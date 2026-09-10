Will the 2026 Major League Baseball season, presently winding down, provide us with one of the great rookie classes of all-time? We won't know the answer to that question for many years, but the name value of this year's rooks plus their performances to date are highly encouraging and highly compelling.

Take a look at our list of the top 100 prospects for 2026, and you'll find that an impressive number of them have already made their way to the highest level this season. What's the cause of this blessed abundance? Thanks to advances in training and preparation at every level of baseball, premium talents are arriving in the pros more ready than ever, which means they tend not to need as much seasoning in the minors. As well, the last collective bargaining agreement brought us the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) system. Designed to combat service time manipulation, in which teams would keep plainly ready top prospects in the minors for too long just to delay their arbitration and free agency horizons, PPI gives teams strong incentive to do the opposite.

In broad terms, rookie-eligible prospects who are called up within two weeks of Opening Day (and thus can accrue a full year of MLB service time during that season) can net their clubs a high draft pick if one of those prospects winds up winning Rookie of the Year honors in his respective league or finishing in the top three of the MVP or Cy Young vote. If that doesn't happen, there's still a chance in subsequent years for PPI-eligible players to fetch a pick. That can happen in year two or three of their careers if they finish in the top three for the MVP or Cy Young balloting. That's how the Royals got a PPI pick thanks to Bobby Witt Jr. in 2024. Hunter Brown did the same for the Astros in 2025. Clubs covet high draft picks because they're a very cheap way to add a high-ceiling young talent to the organization. The allure of getting a PPI selection is probably playing a secondary role in some of these promotion decisions that we saw at the outset or within the early days of the current season.

Back to this general matter of the current class of rookies, we're here to rank them. First, some notes on the criteria:

This is about which rookies have at the present juncture provided the most on-field value to their teams. Stated another way, the key consideration is which rookie performances have been the best so far in 2026. Given that overall is the driver, playing time matters.

What kind of prospect status the rookie had coming into the season does not matter -- it's simply about results in 2026 without regard to what kind of future ceiling a given rookie may or may not have. Performance sustainability and long-term outlook will be, respectively, noted and occasionally mentioned, but those don't drive the rankings. In the event of a tie, yeah, we'll lean toward the rookie with the stronger long-term profile.

First-year players who have made the leap from Japan to MLB are included even if they're not what we traditionally think of when we think of rookies. Along somewhat similar lines, rookies of any age are eligible for inclusion.

This isn't some kind of Rookie of the Year award preview, as we're mixing leagues and so forth. There's certainly going to be a good bit of overlap and maybe some predictive value when it comes to the hardware of note, but how each player figures to fare in those votes doesn't matter for these purposes.

With all that laid out let's get to it and rank some rooks for 2026 as the regular season winds down ...

1. Kevin McGonigle, Tigers

Age: 21

The youngest player in our rankings and our top overall prospect coming into this season is 141 games into his big-league career, and he boasts a slash line of .273/.373/.420 with 86 walks versus 87 strikeouts. McGonigle is also 12 for 15 in steals and he's taken the extra base an impressive 55% of the time. As well, McGonigle has spent the healthy majority of his defensive innings at the premium position of shortstop. That's a complete player, and he'll continue as such for the next decade or so. At this late hour, he trails only Bobby Witt Jr. in WAR among AL position players.

2. Parker Messick, Guardians

Age: 25

The lefty Messick was largely dominant in the minors coming out of Florida State, and he also impressed across seven starts last year. Still rookie-eligible in 2026, Messick has thrived over 23 starts in 2026 and emerged as the ace of a playoff contender. In 167 innings, which leads all rookies, he has an ERA of 2.53/161 ERA+ and 173 strikeouts against 43 unintentional walks. Messick isn't a hard thrower, but he has a six-pitch repertoire with a changeup that has real out-pitch potential. He's right now third in the AL in pitcher WAR. Will he join Fernando Valenzuela of the Dodgers in 1981 as the lone rookies ever to win the Cy Young award? Right now, Cam Schlittler of the Yankees and Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays are the favorites, but Messick is in the discussion. He's also very much in the discussion for AL Rookie of the Year honors.

3. JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals

Age: 23

The former No. 7 pick out of West Virginia has been, according to Statcast's Fielding Run Value, the second-most valuable defender at any position this season behind only Cubs breakout star Pete Crow-Armstrong. Wetherholt has also been tops among second basemen this season. As well, he's picked up 12 starts at shortstop. With the bat, he's no slouch, either. In 586 plate appearances this season, he has an OBP of .342 to go with 17 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts. He also has an OPS of .802 away from pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium. Wetherholt is on the injured list right now with a wrist problem, but he still leads all NL rookies in WAR by a substantial margin.

