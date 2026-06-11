MLB Rookie Rankings: Kevin McGonigle maintains No. 1 spot, Payton Tolle cracks the list

Will the 2026 Major League Baseball season provide us with one of the great rookie classes of all time? We won't know the answer to that question for many years, but the name value of this year's rooks plus their early returns are highly encouraging and highly compelling.

Take a look at our list of the top 100 prospects for 2026, and you'll find that an impressive number of them have already made their way to the highest level this season. What's the cause of this blessed abundance? Thanks to advances in training and preparation at every level of baseball, premium talents are arriving in the pros more ready than ever, which means they tend not to need as much seasoning in the minors. As well, the last collective bargaining agreement brought us the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) system. Designed to combat service time manipulation, in which teams would keep plainly ready top prospects in the minors for too long just to delay their arbitration and free agency horizons, PPI gives teams strong incentive to do the opposite.

In broad terms, rookie-eligible prospects who are called up within two weeks of Opening Day (and thus can accrue a full year of MLB service time during that season) can net their clubs a high draft pick if one of those prospects winds up winning Rookie of the Year honors in his respective league or finishing in the top three of the MVP or Cy Young vote. If that doesn't happen, there's still a chance in subsequent years for PPI-eligible players to fetch a pick. That can happen in year or three of their careers if they finish in the top three for the MVP or Cy Young balloting. That's how the Royals got a PPI pick thanks to Bobby Witt Jr. in 2024. Hunter Brown did the same for the Astros in 2025. Clubs covet high draft picks because they're a very cheap way to add a high-ceiling young talent to the organization. The allure of getting a PPI selection is probably playing a secondary role in some of these promotion decisions.

Back to this general matter of the current class of rookies, we're here to rank them. First, some notes on the criteria:

This is about which rookies have at the present juncture provided the most on-field value to their teams. Stated another way, the key consideration is which rookie performances have been the best so far in 2026. Given that overall is the driver, playing time matters.

What kind of prospect status the rookie had coming into the season does not matter -- it's simply about results in 2026 without regard to what kind of future ceiling a given rookie may or may not have. Performance sustainability and long-term outlook will be, respectively, noted and occasionally mentioned, but those don't drive the rankings. In the event of a tie, yeah, we'll lean toward the rookie with the stronger long-term profile.

First-year players who have made the leap from Japan to MLB are included even if they're not what we traditionally think of when we think of rookies. Along somewhat similar lines, rookies of any age are eligible for inclusion.

This isn't some kind of Rookie of the Year award preview, as we're mixing leagues and so forth. There's certainly going to be a good bit of overlap and maybe some predictive value when it comes to the hardware of note, but how each player figures to fare in those votes doesn't matter for these purposes.

With all that laid out, let's get to it and rank some rooks for the 2026 season thus far ...

1. Kevin McGonigle, Tigers

Age: 21

Kevin McGonigle DET • SS • #7 BA 0.284 R 43 HR 4 RBI 24 SB 9 View Profile

The youngest player in our rankings and our top overall prospect coming into this season is 41 games into his big-league career, and he boasts a slash line of .284/.394/.416 with 42 walks versus 38 strikeouts. He also leads this rookie class in hits. Need more? He's nine for nine in steals, he's taken the base an impressive 57% of the time, and he's into only one double play. As well, McGonigle has spent the comfy majority of his defensive innings at the premium position of shortstop. That's a complete player, and he'll continue as such for the next decade or so. As a rookie, he's been a true bulwark against an even worse season in Detroit. If the Tigers wind up keeping Tarik Skubal through the trade deadline, then McGonigle's consistent excellence -- plus the accommodating American League wild-card race -- is a big reason why.

2. Parker Messick, Guardians

Age: 25

Parker Messick CLE • SP • #77 ERA 2.68 WHIP 1.09 IP 80.2 BB 25 K 82 View Profile

The lefty Messick was largely dominant in the minors coming out of Florida State, and he also impressed across seven starts last year. Still rookie-eligible in 2026, Messick has thrived across his 14 starts of the season. In 80 ⅔ innings -- the most among rookies this season -- he has an ERA of 2.68 and 82 strikeouts against 25 walks. Messick isn't a hard thrower, but he has a six-pitch repertoire with a changeup that has real wipeout potential. Being in an organization famous for its capacity to develop pitchers of course doesn't hurt. Only Cam Schlittler has a higher WAR among AL pitchers right now.

3. Munetaka Murakami, White Sox

Age: 26

Munetaka Murakami CHW • 1B • #5 BA 0.240 R 43 HR 20 RBI 41 SB 1 View Profile

In signing Murakami out of Japan this past winter, the Sox were betting big that his power potential would overcome his swing-and-miss issues -- issues that could very well be exploited by MLB hurlers. That's very much been the case so far. Murakami right now is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, and he doesn't yet have a timetable for his return. He hasn't played since May 29, but he's still banked enough worth to keep this spot in the rankings, at least for this month. Right now, he's batting .240/.378/.560 with 20 homers in 57 games. He's elite at pulling the ball in the air and doing big damage on contact, which means Murakami, once healthy again, is probably going to continue doing what he needs to do despite a lot of swing and miss.

4. JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals

Age: 23

JJ Wetherholt STL • 2B • #26 BA 0.252 R 43 HR 9 RBI 27 SB 7 View Profile

Another premium prospect before his graduation to the majors, Wetherholt won the second base job coming out of camp for the rebuilding Cardinals, and the decision has been justified and then some. The former No. 7 pick out of West Virginia looks like a Gold Glove contender at second base:

With the bat, he's no slouch, either. In 281 plate appearances this season, he has a slash line of .252/.359/.395 with seven home runs and no GIDPs while playing his home games in a ballpark that's inclined toward run suppression. To put that in context, the average second baseman in 2026 has a line of .250/.323/.381. Wetherholt also has seven stolen bases in as many attempts.

