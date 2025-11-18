grisham-getty.png
Major League Baseball's deadline for players to accept the qualifying offer passed on Tuesday afternoon. With it, four players accepted a one-year tender worth $22.205 million to return to their 2025 teams: right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff (Brewers), lefty Shota Imanaga (Cubs), infielder Gleyber Torres (Tigers), and outfielder Trent Grisham (Yankees). 

The other nine players, including Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette and Framber Valdez, will remain free agents and will now allow their former team to gain draft-pick compensation if they sign elsewhere. 

For the Yankees, getting Grisham back to play center field and possibly hit leadoff in front of Aaron Judge again is nice. They have Ben Rice at first base, Giancarlo Stanton at DH and Jasson Domínguez is slotted for left field. This likely means either that there isn't a place for the return of free agent Cody Bellinger or the Yankees would have to do some reshuffling if he is brought back. Could that mean a Domínguez trade?

As for the Cubs, Imanaga rejoins a rotation that includes Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton and Jameson Taillon along with depth options Colin Rea and Javier Assad, not to mention the return of Justin Steele from Tommy John surgery at some point. The Cubs are likely still looking for a frontline starter, but there's plenty of depth here, to the point that it's possible someone from the group is traded.

Woodruff, meanwhile, will become the highest-paid Brewers pitcher in a single season in franchise history. 

Free agents have to meet certain criteria to be eligible for the qualifying offer (QO). Players can only receive the QO once in their career and they must have spent the preceding season with only one team -- that means anyone traded in-season is ineligible. The value of the QO isn't random: it's the average of the top 125 salaries for a given year. This winter, that means it's $22.205 million.

As for the draft-pick compensation component, the exact placement of that pick hinges on a variety of factors, such as a team's revenue-sharing and luxury tax statuses. That's true of both the team signing and losing the free agent.

Entering this offseason, just 14 of the 144 players to receive the QO accepted it. Below you'll find out what decision each of the 13 relevant players made at Tuesday's deadline.

Kyle Tucker, OF, Cubs

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Kyle Tucker
CHC • RF • #30
BA0.266
R91
HR22
RBI73
SB25
Bo Bichette, SS, Blue Jays

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Bo Bichette
TOR • SS • #11
BA0.311
R78
HR18
RBI94
SB4
Framber Valdez, LHP, Astros

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Framber Valdez
HOU • SP • #59
ERA3.66
WHIP1.24
IP192
BB68
K187
Kyle Schwarber, DH, Phillies

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Kyle Schwarber
PHI • DH • #12
BA0.240
R111
HR56
RBI132
SB10
Shota Imanaga, LHP, Cubs

  • Decision: Accepted
player headshot
Shota Imanaga
CHC • SP • #18
ERA3.73
WHIP.99
IP144.2
BB26
K117
Ranger Suárez, LHP, Phillies

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Ranger Suarez
PHI • SP • #55
ERA3.2
WHIP1.22
IP157.1
BB38
K151
Dylan Cease, RHP, Padres

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Dylan Cease
SD • SP • #84
ERA4.55
WHIP1.33
IP168
BB71
K215
Edwin Díaz, RHP, Mets

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Edwin Diaz
NYM • RP • #39
ERA1.63
WHIP.87
IP66.1
BB21
K98
Trent Grisham, OF, Yankees

  • Decision: Accepted
player headshot
Trent Grisham
NYY • CF • #12
BA0.235
R87
HR34
RBI74
SB3
Michael King, RHP, Padres

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Michael King
SD • SP • #34
ERA3.44
WHIP1.2
IP73.1
BB26
K76
Zac Gallen, RHP, Diamondbacks

  • Decision: Declined
player headshot
Zac Gallen
ARI • SP • #23
ERA4.83
WHIP1.26
IP192
BB66
K175
Brandon Woodruff, RHP, Brewers

  • Decision: Accepted
player headshot
Brandon Woodruff
MIL • SP • #53
ERA3.2
WHIP.91
IP64.2
BB14
K83
Gleyber Torres, 2B, Tigers

  • Decision: Accepted
player headshot
Gleyber Torres
DET • 2B • #25
BA0.256
R79
HR16
RBI74
SB4
