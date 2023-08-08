Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the 2023 playoffs. Obviously, we don't know exactly which teams will slot where just yet, so it's a general outline of dates with all the game times being determined at a later date.
The format in each league is as follows:
- The No. 1 seed is the team with the best record.
- The No. 2 seed is the team with the second-best record among division winners.
- The No. 3 seed is the remaining division winner.
- The Nos. 4-6 seeds are the three best records among teams that didn't win their respective divisions, slotted in order of best to worst.
- The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds get byes to the divisional round.
- The wild-card round features the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed for a three-game series while the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed for a three-game series.
And now, the schedule.
Wild-card round
Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 5
All four series will play Tuesday and Wednesday. Any series needing a Game 3 play on Thursday. It's as simple as that.
Divisional round
Saturday, Oct. 7 - All four series Game 1
Sunday, Oct. 8 - ALDS Games 2
Monday, Oct. 9 - NLDS Games 2
Tuesday, Oct. 10 - ALDS Games 3
Wednesday, Oct. 11 - NLDS Games 3 and ALDS Games 4 (if necessary)
Thursday, Oct. 12 - NLDS Games 4 (if necessary)
Friday, Oct. 13 - ALDS Games 5 (if necessary)
Saturday, Oct. 14 - NLDS Games 5 (if necessary)
League Championship Series
Sunday, Oct. 15 - ALCS Game 1
Monday, Oct. 16 - NLCS Game 1 and ALCS Game 2
Tuesday, Oct. 17 - NLCS Game 2
Wednesday, Oct. 18 - ALCS Game 3
Thursday, Oct. 19 - NLCS Game 3 and ALCS Game 4
Friday, Oct. 20 - NLCS Game 4 and ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)
Saturday, Oct. 21 - NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 22 - ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 23 - NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) and ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 24 - NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
World Series
Friday, Oct. 27 - Game 1
Saturday, Oct. 28 - Game 2
Monday, Oct. 30 - Game 3
Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Game 4
Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Game 5 (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 3 - Game 6 (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 4 - Game 7 (if necessary)