4. Chase DeLauter, Guardians

Age: 24

The Guardians badly need an impact hitter alongside franchise legend José Ramírez, and DeLauter has been just that in his debut season. A No. 16 overall pick out of James Madison in 2022, DeLauter this season announced himself quite loudly by homering four times in his first three big-league games. While that of course wasn't going to continue, he has remained a productive batsman in his rookie campaign. Right now, he's slashing .296/.365/.464 with 45 extra-base hits. If you survey his Baseball Savant page, you'll find a lot of red -- meaning he's ranking near the top of the league in a number of key quality-of-contact metrics. That's a promising sign moving forward.

5. Nolan McLean, Mets

Age: 25

He's back on the list with a bullet thanks in part to an excellent second half on the run-prevention front. The 24-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season and then pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this spring. He also entered the 2026 season as arguably the top pitching prospect in all of baseball. McLean hasn't disappointed. Through his 28 starts of the year, McLean has pitched to a 3.06 ERA in 161 ⅔ innings with 179 strikeouts and 65 walks. He backs it all up with a respectable FIP of 3.57, and he's striking out 26.7% of opposing batters. On the stuff front, he's got a very deep repertoire, and McLean's average fastball velocity is checking in at 95.4 mph thus far. He's also earned a high whiff rate with his curveball.

6. Walbert Ureña, Angels

Age: 22

Ureña had a brief and largely unsuccessful stint as a reliever with the Angels earlier this season, and then he was optioned back to Salt Lake to get stretched out as a starter. Since he was recalled, he's thrived in the Halos' rotation. Over 131 ⅓ innings, he has a 2.74 ERA with 124 strikeouts. Ureña is also the only rookie pitcher with a complete game this season. He has a fastball that averages 98 mph, a changeup that's looking like a true out pitch, and elite ground-ball tendencies. All that suggests he's legit.

7. Sal Stewart, Reds

Age: 22

The former first-rounder has done nothing but hit as a pro, and that includes his brief stint in the majors last season. This year, with rookie eligibility still intact, Stewart has continued hitting. Stewart at this writing has a line of .267/.337/.478 with 31 home runs and 25 doubles. He's been the Reds' primary first baseman this season, but he's also seen time at second base and third -- flexibility that adds to his overall value. According to both flavors of WAR, Stewart shouldn't be quite this high, but we'll defer to the strong offensive body of work.

8. Tristan Peters, White Sox

Age: 26

Yes, here's a former member of the Savannah Bananas who's now helping the cause on the South Side of Chicago. Peters is no novelty act. Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last December for cash, Peters this season has emerged as a core contributor for the surprising White Sox. The trade of Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets and the struggles of Luisangel Acuña, who was acquired in that trade, left the Sox with a hole in center field. Peters, who cracked the Opening Day roster as a depth piece, has filled that hole in a big way. In 140 games and 442 plate appearances for Chicago this season, he's batting .283/.347/.470 with 30 doubles. As well, the advanced metrics are in agreement that Peters is a standout defender at the critical position of center field. He's been one of the best stories of the 2026 season.

9. Payton Tolle, Red Sox

Age: 23

The former second-rounder out of TCU was one of the top pitching prospects in the game coming into 2026. A shoulder injury suffered by Boston ace Garrett Crochet created an opportunity for Tolle in the big-league rotation, and he's seized it and then some. He boasts excellent fastball velocity -- especially by the standards of left-handed starters -- and the 6-foot-6 Tolle helps that fastball play up by getting elite extension off the mound. He complements the four-seamer with a new sinker and cutter, which allows him to confront (and overwhelm) hitters with three different fastball shapes. The results to date have been undeniable, starting with an 11-strikeout effort against the New York Yankees in his first start for Boston this season. Through 24 starts, he has a 3.15 ERA, and he's struck out 159 batters against 37 walks. That's good for a K/BB ratio of 4.30. He's looking like a fixture in the Boston rotation for years to come.

10. TJ Rumfield, Rockies

Age: 26

Rumfield is on his third organization -- and he's twice been left exposed in the Rule 5 Draft -- but he's put it all together with the Rox in 2026. Through the first 140 games of his career, Rumfield is slashing .299/.390/.459 with 46 extra-base hits, 66 walks, and plus fielding at first base. Sure, playing home games at a mile above sea level helps the hitter's cause, but Rumfield thus far in 2026 has a quite respectable .807 OPS on the road.

Just missed: Sam Antonacci, White Sox; Samuel Bassalo, Orioles; Travis Bazzana, Guardians; Carson Benge, Mets; Cole Carrigg, Rockies; Nathan Church, Cardinals; Connelly Early, Nationals; Bryce Eldridge, Giants; A.J. Ewing, Mets; Foster Griffin, Nationals/Guardians; Logan Henderson, Brewers; Carter Jensen, Royals; Munetaka Murakami, White Sox; Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays; Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays