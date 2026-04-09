Will the 2026 Major League Baseball season provide us with one of the great rookie classes of all time? We won't know the answer to that question for many years, but the name value of this year's rooks plus their early returns are highly encouraging and highly compelling.

Take a look at our list of the top 100 prospects for 2026 and you'll find that six of the top 10 have already made their way to the highest level this season. What's the cause of this blessed abundance? Thanks to advances in training and preparation at every level of baseball, premium talents are arriving in the pros more ready than ever, which means they tend not to need as much seasoning in the minors. As well, the last collective bargaining agreement brought us the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) system. Designed to combat service time manipulation, in which teams would keep plainly ready top prospects in the minors for too long just to delay their arbitration and free agency horizons, PPI gives teams a strong incentive to do the opposite.

In broad terms, rookie-eligible prospects who are called up within two weeks of Opening Day (and thus can accrue a full year of MLB service time during that season) can net their clubs a high draft pick if one of those prospects winds up winning Rookie of the Year honors in his respective league or finishing in the top three of the MVP or Cy Young vote. If that doesn't happen, there's still a chance in subsequent years for PPI-eligible players to fetch a pick. That can happen in year two or three of their careers if they finish in the top three for the MVP or Cy Young balloting. That's how the Royals got a PPI pick thanks to Bobby Witt Jr. in 2024. Hunter Brown did the same for the Astros in 2025. Clubs covet high draft picks because they're a very cheap way to add a high-ceiling young talent to the organization. The allure of getting a PPI selection is probably playing a secondary role in some of these promotion decisions.

Back to this general matter of the current class of rookies, we're here to rank them. First, some notes on the criteria:

This is about which rookies have at the present juncture provided the most on-field value to their teams. Stated another way, the key consideration is which rookie performances have been the best so far in 2026.

What kind of prospect status the rookie had coming into the season does not matter -- it's simply about results in 2026 without regard to what kind of future ceiling a given rookie may or may not have. Many of these performances probably aren't sustainable (but some probably are). Performance sustainability and long-term outlook will be, respectively, noted and occasionally mentioned, but those don't drive the rankings. In the event of a tie, yeah, we'll lean toward the rookie with the stronger long-term profile.

First-year players who have made the leap from Japan to MLB are included even if they're not what we traditionally think of when we think of rookies. Along somewhat similar lines, rookies of any age are eligible for inclusion.

This isn't some kind of Rookie of the Year award preview, as we're mixing leagues and so forth. There's certainly going to be a good bit of overlap and maybe some predictive value when it comes to the hardware of note, but how each player figures to fare in those votes doesn't matter for these purposes.

With all that laid out, let's get to it and rank some rooks for the 2026 season thus far ...

1. Sal Stewart, Reds; age: 22

Sal Stewart CIN • 1B • #27 BA 0.366 R 7 HR 3 RBI 8 SB 3 View Profile

Prior to his big-league debut in 2025, Stewart, a 2022 first-rounder, had a slash line of .289/.390/.466 with almost as many walks as strikeouts. So he could always hit. Speaking of hitting, Stewart has done a lot of that so far in 2026. He's got a triple slash of .366/.471/.683 with three thefts, more walks than strikeouts, and 28 total bases in 12 games. His OPS ranks third among all MLB qualifiers right now.

Will he keep it up? Stewart's done nothing but hit as a pro, and during his brief cuppa in Cincy last season, he tallied five homers in 18 games. This season, his plate discipline and very strong batted-ball data suggest he's ready to continue producing at a high level. No, not this high a level, but Stewart has legit All-Star potential as a batsman.

2. Chase DeLauter, Guardians; age: 24

Chase DeLauter CLE • RF • #24 BA 0.275 R 8 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 0 View Profile

The Guardians badly need an impact hitter alongside franchise legend José Ramírez, and DeLauter may be just that. He's certainly been that thus far in 2026. A No. 16 overall draft pick out of James Madison in 2022, DeLauter this season announced himself quite loudly by homering four times in his first three big-league games, and he's presently tied for the MLB lead with five homers on the season. He's batting .275/.333/.675 on the year, which makes him one of the most productive hitters in all baseball.

