Major League Baseball on Thursday, the last day of the 2023 All-Star break, revealed the 2024 regular-season schedule. Each individual team will have the full schedule up on its respective team site, but with 30 teams playing 162-game schedules, we're just going to hit the highlights here.

Something we already knew was that the season starts with a series between the Dodgers and Padres in South Korea on March 20-21 (full story here).

Here are some of the other dates and series that stand out.