MLB regular season ends: Stanton finishes with 59, plus the best of the final day

Welcome to October, baseball fans -- in more ways than one. The regular season is over, with the final action wrapping up Sunday night.

As in recent years, this season MLB decided to play every game on the final day of the season at relatively the same time to increase the drama, with each game Sunday starting in the span of 3:05 ET to 3:20 ET. Unfortunately, there was no drama when it came to the outcomes of the games. The playoff seeds were already set entering the day. Here goes, in order:

AL: Indians, Astros, Red Sox, Yankees, Twins

NL: Dodgers, Nationals, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Rockies

We already knew that the Yankees host the Twins on Tuesday night for the AL Wild Card and that the Rockies will visit the Diamondbacks Wednesday for the NL Wild Card. Then it'll be onto the divisional series starting with the AL on Thursday. Our most fun day is Friday, with all four divisional playoff series having a game.

But while there was no playoff-related drama to be had, there were a few storylines worth watching.

Stanton finishes with 59 home runs

The one person that most people made a point to watch on Sunday was that feller named Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton entered Sunday with 59 home runs. He was looking to join Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth as members of the 60-homer club. He came up short, however, going two-for-five and striking out in his final at-bat.

It was a fantastic -- and, at times, unbelievable -- season all the same for Stanton, who might've well played his final game in a Marlins uniform. We'll have all winter to wonder about that. For now, Stanton's effort is the brightest spot in the Marlins season.

Wilkerson flirts with perfection

The Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Saturday, and started little-known righty Aaron Wilkerson on Sunday, who nearly became a household name.

That's because Wilkerson had retired 17 straight Cardinals to begin the game before giving up a single to Jose Martinez. Wilkerson carved up the Cardinals with good location and his ability to change speeds. In all, he finished the day with seven innings of two-hit, one-run ball, and earned his first career big-league victory.

Not bad for someone the Brewers acquired in last year's Aaron Hill trade.

Sandoval costs Giants no. 1 pick

Pablo Sandoval hitting a walk-off home run seems like a flash from the Giants past -- alas, his heroic efforts on Sunday might cost San Francisco in the future.

Sandoval's walk-off home run to end the Giants' season with a victory over the Padres, combined with the Tigers' loss against the Twins, left San Francisco and Detroit tied for the worst record in baseball. Because the Tigers owned the tiebreaker, they'll pick first overall in next June's draft.

That's right. Pablo Sandoval, potentially playing in his final MLB game, hurt the Giants' draft position with a largely meaningless home run. Woof.

Royals send off core with standing ovation

The Royals stand to lose most of their core in free agency. You know it, they know it, everyone knows it -- everyone, including the Kansas City faithful, who sent off Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Alcides Escobar with a standing ovation in what was likely their final games together as Royals.

Relive the day's action

You can relive all the action from the final day of the regular season through our live blog:

Otherwise, it's time to move on to the postseason.It's a powerhouse field, with this being the sixth season in MLB history with three 100-win teams. The Nationals won 97 games and are the fourth-best team. A top-heavy league should equate to amazing playoffs. We'll see.