Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the 2023 playoffs. Obviously, we don't know exactly which teams will slot where just yet, so it's a general outline of dates with all the game times being determined at a later date.

The format in each league is as follows:

The No. 1 seed is the team with the best record.

The No. 2 seed is the team with the second-best record among division winners.

The No. 3 seed is the remaining division winner.

The Nos. 4-6 seeds are the three best records among teams that didn't win their respective divisions, slotted in order of best to worst.

The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds get byes to the divisional round.

The wild-card round features the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed for a three-game series while the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed for a three-game series.

And now, the schedule.

Wild-card round

Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 5

All four series will play Tuesday and Wednesday. Any series needing a Game 3 play on Thursday. It's as simple as that.

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7 - All four series Game 1

Sunday, Oct. 8 - ALDS Games 2

Monday, Oct. 9 - NLDS Games 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10 - ALDS Games 3

Wednesday, Oct. 11 - NLDS Games 3 and ALDS Games 4 (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 12 - NLDS Games 4 (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 13 - ALDS Games 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 14 - NLDS Games 5 (if necessary)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15 - ALCS Game 1

Monday, Oct. 16 - NLCS Game 1 and ALCS Game 2

Tuesday, Oct. 17 - NLCS Game 2

Wednesday, Oct. 18 - ALCS Game 3

Thursday, Oct. 19 - NLCS Game 3 and ALCS Game 4

Friday, Oct. 20 - NLCS Game 4 and ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 21 - NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 22 - ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 23 - NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) and ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 24 - NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27 - Game 1

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Game 2

Monday, Oct. 30 - Game 3

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Game 4

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Game 5 (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 3 - Game 6 (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 4 - Game 7 (if necessary)