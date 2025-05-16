The coming weekend of May 16-18 presents a new schedule wrinkle for Major League Baseball and it's been branded "Rivalry Weekend."

To be sure, it's a bit of a contrivance, and Rivalry Weekend notably does not include the sport's most time-honored blood feuds like Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants, and Cardinals-Cubs. Straightaway, you should consider that an undermining flaw. Instead, Rivalry Weekend will be largely populated by interleague rivalries, some of which are high-quality and some of which reek of afterthought. Those general tiers lead us by the hand to what follows, which is a ranking of all 15 matchups that constitute the first installment of MLB's Rivalry Weekend.

What goes into a high ranking? The rivalry has to feel "regionally compelling," we'll say and maybe involve a notable subplot or two. As well, relevance in the current standings for both teams is a nice bonus when it's there. With all that laid out, let's start the countdown of hostilities …

All-time series: Yankees lead 80-66 in regular season; Yankees lead 4-1 in postseason

Straightaway, the Subway Series checks a lot of boxes. It's a crosstown rivalry located in the biggest media market in the western world, and at this writing each New York team leads its respective division. So consider this a theoretical World Series preview. Throw in a dose of Juan Soto intrigue – he of course departed the Yankees and signed a record $765 million free-agent pact with the Mets this past winter – and you've got a headline-grabber for Rivalry Weekend. This edition will be in the Bronx, so a vigorous booing surely awaits Soto.

All-time series: White Sox lead 74-72 in regular season; White Sox lead 4-2 in postseason

Here's the only other intra-city rivalry on our list, and this one features teams separated by 13 stops on the Red Line. As for as relevance in the current standings goes, the Cubs are doing the heavy lifting there. They're (narrowly) in first place, while the Sox are on pace for 110 losses (a major improvement on 2024!). That said, the recent kerfuffle over who has claim on the rooting interests of the freshly minted Pope adds some spice or perhaps sacred incense to these interleague hostilities.

All-time series: Angels lead 75-73 in regular season

Surprised that the Halos hold the all-time edge in this So-Cal rivalry? The author certainly was. The Dodgers are the reigning champs, so that does some heavy lifting here. The Angels are … not the reigning champs. This one does, however, occasion another opportunity for Shohei Ohtani to face off against the club that employed him for his entire MLB career before he inked with the Dodgers before last season. Ohtani faced the Halos last season for the first time in his career, and in four games he slashed .286/.444/.857 against them with two homers and a triple.

All-time series: Cardinals lead 76-52 in regular season; Royals lead 4-3 in postseason

These two denizens of Missouri are quite competitive within their respective Central divisions this season, so this series matters in that regard. As well, we have here the third and final Rivalry Weekend pairing between teams that previously met in the World Series. That was back in 1985, when the Royals prevailed in seven games, albeit with some lasting controversy surrounding Game 6:

All-time series: Rangers lead 141-139 in regular season (including Texas' 1-0 win on Thursday night); Rangers lead 4-3 in postseason

Hey, how's that for a hotly contested rivalry series? The Lone Star Classic dates back to June 8, 2001, when the Astros and Rangers met for the first time. Back then, though, the Astros were in the National League. Now, though, it's no longer an interleague affair, as the Astros and Rangers have shared the American League West since 2013. In 2023, they met in the postseason for the first time, and Texas nipped Houston in seven games to win the pennant.

This one features the best trophy going in MLB (non-World Series Trophy division):

All-time series: Guardians lead 76-59 in regular season

It's the Battle of Ohio between Terry Franconca's current team and one of Terry Francona's former teams. The series, however, is in Cincy, so this will not occasion Francona's return to Cleveland, where he managed for 11 seasons (longer than he managed the Red Sox). The Guards are trying to stay within spitting distance of the first-place Tigers, and the Reds are trying to do the same in the NL Central with the Cubs and Cardinals. Cleveland has won or tied the season series with Cincy every year since 2015.

