MLB reportedly offering to eliminate the implementation of a pitch clock until at least 2022

Major League Baseball is prepared to eliminate the implementation of a pitch clock until at least 2022, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Passan reports the idea was part of a wide-ranging proposal to the MLB Players Association that would include the ability to implement a three-batter-minimum rule for pitchers and roster-size changes in 2020.

Earlier this month, Major League Baseball announced the the incorporation of the pitch clock during this year's spring training games. The league announced that it was going to roll the 20-second timer out with a three-phase approach for the duration of Cactus League and Grapefruit League games; another step commissioner Rob Manfred has taken in order to try and help the pace of play during games. Washington Nationals ace and newly elected MLBPA member Max Scherzer voiced his disapproval of the pitch clock after the timer was used while he was pitching in a spring training game.

Some of the other items mentioned in the league's proposal, according to Passan: the ability to implement a three-batter-minimum rule for pitchers, roster-size changes in 2020, limitations on position-player usage as pitchers, getting rid of the non-waiver trading period, further cutting mound visits and potentially shortening inning breaks.

Among the items in the league’s proposal: the ability to implement a three-batter minimum and change roster sizes in 2020, a single July 31 trade deadline, shorter inning breaks, fewer mound visits, limits on position players pitching. Dovetails with a number of union concerns. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 27, 2019

It does not address the core economic issues the union proposed in its meeting with the league nor does it talk about a universal designated hitter. There is room for a deal, certainly, but the union likely will counter with proposals of its own before one is struck. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 27, 2019

Some of the proposed changes mentioned were reported at the beginning of February. MLB's current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, 2021.