Will he keep it up? Will he continue slugging almost .700? Not over the larger sample, no, of course not. However, if you survey his Baseball Savant page, you'll find a lot of red -- meaning he's ranking near the top of the league in a number of key quality-of-contact metrics. That's promising.

3. TJ Rumfield, Rockies; age: 25

TJ Rumfield COL • 3B • #7 BA 0.368 R 6 HR 2 RBI 8 SB 0 View Profile

Rumfield is on his third organization, and he's off to a smashing start in his debut MLB season. Through the first 12 games of his career, Rumfield is slashing .368/.432/.605. Sure, playing home games at a mile above sea level helps the hitter's cause, but Rumfield thus far in 2026 has been even more potent on the road. Even after adjusting for the effects of Coors Field, Rumfield has been one of the most productive hitters in all baseball, and perhaps no one thus far has punished right-handed pitching like he has.

Will he keep it up? We'll say no, at least not to this extent. His BABIP of .444 is plainly unsustainable, and his professional track record doesn't suggest he's got a great deal of projectable power. That said, he right now has an expected batting average of .315, which is a strong figure.

4. Parker Messick, Guardians; age: 25

Parker Messick CLE • P • #77 ERA .82 WHIP .91 IP 11 BB 3 K 11 View Profile

The lefty Messick was largely dominant in the minors coming out of Florida State, and he also impressed across seven starts last year. Still rookie eligible in 2026, Messick has thrived across his first two starts of 2026. In 11 innings, he has an ERA of 0.82 with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Those two starts, by the way, have come against the Dodgers and Cubs. Messick isn't a hard thrower, but he has a six-pitch repertoire with a changeup that has real wipeout potential. Being in an organization famous for its capacity to develop pitchers of course doesn't hurt.

Will he keep it up? There's a middle ground between "very useful young starting pitcher" and "rookie with a sub-1.00 ERA." Messick is a denizen of that middle ground. He's obviously not going to keep this up, but he should settle in as a high-quality presence in the front half of the rotation.

5. Rhett Lowder, Reds; age: 24

Rhett Lowder CIN • SP • #25 ERA 1.64 WHIP .91 IP 11 BB 4 K 9 View Profile

The former No. 7 overall pick out of Wake Forest is a key piece of the Reds rotation, in part because of injuries to Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. However, it's mostly because of his sparkling performance to date. This season, he's permitted just two runs in six innings over a pair of starts and 11 total innings. That's especially encouraging since Lowder was limited to just five minor-league starts last season thanks to forearm, oblique, and shoulder issues. Going back to 2024, when Lowder made six starts for Cincy, the top-line results thus far are unassailable:

Lowder does not have good fastball velocity by modern standards, and that's exacerbated by the fact that he doesn't get great extension off the mound. However, he has thus far proved adept at getting chase swings on pitches outside the zone.

Will he keep it up? Not at this level of run prevention, no. Lowder's .172 BABIP on the season simply isn't sustainable.

6. Nolan McLean, Mets; age: 24

Nolan McLean NYM • SP • #26 ERA 2.61 WHIP .87 IP 10.1 BB 4 K 12 View Profile

The 24-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season and then pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this spring. Still, McLean's rookie status is intact, and he entered the 2026 season as arguably the top pitching prospect in all of baseball. He hasn't disappointed. Through his first two starts of the year, McLean has pitched to a 2.61 ERA in 10 ⅓ innings with 12 strikeouts against four unintentional walks and a WHIP of 0.87. On the stuff front, he's got a very deep repertoire, and McLean's average fastball velocity is checking in at 95.8 mph thus far. He's also earned better than a 45% whiff rate on his cutter, curve, and changeup. That's to say nothing of his sweeper:

Will he keep it up? Given McLean's stuff and advance billing, yes, he seems likely to establish himself as a frontline presence for years to come, health permitting. Right now, he boasts an expected ERA of 2.32 on the year.