5. Samuel Basallo, Orioles

Age: 21

Samuel Basallo BAL • C • #29 BA 0.263 R 25 HR 9 RBI 27 SB 0 View Profile

Basallo has been one of the best prospects in baseball for basically the last three years. This year, he's cashing in on all the advance billing by ranking among the best of rookies thus far. He's come on strong following a slow start to the season and was absolutely ablaze in May. Add it all up, and Basallo thus far in 2026 has a line of .263/.327/.475 (125 OPS+) in 56 games and 199 plate appearances. He's also averaging 92.1 mph off the bat, which puts him in the 89th percentile among big-league hitters in average exit velocity. Basallo's offensive outputs become even more impressive when you consider he has 237 ⅔ defensive innings at the premium position of catcher this season. He's just five days older than McGonigle.

6. Sal Stewart, Reds

Age: 22

Sal Stewart CIN • 1B • #27 BA 0.254 R 36 HR 13 RBI 42 SB 10 View Profile

The former first-rounder has done nothing but hit as a pro, and that includes his brief cuppa in the majors last season. This year, with rookie eligibility still intact, Stewart has continued hitting. He's inevitably slacked off from his scorching pace across the earliest weeks of the season, but overall his production remains strong. Stewart right now has a line of .254/.352/.460 with 13 home runs and as many doubles. His expected batting stats suggest he's been a bit unlucky thus far and deserves even better top-line numbers. He's been the Reds' primary first baseman this season, but he's also seen time at second base and third.

7. Foster Griffin, Nationals

Age: 30

Foster Griffin WAS • SP • #22 ERA 3.46 WHIP 1.09 IP 78 BB 21 K 74 View Profile

Yes, he's 30 years old, has appeared in two prior MLB seasons, and spent three years pitching in Japan. The lefty Griffin, however, still had MLB rookie eligibility coming into this season, so here he is. On a performance level, he's more than worthy. Across 14 starts for the Nats, Griffin has ridden a balanced, seven-pitch repertoire -- a mix he greatly expanded while in Japan -- to an ERA of 3.46 with a K/BB ratio of 3.52. He leads with the cutter against both sides, attacks lefties with a sweeper as his chief secondary, and confronts right-handers with a changeup. There's not much velocity to speak of, but there's also not much in the way of predictability. He's been a key contributor for the surprise contenders in D.C.

8. Tristan Peters, White Sox

Age: 26

Tristan Peters CHW • CF • #29 BA 0.298 R 19 HR 2 RBI 18 SB 4 View Profile

Yes, here's a former member of the Savannah Bananas who's now helping the cause on the South Side of Chicago.

Peters is no novelty act. Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last December for cash, Peters this season has emerged as a core contributor for the upstart White Sox. The trade of Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets and the struggles of Luisangel Acuña, who was acquired in that swap, left the Sox with a hole in center field. Peters, who cracked the Opening Day roster as a depth piece, has filled that hole in a big way. In 64 games and 187 plate appearances for Chicago this season, he's batting .298/.355/.435 with excellent defense in center.

9. Payton Tolle, Red Sox

Age: 23

Payton Tolle BOS • SP • #70 ERA 2.7 WHIP 1.05 IP 53.1 BB 14 K 54 View Profile

The former second-rounder out of TCU was one of the top pitching prospects in the game coming into 2026. A shoulder injury suffered by Boston ace Garrett Crochet created an opportunity for Tolle in the big-league rotation, and he seized it and then some. He boasts excellent fastball velocity by the standards of left-handed starters, and the 6-foot-6 Tolle helps that fastball play up by getting elite extension off the mound. He complements it with a new sinker and cutter, which allows him to confront (and overwhelm) hitters with three different fastball shapes. The results to date have been undeniable, starting with an 11-strikeout effort against the New York Yankees in his first start for Boston this season. Through nine starts, he's got a 2.70 ERA, and he's struck out 54 batters against 14 walks. That kind of performance means Tolle will likely be a fixture in the Boston rotation even after Crochet's return.

10. Walbert Ureña, Angels

Age: 22

Walbert Urena LAA • SP • #57 ERA 2.44 WHIP 1.36 IP 55.1 BB 33 K 55 View Profile

Ureña had a brief and largely unsuccessful stint as a reliever with the Angels earlier this season, and then he was optioned back to Salt Lake to get stretched out as a starter. Since he was recalled, he's thrived in the Halos' rotation. Over 55 ⅓ innings, he has a 2.44 ERA with 55 strikeouts. Ureña gets dinged for too many walks and too many unearned runs, but a fastball that averages 98 mph, a changeup that's looking like a true out pitch, and strong ground-ball tendencies all suggest he's legit.

This week's most painful omission? It's Giants batman Bryce Eldridge. He's off to a sparkling start at the plate, and even made a bit of MLB history recently. However, he wasn't called up until May 4, which just hasn't allowed enough playing time to crack the list. If he keeps raking, though, he'll be here soon enough.

Just missed: Moisés Ballesteros, Cubs; Travis Bazana, Guardians; Carson Benge, Mets; Chase DeLauter, Guardians; Connelly Early, Red Sox; Bryce Eldridge, Giants; Konnor Griffin, Pirates; Nolan McLean, Mets; Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays; Bradgley Rodriguez, Padres; TJ Rumfield, Rockies; Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays