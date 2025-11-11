Major League Baseball kicked off its annual awards week festivities on Monday night by announcing the winners of the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award in each league. (The Manager of the Year awards will be handed out on Tuesday, the Cy Young awards on Wednesday, and the Most Valuable Players on Thursday.)

These awards are voted on by 30 members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (that's two per MLB city in each league). Votes were submitted before the beginning of the playoffs, meaning that only regular-season contributions are taken into account.

Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz took home the honors in the American League, topping teammate and Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson and Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony. He is the 14th AL player to win the award unanimously and the second A's player, joining Mark McGwire (1987).

A total of 15 AL rookies received votes. Kurtz was the only player to appear on all 30 ballots. Here are the top points-getters:



1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place 5th place Points Nick Kurtz, Athletics 30 210 Jacob Wilson, Athletics 23 4 1 1 107 Roman Anthony, Red Sox 3 15 5 5 72 Noah Cameron, Royals 3 7 8 5 54 Colson Montgomery, White Sox 1 5 9 23

Kurtz, 22, hit .290/.383/.619 (173 OPS+) with 36 home runs and 86 runs batted in across 117 games. His contributions were worth an estimated 5.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations. Kurtz led all qualifying rookies in home runs and slugging percentage.

Kurtz is the first Athletics player to win Rookie of the Year since closer Andrew Bailey in 2009. He's the first position player to do it since shortstop Bobby Crosby in 2004. Overall, Kurtz is the ninth Athletics player to ever claim the award, though that accounting includes the franchise's time in Philadelphia and Oakland.

Wilson, 23, hit .311/.355/.444 (121 OPS+) with 13 home runs and five stolen bases in 125 games.

Anthony, 21, batted .292/.396/.463 (140 OPS+) with eight home runs and four stolen bases in 71 games.