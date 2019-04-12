MLB releases 2019 caps and uniforms for holidays, All-Star Game and other special events

On Friday, Major League Baseball revealed its collection of holiday and special event hats and caps for the 2019 season. MLB will be celebrating four holidays: Mother's Day (May 12), Armed Forces Day (May 18), Father's Day (June 16), and Independence Day Weekend (July 4-7). The league also revealed gear that will be worn at the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

With that established, let's take a look at some hats already. Here's what teams will be wearing on Mother's Day:

Here's the 2019 #MLB Mother's Day cap design, team colour crowns with pink logos and brims.



More photos and details here: https://t.co/3a7uw8c1dh pic.twitter.com/8rKkVGNs8O — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) April 12, 2019

And nearly a week later, on Armed Forces Day:

Roughly a month later on Father's Day:

Justin Bieber would approve the sky blue Father’s Day caps for the Marlins pic.twitter.com/QKg8HT45N6 — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) April 12, 2019

Then a couple weeks later for Independence Day:

And then, shortly thereafter, this sleeveless look for the Midsummer Classic:

The All-Star jerseys are going to be sleeveless this year. Sounds like they're calling Luke Voit's name. pic.twitter.com/GBt5T8JnRH — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 12, 2019

It's worth noting that each of these celebrations will see MLB donate uniform-related royalties to a related charity. For instance, MLB will donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation in honor of Father's Day.