All-time series: A's lead 76-72 in regular season; A's lead 13-7 in postseason

The A's relocation to Sacramento and then parts unknown at the behest of John Fisher's malicious whims has taken the shine off this one. The two franchises for decades locked eyes across the San Francisco Bay, and now they're separated by, oh, 90 miles of interstate. The Giants are surprise contenders in the brutal NL West thus far, and the A's are .500 despite one of the AL's worst run differentials. This first 2025 installment of what can no longer be called the Bay Bridge Series will be in Oracle Park.

All-time series: Pirates lead 1,230-1,085-9 in regular season

The Phillies are angling for their fourth straight playoff berth, while their Pennsylvania label-mates the Pirates … have Paul Skenes (and a nice ballpark, which they will not be playing in for this series). The good news is that Skenes is slated to start Sunday's series finale opposite Cristopher Sánchez, who himself is a high-quality moundsman. Phils-Buccos, by the way, is the leading "cross-pollination" series of rivalry weekend. In total, 280 players have played for both franchises, including current participants Andrew McCutchen and Bailey Falter.

9. Red Sox vs. Braves

All-time series: Red Sox lead 50-44 in regular season

The rivalry hook here, one supposes, is that the Braves used to share the city of Boston with the Red Sox, but that hasn't been the case since 1952. These games figure to be important to both teams, as each is hovering around .500 while aspiring to contend in competitive divisions (perhaps "theoretically competitive" in the case of the AL East). Chris Sale, who spent six years with the Red Sox, will start Friday night's series opener for the Braves.

All-time series: Twins lead 255-242 in regular season

Vive la Upper Midwest! What is known in this space as The Varland Boys Clash is sort of the opposite of the Astros-Rangers series. That is, time was when the Brewers and Twins shared the AL Central (and before that, the AL at large), but thanks to the Brewers' jump to the NL back in 1998, these are now an interleague hostilities with the affections of Paul Molitor hanging in the balance. The Twins come in on a major roll after a slow start to 2025, while the Brewers are treading water but remaining relevant in the NL Central.

All-time series: Mariners lead 68-63 in regular season

This encounter is for the newly branded Vedder Cup, named for Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder. Really, though, any kind of Vedder Cup in MLB should be a matter between the Mariners and Cubs, but this is a very worthy charitable endeavor so we'll let it pass. On the field, it's a compelling clash that goes beyond the somewhat forced nature of this quasi-rivalry. The Pads have been one of the best teams in baseball thus far, and the M's are clinging to first place in the AL West.

12. Tigers vs. Blue Jays

All-time series: Blue Jays lead 247-212 in regular season

At stake? Full control of the overland spice routes of Windsor. On the one hand, these two cities are separated by a relatively modest 231 or so miles and have played many times. On the other hand, no one thinks of them as rivals. The second hand wins, which explains this low ranking. Salvaging affairs is that the Tigers may be the best team in the AL, and their presence elevates any baseball encounter. Winner gets the 231-foot Cecil Fielder statue.

All-time series: Orioles lead 64-52 in regular season

The Nats are not good, and the Orioles are even worse. In Baltimore's case, the pratfalls come despite heavy expectations, which makes them one of MLB's most disappointing squadrons thus far. It's good on the geography front, but this match-up does not promise consequential baseball. Still, nothing adds fuel to a sports feud like a high-level regional-sports network dispute involving hordes of lawyers.

All-time series: Diamondbacks lead 261-205 in regular season; Rockies lead 4-1 in postseason

Here's another one that pairs up division rivals, and this time each hails from a high-elevation area! The D-backs are expected to contend this season, but thus far they've merely tread water. As for the Rockies, well, they're poised to threaten the record 121 losses put up by the 2024 White Sox. Yes, Arizona has some compelling talents on the roster, but otherwise this rivalry is pretty forced and uninspiring.

All-time series: Rays lead 81-60 in regular season

Two losing teams (presently, at least, but the Rays at least have hopes of improvement), two expansion franchises, two largely unenthused fan bases, two owners who can hardly be bothered to see to their most basic obligations – Yes, it's Major League Baseball in Florida. At least the games will be in Miami instead of at the Yankees' spring-training complex where the Rays are playing this season? That's something?