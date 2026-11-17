Two players have accepted this year's one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET. deadline, and six others have declined the QO. David Bednar (Yankees) and Ryan Jeffers (Twins) are returning to their teams, for the 2027 season, while Randy Arozarena (Mariners), Brandon Lowe (Pirates), Adrian Morejon (Padres), Trevor Rogers (Orioles), and Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) are all hitting the market.

An eighth free agent, Jake Bauers, also received the QO. He agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract with the Red Sox this past weekend. Effectively, Bauers declined the QO. Because they paid CBT in 2026, the Red Sox will surrender their second- and fifth-highest 2027 draft picks, plus $1 million in 2027 international bonus pool money, to sign Bauers. The Brewers, as a revenue-sharing receiver, will receive a compensation draft pick after the first round because the contract exceeds $50 million.

The five unsigned free agents who rejected the QO are now tied to draft pick compensation. Their former teams will receive a draft pick if they sign elsewhere, and their new teams will be docked a draft pick and potentially international bonus pool money to sign them. The exact compensation depends on the team's revenue sharing and competitive balance tax (CBT) status.

Here is draft pick compensation the former teams will receive if the seven qualified free agents change teams:

Free agent Former team Compensation draft pick Randy Arozarena Mariners Pick after competitive balance round B (before third round) if contract under $50M; pick after first round if over $50M Brandon Lowe Pirates Pick after competitive balance round B (before third round) if contract under $50M; pick after first round if over $50M Adrian Morejon Padres Pick after fourth round Trevor Rogers Orioles Pick after competitive balance round B (before third round) if contract under $50M; pick after first round if over $50M Seiya Suzuki Cubs Pick after fourth round

CBT payors, like the Red Sox, will forfeit their second- and fifth-highest 2027 draft picks, plus $1 million in 2027 international bonus pool money, to sign a qualified free agent. Teams that receive revenue sharing will surrender their third-highest 2027 draft pick. All other teams will surrender their second-highest 2027 draft pick and $500,000 in 2027 international bonus pool money.

It must be noted that declining the QO does not mean the free agent can not return to his former team. The two sides could still work out a contract of any size and any length, including one worth less than QO, though that is very unlikely. Zac Gallen, Michael King, and Kyle Schwarber rejected the QO last offseason and then later re-signed with their teams.

Free agents must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the QO. Players cannot have received the QO previously and they must have spent the most recent season with one team, meaning anyone traded in-season is ineligible. The Dodgers could not give Tarik Skubal, far and away the offseason's best free agent, the QO following his midseason acquisition.

The QO is set at the average of the top 125 salaries in the most recent season and that is salaries only, not total compensation. For example, the Yankees paid Cody Bellinger a $20 million signing bonus and a $32.5 million salary in 2026. Only the $32.5 million counts toward the QO calculation. This QO was worth a record $23.15 million this winter.

The current QO system replaced the old free-agent arbitration system in 2012 and will remain in effect this offseason. The upcoming collective bargaining agreement could change the QO system, if not eliminate it entirely. Entering the offseason, just 18 of the 157 free agents to receive the QO accepted it. That count is now at 20 of 165.

David Bednar

One of the more effective closers in baseball last season, Bednar closed down 35 of 39 save chances with a 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 69 ⅓ innings. Having him back on board means the Yankees don't need to find a new closer and can look instead to shore up the bridge to the ninth as needed.

Ryan Jeffers

There had been talk that Jeffers wanted to stay with the Twins but that he'd decline the QO and then negotiate a long-term deal. There's still room to reach an extension, of course, but he now doesn't have any leverage from outside offers. It's a big win for the Twins, with Jeffers resuming his role as the everyday catcher and Victor Caratini serving as the primary backup.

Jeffers hit .256/.353/.461 (127 OPS+) with 14 homers and 56 RBI is only 92 games last season. He's been one of the most productive offensive catchers in baseball over the course of the last four seasons, when healthy.