MLB releases 2019 caps and uniforms for holidays, All-Star Game and other special events
Per usual, teams will be serving special looks on select dates
On Friday, Major League Baseball revealed its collection of holiday and special event hats and caps for the 2019 season. MLB will be celebrating four holidays: Mother's Day (May 12), Armed Forces Day (May 18), Father's Day (June 16), and Independence Day Weekend (July 4-7). The league also revealed gear that will be worn at the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.
With that established, let's take a look at some hats already. Here's what teams will be wearing on Mother's Day:
And nearly a week later, on Armed Forces Day:
Roughly a month later on Father's Day:
Then a couple weeks later for Independence Day:
And then, shortly thereafter, this sleeveless look for the Midsummer Classic:
It's worth noting that each of these celebrations will see MLB donate uniform-related royalties to a related charity. For instance, MLB will donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation in honor of Father's Day.
