out. He's an athletic left-hander with a broad arsenal and a delivery that inspires Clayton Kershaw comparisons.

Lux made his big-league debut last season, hitting .240/.305/.400 over a 23-game sample. He seemed like the odds-on favorite to be the Dodgers' most-days second baseman entering the spring, but then the pandemic happened and things went left for him. Lux not only reported late for summer camp, he had issues with his swing and his throwing. The Dodgers will presumably give him another shot to claim the keystone as his own before long.

The jewel of the Robinson Cano-Edwin Diaz trade, Kelenic played in 21 Double-A games in 2019 and batted .253/.315/.542 -- marks that dragged his seasonal line down to … uh, .291/.364/.540. He just turned 21 years old in July, but likely would have been in line for a promotion to Seattle by this point if the season had been played as planned. Kelenic can really hit, and as we noted in his initial writeup, there's star-caliber potential if he can stick in center.

Barring an injury, Manning is all but assured of making his big-league debut before the end of August. There were some in the game who argued he should have been ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Detroit system over Mize, who has more injury concerns. Manning is athletic and has an above-average fastball-curveball combination. His changeup is coming along as well, suggesting he has the potential to be at least a mid-rotation starter.