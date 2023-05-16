Though the nature of baseball makes it difficult to firmly nail down something like this, we're just about one-quarter of the way through the 2023 MLB season. I'm declaring it close enough and I have enough authority to do so in this space, so it shall be.

With it being a quarter of the way through the season, let's check in on the awards races and hand out some fake hardware. There is no such thing as an actual quarter-season award, but we're handing them out anyway.

These are not predictions or a statement on what will or even might happen moving forward. I'm running through who would win the awards if the season ended right this second. Things will change in several spots, but it's entirely possible someone holds on and goes nearly wire to wire, too. Let's dive in.

American League

Look, he's only won this award once before -- and it wasn't last year -- so voter and/or fan fatigue shouldn't be a thing. Let's also make sure we don't take for granted that this is an ace-caliber pitcher who is also one of the best hitters in the league who also runs the bases very well.

Right now, he's 5-1 with a 3.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 53 innings on the mound. At the plate, he's hitting .303/.377/.555 with eight doubles, two triples, nine homers, 29 RBI and 25 runs. He's stolen six bases, too.

It would need to be a historic effort from someone, much like Aaron Judge last year, to even have a chance against a player providing the kind of two-way value Ohtani provides and no one is doing that so far in the AL.

Runner-up: Wander Franco, Rays

In the mix: Marcus Semien, Rangers; Yandy Díaz, Rays; Randy Arozarena, Rays; Matt Chapman, Blue Jays

This is absurdly difficult right now. I initially had a different pick, but ultimately, I went with the volume for now. Cole leads the league with 56 2/3 innings pitched and also leads in batters faced. In that volume, he's pitched to a 2.22 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 62 strikeouts. The one game that messed with his rate stats came in The Trop and one blip against that Rays team is understandable. If anything, this early, the tougher schedule helps boost the resume even more. I wouldn't argue with picking anyone listed below -- and probably a few others, too -- though. As I said, it's really close and tough right now.

Runner-up: Sonny Gray, Twins

In the mix: Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers; Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers; Joe Ryan, Twins; Shane McClanahan, Rays

Rookie of the Year: Yennier Cano, Orioles

I can't believe I ended up taking a reliever here, especially this early in the season. Cano has been that good. In 15 outings, he's worked 19 2/3 scoreless innings. He's struck out 22. He hasn't walked anyone and has only allowed four hits. Go back, read those again and take a second to process the gravity of those stats. They are so good it's laughable. He has pitched in big spots, too, as evidenced by leading the majors in win probability added.

Runner-up: Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox

In the mix: Luke Raley, Rays; Josh Jung, Rangers; Bryce Miller, Mariners

Manager of the Year: Kevin Cash, Rays

The Rays were one of the quickest teams to 30 wins we've ever seen. They were one of a small handful of teams to ever start the season 13-0, tying the modern-day record. I'm not sure if these feats will carry the entire season -- there's stiff competition here, after all -- but only a quarter of the way through the season, the winner here would be a no-brainer.

Runner-up: Bruce Bochy, Rangers

In the mix: Brandon Hyde, Orioles

National League

MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

There isn't really much question right now. Anyone who wants an explanation hasn't been paying attention. Next!

Ronald Acuna ATL • RF • #13 BA 0.344 R 37 HR 9 RBI 25 SB 17 View Profile

Runner-up: Sean Murphy, Braves

In the mix: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals; Luis Arraez, Marlins

Much like I explained with the AL, this is absurdly close and it's usually going to be the case with such a small sample of starts here in the early going. Gallen has really come into his own and feels like the best pitcher in the NL right now, for me. He's got the volume with over 57 innings pitched while also the rate stats with a 2.35 ERA and 0.86 WHIP (best in the NL). He's struck out 70 against just eight walks, making him the leader in K:BB rate. The D-Backs are 7-2 in his starts.

Runner-up: Alex Cobb, Giants

In the mix: Spencer Strider, Braves; Mitch Keller, Pirates; Justin Steele, Cubs; Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Rookie of the Year: James Outman, Dodgers

Outman was thrust into everyday duty after the torn ACL suffered by Gavin Lux early in spring training sent the roster into a bit of musical chairs. He's been amazing. He's getting on base (.359 OBP) and hitting for power (.544 SLG with eight doubles, three triples and eight homers). He's scored 26 times and driven home 23 runs in 42 games.

Runner-up: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

In the mix: Huascar Brazoban, Marlins

Manager of the Year: Dave Roberts, Dodgers

With the Pirates having lost 11 of their last 13 games, I think we have to remove Derek Shelton here. He would've had it probably a week ago, but that's gone now as the Pirates totally collapsed on themselves. A lot of the would-be or should-be contenders have had disappointing starts to the season. That leaves us with the some of the usual suspects here in Brian Snitker of the Braves and Craig Counsell of the Brewers.

The Dodgers, though, have the best record in the National League and this after losing several key players without adding much in the offseason. They also started 10-11 and have since hit their stride in a big way, having gone 17-4 since.

Runner-up: Craig Counsell, Brewers

In the mix: Brian Snitker, Braves