The abbreviated 2020 MLB season is complete and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to clinch their first title since 1988. Now that the offseason is underway, here are the important dates you need to know for the winter.

Throughout the offseason my fellow CBS Sports MLB scribes and I will bring you a weekly roundtable breaking down, well, pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed Nolan Arenado's future. This week we're going to tackle the White Sox and their new addition.

Does Lance Lynn make the White Sox the team to beat in the AL Central?

R.J. Anderson: It's too early in the offseason to say either way, otherwise you get into a horse race situation. Lynn does improve the White Sox for 2021, though, in my opinion, and they were obviously right there with the Twins by whatever metric you want to use—record, run differential, and so on. If they aren't the team to beat—and maybe they will be by the time spring rolls around—they're certainly in the conversation.

Katherine Acquavella: Right now, I'll say the Lynn trade does make the White Sox the team to beat in the AL Central. With Lynn in the rotation, Chicago has an impressive 1-2-3 led by Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel. Then, there's Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech, who are both capable of taking a big step forward next season. Along with an improved rotation, the White Sox will carry over their offense from 2020. With the Adam Eaton signing, Chicago also sorted out its outfield situation, for now, at least. It's safe to say that so far this offseason, the White Sox have made more meaningful additions than their two closest division competitors in Cleveland and Minnesota. That should help set them up for a breakthrough campaign in 2021.

Matt Snyder: If the rosters from 2020 were frozen and carried over, I was probably going to lean toward picking the White Sox to win the division anyway, so I'll go with a yes here. Lynn helps the rotation for sure, but he's such a workhorse he'll also provide an indirect boost for the bullpen in saving their arms a bit. The offense is only going to get better, too. The Twins will be the biggest threat, but I'll go White Sox here. The Lynn and Eaton moves only solidify it.

Dayn Perry: I'm inclined to say White Sox because the Lynn addition addresses a clear need. Throw in the upward trajectory of all that young talent and the potential return of Michael Kopech, and I think Chicago gets the nod in the division. I'm also skeptical that the Twins are going to spend what's needed to adequately replace Nelson Cruz, Jake Odorizzi, and Eddie Rosario (assuming none of them return).

Mike Axisa: With the caveat that there are still two months of offseason to go, I'll say yes, the White Sox are the team to beat in the AL Central, and that has much to do with who they've added as it does who the Twins (Nelson Cruz, Jake Odorizzi, Eddie Rosario, etc.) and Cleveland (Brad Hand, Carlos Santana, etc.) have lost. Lynn is a high-end workhorse who gives Chicago a 1-2-3 rotation punch that can go toe-to-toe with any other team in the league in a short postseason series. Their lineup is loaded with young hitters on the rise as well. I think they're the best team in the division on paper right now. We'll see what Minnesota and Cleveland do these next few weeks, but they have some ground to make up.