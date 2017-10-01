MLB regular season ends: Tracking Stanton's quest for 60, final stats, milestones

Welcome to October, baseball fans. This Sunday is Oct. 1 and it marks the final day of the 2017 regular season.

MLB has recently decided to play every game on the final day of the season at relatively the same time to increase the drama, with each game Sunday starting in the span of 3:05 ET to 3:20 ET. Unfortunately, there is no drama when it comes to the outcomes of these games. Really, it's a bit of a punch in the face, but the playoff seeds are all set. Here goes, in order:

AL: Cleveland Indians , Houston Astros , Boston Red Sox , New York Yankees , Minnesota Twins

NL: Los Angeles Dodgers , Washington Nationals , Chicago Cubs , Arizona Diamondbacks , Colorado Rockies

We already know that the Yankees host the Twins on Tuesday night for the AL Wild Card and the Rockies visit the Diamondbacks Wednesday for the NL Wild Card. Then it's onto the divisional series starting with the AL on Thursday. Our most fun day is Friday, with all four divisional playoff series having a game.

First, though, we have the final day of the regular season. It seems a mere formality, but there are individual stat milestones to track. Specifically, let's start with Giancarlo Stanton .

Stanton enters Sunday with 59 home runs. He's looking to join Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth as members of the 60-homer club.

Other items up for grabs:

Mike Trout (.630) has a three-point lead over Aaron Judge for the top slugging percentage in the AL.

(.630) has a three-point lead over for the top slugging percentage in the AL. Remember, Judge already has the rookie record with 52 homers. He can add to that.

Jose Ramirez enters Sunday with 55 doubles. No one has topped that since Brian Roberts had 56 in 2009. No one has topped 56 since Todd Helton had 59 and Carlos Delgado had 56 in 2000.

enters Sunday with 55 doubles. No one has topped that since Brian Roberts had 56 in 2009. No one has topped 56 since Todd Helton had 59 and had 56 in 2000. Stanton has a one RBI lead over Nolan Arenado (130) in the NL.

(130) in the NL. Dee Gordon tops the NL with 60 steals and Billy Hamilton has 59. There has only been 35 seasons in history with two players reaching 60 stolen bases. The last time it happened was 2007 with Jose Reyes and Juan Pierre .

We'll be keeping up on all the action here throughout the three and a half or so hours this afternoon.

And then it'll be time to move onto what promises to be an outstanding postseason. It's a powerhouse field, with this being the sixth season in MLB history with three 100-win teams. The Nationals have a shot to win 98 games and be the fourth-best team. A top-heavy league should equate to amazing playoffs. We'll see. Until then, enjoy the final day.