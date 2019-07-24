MLB Prospect Watch: Yankees' Deivi Garcia is trying to overcome the odds with big-time stuff
Garcia's size makes him a polarizing prospect
With a week until the trade deadline, the Yankees have some decisions to make -- about who they want to acquire; about who they're willing to part with; and about who left on their farm can be reasonably expected to contribute down the stretch. All of those conversations are certain to include Deivi Garcia, a 20-year-old right-handed starter who recently reached Triple-A and is the subject of the never-ending debate about whether someone so small can assume a large role.
Garcia, for those unaware, is listed at 5-foot-9, 163 pounds -- and that's with the generous reporting teams sometimes offer about their own. For reference, there have been three pitchers who were shorter than 70 inches and weighed less than 180 pounds to start at least 30 times since the last round of expansion in 1998: Mike Leake, Marcus Stroman, and Jesus Sanchez.
You know of Leake and Stroman, who both remain active. Sanchez has long since retired, but he did this once despite a career 80 ERA+:
In other words, Garcia will have to overcome precedent if he's to remain a starter for the long haul. There's some reason to think he has a chance, too. As Jarrett Seidler noted at Baseball Prospectus, the stuff is well-above-average with a plus fastball, a big-time breaking ball, and potentially two other above-average offerings. Garcia doesn't have elite command (and he's walked more than four batters per nine this season), but he has a history of throwing strikes.
Of course, the risk-reward element found in Garcia's profile could lead the Yankees to trade him -- much the way the Phillies dealt Sixto Sanchez over the offseason, and the Red Sox dealt Anderson Espinoza in the past. It could also lead them to shuttle him into relief work more quickly than they might with a pitcher who was, say, four inches taller.
For our money, we'd like to see the Yankees give Garcia a real look at starting -- in part because the stuff is so good, and in part because we're suckers for players beating the odds.
For a weekly look at which prospects you should target in fantasy baseball, click here.
Now, onto the Watch.
|Matt Tabor has a quality changeup and has nearly 70 more strikeouts than walks in A-ball. That'll get you noticed by us.
|William Contreras -- yes, Willson's brother -- hasn't hit the Double-A ground running. He won't turn 22 until December, however, and he has the tools to one day develop into a starting backstop.
|In case you missed it: Adley Rutschman homered in his first professional game. He hit a few other balls hard, too. He's already the best catching prospect in baseball.
|Outfield prospect Jarren Duran can really run. Unfortunately, he's yet to find his sealegs at the dish in Double-A.
|Nico Hoerner is back and may fit into the Cubs' infield plans as soon as next season.
|Codi Heuer has reliever mechanics through and through. His collection of average or better offerings could see him reach the majors as soon as next season.
|Another relief prospect to keep in mind: Joel Kuhnel. He has a big-time fastball and has fanned nearly a batter per inning across the upper minors this season.
|Let's complete the hat trick by noting that James Karinchak is pitching again. It's not totally off the board that he contributes to the Cleveland bullpen this season.
|Yonathan Daza has already reached the majors. His defense and wheels give him a fourth-outfielder floor, and there's a chance he hits well enough to be more than that.
|It wouldn't be surprising to see Danny Woodrow get a look later in the year. He can run, though his weak arm could limit him to left field long term.
|J.B. Bukauskas has been a wreck this season, issuing nearly six free passes per nine innings.
|Former first-round pick Nick Pratto would probably prefer to just skip ahead to 2020. He's had a miserable season.
|The Angels can only hope that Jahmai Jones or Jordyn Adams break out next season, because it ain't happening this year.
|The Dodgers recently promoted John Rooney to High-A. He has back-end starter potential thanks to a well-rounded arsenal.
|You might recall Will Stewart getting Chris Sale comparisons over the winter. Those, um, have not aged well.
|Former second-round pick Devin Williams has spent the season in the bullpen at Double-A. His fastball gives him a chance to reach the majors next year.
|The Twins acquired outfielder Gabriel Maciel as part of the Eduardo Escobar trade. He's hitting over .300 in High-A as a 20-year-old, which is a good sign.
|Patrick Mazeika is a potential backup catcher -- one who could reach the majors next season.
|As we mentioned in the introduction, Deivi Garcia's height presents challenges in evaluating his future role. He does have very good stuff, however.
|Brian Howard is listed at 6-foot-9 and has the potential to stick in a rotation. Sounds ripe for a basketball joke, but we're going to pass.
|From one Howard to another, Spencer Howard has been very good in High-A. His fastball-slider combination ought to enable him to have a big-league future, possibly as an above-average starter.
|Tall shortstop watch: 6-foot-6 Oneil Cruz is back and hitting well in High-A. Pittsburgh originally acquired him as part of the Tony Watson deal.
|Adrian Morejon made his big-league debut over the weekend. Don't let one bad outing impact your belief in him.
|Conner Menez also made his big-league debut. His stuff isn't as good as his numbers, but his deception helps balance things out.
|Jake Fraley has kept hitting since his promotion to Triple-A.
|Luis Urias's older brother, Ramon has taken a scenic route to the cusp of the majors, having spent some time in the Mexican League. He could eventually fill a utility role.
|Taylor Walls is a switch-hitting infielder who could be ready for big-league action next year. He may hold more value to the Rays as a trade chip.
|Keep Ronny Henriquez's name in mind. He's a small right-hander with a high-spin fastball.
|Bo Bichette should be in the majors sooner than later -- and he knows it.
|We'll end with another reliever name to keep in mind: Gabe Klobosits, who is 6-foot-7 and has the potential to be a setup man down the road.