7. Kevin McGonigle, Tigers; age: 21

Kevin McGonigle DET • SS • #7 BA 0.292 R 7 HR 0 RBI 7 SB 1 View Profile

Our top overall prospect coming into the season, McGonigle seized a starting job for a contender and then got to work meeting those high expectations. The youngest player in our rankings is through 12 games batting .292/.370/.438 with a triple and five doubles and almost as many walks (six) as strikeouts (seven). That's a nifty transition for a young player who was skipped past Triple-A entirely.

Will he keep it up? Yeah, he's a special one, and he's going to improve those numbers in the future. Right now, McGonigle's slug is 76 points lower than his expected SLG. He's also been among the best in baseball at avoiding whiffs and strikeouts. A power spike is probably in his near future.

8. Owen Caissie, Marlins; age: 23

Owen Caissie MIA • OF • #17 BA 0.267 R 4 HR 2 RBI 9 SB 1 View Profile

A premium prospect and the Marlins' leading addition in the offseason Edward Cabrera trade with the Cubs, Caissie has acquitted himself very well thus far. Through 11 games, he's got a .267/.343/.533 line. In the early going, he's delivered on the promise of his status as a top-100 overall prospect.

Will he keep it up? He's proved very adept at hitting the ball in the air to the pull side, which is the best path to putting up power numbers. He also hits the ball relatively hard. On the downside, it's hard to produce when you're striking out more than 35% of the time and whiffing almost as much. It's a mixed bag looking ahead.

9. Munetaka Murakami, White Sox; age: 26

Munetaka Murakami CHW • 1B • #5 BA 0.200 R 8 HR 4 RBI 7 SB 0 View Profile

In signing Murakami out of Japan this past winter, the Sox were betting big that his power potential would overcome his swing-and-miss issues -- issues that could very well be exploited by MLB hurlers. Although at this writing, Murakami is batting just .205, the power is carrying the day. Right now, he's slugging .513 with four homers in 12 games, and he's also drawing walks at a strong clip. That's how you overcome a low batting average. He'll need to keep thumping if he's going to continue providing such value. So far, though, he's checking that very important box.

Will he keep it up? If you look at his underlying batted-ball metrics, you'll find cause for optimism. Most notably, Murakami right now is in the 93rd percentile among MLB hitters in barrel rate and 90th percentile in hard-hit rate. He's also in the 80th percentile in expected slugging percentage. All that bodes well moving forward. The question remains whether he'll make enough contact to get to his power skill often enough.

10. JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals; age: 23

JJ Wetherholt STL • 2B • #26 BA 0.244 R 10 HR 1 RBI 5 SB 3 View Profile

Another premium prospect, Wetherholt won the second base job coming out of camp for the rebuilding Cardinals, and it's proved a sage promotion so far. The former No. 7 pick out of West Virginia hasn't shown much power since his Opening Day home run, but he has flashed impressive patience and discipline at the plate. He's right now running an OBP of .358 with three steals in as many attempts, no GIDPs, and excellent defense at second base. That's a winning combination of skills.

Will he keep it up? Wetherholt's plate patience is an established ability of his, and it's why Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has entrusted him with the leadoff spot. He's reached base at least once in every game he's started. Wetherholt should eventually show some power, but it's not certain how soon that will happen.

Just missed: Bubba Chandler, Pirates; Justin Crawford, Phillies; Connelly Early, Red Sox; Foster Griffin, Nationals; Tatsuya Imai, Astros; Carter Jensen, Royals; Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays

Worth monitoring: Samuel Basallo, Orioles; Dylan Beavers, Orioles; Carson Benge, Mets; Konnor Griffin, Pirates; Caleb Kilian, Giants; Andrew Painter, Phillies; Carson Williams, Rays