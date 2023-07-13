Major League Baseball on Thursday, the last day of the 2023 All-Star break, revealed the 2024 regular-season schedule. Each individual team will have the full schedule up on its respective team site, but with 30 teams playing 162-game schedules, we're just going to hit the highlights here.
Something we already knew was that the season starts with a series between the Dodgers and Padres in South Korea on March 20-21 (full story here).
Here are some of the other dates and series that stand out.
- Traditional "Opening Day" takes place on March 28 with all 30 teams in action. There are then eight games on March 29 with a full slate of 15 games on each March 30 and 31 and then the season proceeds.
- On April 27-28, the Rockies and Astros will square off in Mexico City.
- The Mets and Phillies will be the participants in the London Series next year, which happens June 8-9.
- The special game at Rickwood Field with a Negro Leagues tribute (full story here) will happen June 20 between the Giants and Cardinals.
- The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field (Rangers) in Arlington. That puts the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15.
- MLB has two scheduled doubleheaders! How about that. The A's host the Rangers for one on May 8 while the Rockies visit the Giants for the other on July 27.
- All 30 teams play on the following special days: Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), the Fourth of July, Roberto Clemente Day (Sept. 15).
- As has become custom, all 30 teams are in action on the final day of the season, which falls on a Sunday. This time around it'll be Sept. 29, presumably with all the games starting around the same time, too. This means the playoffs should start on Tuesday, Oct. 1.